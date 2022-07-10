No it probably isn't fair.
It is a long line of things that point people that way though. His following on twitter, the Mongolia incident, the not taking a knee, his dad's past antics and his father in-laws recent comments.
OK, let's break that down......
His following on twitter: he doesn't get to choose who follows him and he hasn't said anything remotely racist on that platform as far as I can tell, so it's not like he's in some way encouraged a racist following on the platform.
The Mongolia incident: It's a Dutch slur and does not refer to the Mongolian people, but is rather a Dutch equivalent of calling someone a retard or stupid. Does it make Max a bit of a twat in the moment? Yeah. Not a racist or right wing though.
Not taking the knee: One of ten drivers to not do so. Nobody is suggesting that the other nine must have right wing or racist views.
His dad's past antics and his father in-laws recent comments: He's not responsible for either of those two.
On the other hand......
"Max is absolutely clear that he's fully supportive, as he stated it in the press conference yesterday, he's fully supportive of Lewis . Not just of Lewis but just of any form of racism and discrimination in the sport
"
- CHRISTIAN HORNER (yes, he actually said that).