Sounds like a case of 'see you in court then'If Ganassi had an extension option it could get expensive for McLaren to buy it out.It's an odd move for McLaren anyway, they already have a prospective champion in O'Ward they should just build the team around. Palou had a quite a bit of luck last season and I don't really rate him as a top three driver. I guess Palou has been promised a shot at the 2024 F1 drive to throw Ganassi under the bus like that. Either way, all three of them (Herta, O'Ward and Palou) would in my opinion struggle gravely against Lando Norris. It's refreshing to see IndyCar drivers getting a chance but up against a top five driver as a rookie it's going to be a bit like getting thrown to the lions. I would fancy O'Ward as the most likely to not crumble completely in that situation. I don't think Herta has the mentality and Palou the raw speed for being F1 drivers for a team like McLaren.My guess is that Ganassi sign Simon Pagenaud for that seat either way. Chip sure likes a safe pair of hands with a lot of experience.