Just watched the race back. Was interesting to see Max struggle with degredation so soon Into the race compared to yesterday. Think Sainz would of had him too if his engine hasn't gone. Mercedes staying reliable and picking up points but 40 seconds slower than the lead cars around such a short track is still a massive amount.

Their reliability has hidden there shocking pace.
More racist/homophobic abuse being aimed at some drivers by the crowd at the end of the race.

No surprise that all the drivers interviewed say it's unacceptable but Max says that alcohol consumption should be curbed  :butt :butt
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on July 10, 2022, 07:37:41 pm
Just watched the race back. Was interesting to see Max struggle with degredation so soon Into the race compared to yesterday. Think Sainz would of had him too if his engine hasn't gone. Mercedes staying reliable and picking up points but 40 seconds slower than the lead cars around such a short track is still a massive amount.

Their reliability has hidden there shocking pace.

Mercs pace today and yesterday isnt a true representation of where theyre currently at in terms of speed in fairness, theyre behind but I suspect it wouldnt have been the full 40 seconds under normal circumstances. Both drivers had to use the high downforce rear wing after ruining the low downforce ones on Friday and in addition Russells floor was basically the broken one glued back together.
Quote from: sminp on July 10, 2022, 08:07:21 pm
Mercs pace today and yesterday isnt a true representation of where theyre currently at in terms of speed in fairness, theyre behind but I suspect it wouldnt have been the full 40 seconds under normal circumstances. Both drivers had to use the high downforce rear wing after ruining the low downforce ones on Friday and in addition Russells floor was basically the broken one glued back together.
And one car started in 8th and the other was involved in a first lap incident, requiring an early pitstop and front wing change, while both cars crashed in qualifying and needed rebuilding. Trying to interpret the gap as a reflection of pace is a bit disingenuous.

If you look at the average lap time of Leclerc vs Hamilton after Hamilton stopped on lap 28 up to lap 48 when Leclerc stopped again it's 1:10.2 for Leclerc vs 1:10.4 for Hamilton. Their race pace was fine but were compromised by other factors.

Will be interseting to see what this gap is once Ferrari need to modify their flexible floor.
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2022, 07:59:12 pm
More racist/homophobic abuse being aimed at some drivers by the crowd at the end of the race.

No surprise that all the drivers interviewed say it's unacceptable but Max says that alcohol consumption should be curbed  :butt :butt

To be fair he also said it was unacceptable and it's definitely part of a solution to not draw a certain crowd to ban alcohol consumption at the races. Then a lot of twats will not bother showing up.

I don't want to rag on Max when he condemned it rightaway. There were disgusting scenes from the orange army this weekend and it can't be allowed to happen again.
Quote from: Linudden on July 10, 2022, 10:28:04 pm
To be fair he also said it was unacceptable and it's definitely part of a solution to not draw a certain crowd to ban alcohol consumption at the races. Then a lot of twats will not bother showing up.

I don't want to rag on Max when he condemned it rightaway. There were disgusting scenes from the orange army this weekend and it can't be allowed to happen again.
Agree hes no done nothing wrong here,

Quote from: sminp on July 10, 2022, 08:07:21 pm
Mercs pace today and yesterday isnt a true representation of where theyre currently at in terms of speed in fairness, theyre behind but I suspect it wouldnt have been the full 40 seconds under normal circumstances. Both drivers had to use the high downforce rear wing after ruining the low downforce ones on Friday and in addition Russells floor was basically the broken one glued back together.

Lewis lost a lot of time early in the race but it's also the case that Austria isn't the best circuit for Mercedes' current car. The Ferrari and Honda engines take off much better from the hairpins.

Having said that, it will be up and down for Mercedes for the foreseeable future. Hungary, Netherlands and Japan are rather favourable layouts to them. In theory France, Belgium, Italy and Singapore really aren't. They need to avoid heavy accelerations and bumpy circuits. It also helps when there's heavy winds because the car is quite solid in its predictability. Silverstone is a great outlier on the calendar for the smooth surface, the high-speed corners and the higher winds. It was a golden opportunity for Mercedes to grab a win had they left Hamilton out but eventually they didn't.
Austria is also 700m above sea level which puts it in lines with Brazil. So there is a significant oxygen reduction for the cars that high above sea level.

Reliability is the only thing keeping Mercedes within range of Ferrari and Red bull. They are out of any form of picture for championships and are basically being handed podiums by exploding engines and poor strategy.

Hamilton had a really tough time behind both Haas cars this weekend. Especially in the sprint where Magnussen and Schumacher used the DRS to help them keep Hamilton at bay.

But what we are seeing with the new cars is the ability to be able to follow more comfortably in a racing line. Open tracks like Austria and Silverstone make for better racing. Seems like watching a while different sport compared with last season
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 10, 2022, 10:48:18 pm
Austria is also 700m above sea level which puts it in lines with Brazil. So there is a significant oxygen reduction for the cars that high above sea level.

Reliability is the only thing keeping Mercedes within range of Ferrari and Red bull. They are out of any form of picture for championships and are basically being handed podiums by exploding engines and poor strategy.

Hamilton had a really tough time behind both Haas cars this weekend. Especially in the sprint where Magnussen and Schumacher used the DRS to help them keep Hamilton at bay.

But what we are seeing with the new cars is the ability to be able to follow more comfortably in a racing line. Open tracks like Austria and Silverstone make for better racing. Seems like watching a while different sport compared with last season

Mercedes have run this season in an exemplary manner, maximizing the points haul on each occasion and they have the best pairing on the grid. The only team where I consider both drivers potential champions. Fair play to them on that. If they make a more competitive 2023 car the question is whether George and Lewis will continue to get along though. It really is a 50-50 situation at the moment.

Their big weakness is actually the engine and that's frozen now so it will be difficult for them to beat Verstappen over the coming three seasons. Leclerc is doable because Ferrari are incompetent even though Charles is a sensational driver. The Mercedes chassis is better than people think but the acceleration lets them down.
Quote from: Linudden on July 10, 2022, 10:56:03 pm
Mercedes have run this season in an exemplary manner, maximizing the points haul on each occasion and they have the best pairing on the grid. The only team where I consider both drivers potential champions. Fair play to them on that. If they make a more competitive 2023 car the question is whether George and Lewis will continue to get along though. It really is a 50-50 situation at the moment.

Their big weakness is actually the engine and that's frozen now so it will be difficult for them to beat Verstappen over the coming three seasons. Leclerc is doable because Ferrari are incompetent even though Charles is a sensational driver. The Mercedes chassis is better than people think but the acceleration lets them down.

Its only the ICE, the turbo, the MGU-H, the exhaust system, the fuel specification, and the engine oil specification at are currently frozen. This deadline was 1st March

There is a second deadline of control electronics, the energy store and the MGU-K is 1st September this year.
Quote from: reddebs on July 10, 2022, 07:59:12 pm
More racist/homophobic abuse being aimed at some drivers by the crowd at the end of the race.

No surprise that all the drivers interviewed say it's unacceptable but Max says that alcohol consumption should be curbed  :butt :butt
I am sure Verstappen's flirtation with a certain brand of politics doesn't help.
I'm not sure about trying to hold verstappen responsible for the actions of other people. those people are just c*nts.
Quote from: Dull Tools on July 11, 2022, 01:30:35 pm
I am sure Verstappen's flirtation with a certain brand of politics doesn't help.

Does he actually 'push' this? I've never really been sure what sort of evidence is available to back up these suggestions, beyond a few unfortunate social media follows (and it could be said that people are inclined to apply confirmation bias when it suits them, and turn a blind eye when it doesn't...such as with some the suspected 'views' of, for example, some of our own players). More than happy to be corrected though if there are things I've missed.
I mean....you can't blame him for his 'fans' behaving horribly but there's quite a lot to suggest his political leanings
Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud lol
Quote from: Graeme on July 11, 2022, 03:13:04 pm
Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud lol

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jul/11/bernie-ecclestone-charged-hmrc-cps

Quote
Bernie Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m assets

Former Formula One boss to appear in court in August after HMRC investigation, says CPS

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will face charges of fraud by false representation after an investigation by UK tax authorities which allegedly found undeclared assets worth more than £400m overseas.

The UKs Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Monday it had authorised the charging of Bernard Charles Ecclestone with fraud by false representation, following a [HM Revenue and Customs] investigation. The investigation was dubbed Operation Gallic by the authorities.

Ecclestone, 91, ran Formula One, the worlds most lucrative motorsports tournament, almost single-handedly for 40 years until it was taken over by Liberty Media in 2017. During his time overseeing the sport Ecclestones built up a vast fortune, estimated at £2.5bn in May by the Sunday Times.

The first hearing in the tax case is scheduled to take place on 22 August at Westminster magistrates court.

Andrew Penhale, the chief crown prosecutor, said: The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400m.

The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

Ecclestone is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone, who is a vice-president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), a motor-sport governing body, and a member of the World Motor Sport Council.

Simon York, the director of HMRCs fraud investigation service, said the tax authority had carried out a complex and worldwide criminal investigation.

HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers and we will take tough action wherever we suspect tax fraud, York said. Our message is clear  no one is beyond our reach.
On the other side, we need to be careful that there are a few drunk dumbasses out there that havent comprehended how the world goes today, we shouldnt condemn the 99.9% of fans that come here.

There is always going to be these idiots around, I hope we provided a good show for the rest.

You need to report them [the perpetrators] to the security if you can and [they should] read my sentence  we dont want you, f*** off.


Toto not mincing his words. Fair play.

Quote from: jackh on July 11, 2022, 02:02:23 pm
Does he actually 'push' this? I've never really been sure what sort of evidence is available to back up these suggestions, beyond a few unfortunate social media follows (and it could be said that people are inclined to apply confirmation bias when it suits them, and turn a blind eye when it doesn't...such as with some the suspected 'views' of, for example, some of our own players). More than happy to be corrected though if there are things I've missed.
No it probably isn't fair.

It is a long line of things that point people that way though. His following on twitter, the Mongolia incident, the not taking a knee, his dad's past antics and his father in-laws recent comments.
Quote from: Dull Tools on July 11, 2022, 05:27:37 pm
No it probably isn't fair.

It is a long line of things that point people that way though. His following on twitter, the Mongolia incident, the not taking a knee, his dad's past antics and his father in-laws recent comments.

OK, let's break that down......

His following on twitter:  he doesn't get to choose who follows him and he hasn't said anything remotely racist on that platform as far as I can tell, so it's not like he's in some way encouraged a racist following on the platform. 

The Mongolia incident: It's a Dutch slur and does not refer to the Mongolian people, but is rather a Dutch equivalent of calling someone a retard or stupid.  Does it make Max a bit of a twat in the moment? Yeah.  Not a racist or right wing though.

Not taking the knee:  One of ten drivers to not do so.  Nobody is suggesting that the other nine must have right wing or racist views.

His dad's past antics and his father in-laws recent comments: He's not responsible for either of those two.


On the other hand......

"Max is absolutely clear that he's fully supportive, as he stated it in the press conference yesterday, he's fully supportive of Lewis .  Not just of Lewis but just of any form of racism and discrimination in the sport"
 - CHRISTIAN HORNER (yes, he actually said that).  :lmao
Quote from: Darren G on July 11, 2022, 06:55:56 pm
OK, let's break that down......

His following on twitter:  he doesn't get to choose who follows him and he hasn't said anything remotely racist on that platform as far as I can tell, so it's not like he's in some way encouraged a racist following on the platform. 

The Mongolia incident: It's a Dutch slur and does not refer to the Mongolian people, but is rather a Dutch equivalent of calling someone a retard or stupid.  Does it make Max a bit of a twat in the moment? Yeah.  Not a racist or right wing though.

Not taking the knee:  One of ten drivers to not do so.  Nobody is suggesting that the other nine must have right wing or racist views.

His dad's past antics and his father in-laws recent comments: He's not responsible for either of those two.


On the other hand......

"Max is absolutely clear that he's fully supportive, as he stated it in the press conference yesterday, he's fully supportive of Lewis .  Not just of Lewis but just of any form of racism and discrimination in the sport"
 - CHRISTIAN HORNER (yes, he actually said that).  :lmao


Just stating a fact, it's pretty much the Dutch equivalent of the word.  Not advocating it as acceptable.   ::)
McLaren have bulked out their IndyCar driver line up by signing IndyCar Champion Alex Palou to drive along with Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward for 2023.

More pressure on Dani Ric's future drive.
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 13, 2022, 11:42:00 am
McLaren have bulked out their IndyCar driver line up by signing IndyCar Champion Alex Palou to drive along with Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward for 2023.

More pressure on Dani Ric's future drive.

Nope:

https://www.motorsport.com/indycar/news/ganassi-retains-palou-for-2023-indycar-season/10337379/

Palou has had an extension clause triggered by Ganassi so he'll stay where he is. Also the other two signed up drivers for that team is O'Ward and Alexander Rossi, with Felix Rosenqvist who's signed a multi-year deal with McLaren's organization likely to retain the third seat even though McLaren's Formula E team want him.
Not according to palou! All very odd, he says he's leaving and that quote was made up.
Sounds like a case of 'see you in court then' ;D

If Ganassi had an extension option it could get expensive for McLaren to buy it out.

It's an odd move for McLaren anyway, they already have a prospective champion in O'Ward they should just build the team around. Palou had a quite a bit of luck last season and I don't really rate him as a top three driver. I guess Palou has been promised a shot at the 2024 F1 drive to throw Ganassi under the bus like that. Either way, all three of them (Herta, O'Ward and Palou) would in my opinion struggle gravely against Lando Norris. It's refreshing to see IndyCar drivers getting a chance but up against a top five driver as a rookie it's going to be a bit like getting thrown to the lions. I would fancy O'Ward as the most likely to not crumble completely in that situation. I don't think Herta has the mentality and Palou the raw speed for being F1 drivers for a team like McLaren.

My guess is that Ganassi sign Simon Pagenaud for that seat either way. Chip sure likes a safe pair of hands with a lot of experience.
« Last Edit: July 13, 2022, 12:34:33 pm by Linudden »
Intended rule changes to reduce bouncing in 2023:

- 25mm raising of floor edges

- raising of underfloor diffuser throat

- introduction of more stringent lateral floor deflection tests

- introduction of a more accurate sensor to help quantify aerodynamic oscillation

Going to be intersting to see lap times once those changes come into force, it looks like downforce from ground effects will be significantly reduced.
https://the-race.com/formula-1/planned-f1-2023-rule-changes-to-combat-porpoising-revealed/

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:46:30 am
Intended rule changes to reduce bouncing in 2023:

- 25mm raising of floor edges

- raising of underfloor diffuser throat

- introduction of more stringent lateral floor deflection tests

- introduction of a more accurate sensor to help quantify aerodynamic oscillation

Going to be intersting to see lap times once those changes come into force, it looks like downforce from ground effects will be significantly reduced.

And presumably they'll very much want to avoid leaning back into aerodynamics (external parts that is - the big wings, barge boards, and other intricacies) too much, given the way that the racing does indeed seem to have improved this year...presumably meaning that tyres will become an even more significant factor...?
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:46:30 am
Intended rule changes to reduce bouncing in 2023:

- 25mm raising of floor edges

- raising of underfloor diffuser throat

- introduction of more stringent lateral floor deflection tests

- introduction of a more accurate sensor to help quantify aerodynamic oscillation

Going to be intersting to see lap times once those changes come into force, it looks like downforce from ground effects will be significantly reduced.

I still don't see why they don't make the flexible floors legal so all times can stop porpoising/reduce bouncing and be more competitive.

They'll be slower than F2 cars at this rate.
It would be way better to just reduce the cars' weight back to 2021 levels while maintaining the aero regulations. Then you can raise the floors and have no porpoising but also have very manouvreable cars in that sense.

For me, though, I don't mind the cars being a bit slower since it means the drivers have to work harder to generate laptime just like in '14-'16 and the classic cars of the 90's where F1 was immense. Hopefully this boosts straightline speeds at least. Combined with longer braking distances that should mean fewer DRS passes and more braking duels. What make races in Austria interesting is that the attacking driver still is not by at the end of the straight so has to go into duels with the one ahead.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:15 am by Linudden »
