Just watched the race back. Was interesting to see Max struggle with degredation so soon Into the race compared to yesterday. Think Sainz would of had him too if his engine hasn't gone. Mercedes staying reliable and picking up points but 40 seconds slower than the lead cars around such a short track is still a massive amount.

Their reliability has hidden there shocking pace.
More racist/homophobic abuse being aimed at some drivers by the crowd at the end of the race.

No surprise that all the drivers interviewed say it's unacceptable but Max says that alcohol consumption should be curbed  :butt :butt
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:37:41 pm
Just watched the race back. Was interesting to see Max struggle with degredation so soon Into the race compared to yesterday. Think Sainz would of had him too if his engine hasn't gone. Mercedes staying reliable and picking up points but 40 seconds slower than the lead cars around such a short track is still a massive amount.

Their reliability has hidden there shocking pace.

Mercs pace today and yesterday isnt a true representation of where theyre currently at in terms of speed in fairness, theyre behind but I suspect it wouldnt have been the full 40 seconds under normal circumstances. Both drivers had to use the high downforce rear wing after ruining the low downforce ones on Friday and in addition Russells floor was basically the broken one glued back together.
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
Mercs pace today and yesterday isnt a true representation of where theyre currently at in terms of speed in fairness, theyre behind but I suspect it wouldnt have been the full 40 seconds under normal circumstances. Both drivers had to use the high downforce rear wing after ruining the low downforce ones on Friday and in addition Russells floor was basically the broken one glued back together.
And one car started in 8th and the other was involved in a first lap incident, requiring an early pitstop and front wing change, while both cars crashed in qualifying and needed rebuilding. Trying to interpret the gap as a reflection of pace is a bit disingenuous.

If you look at the average lap time of Leclerc vs Hamilton after Hamilton stopped on lap 28 up to lap 48 when Leclerc stopped again it's 1:10.2 for Leclerc vs 1:10.4 for Hamilton. Their race pace was fine but were compromised by other factors.

Will be interseting to see what this gap is once Ferrari need to modify their flexible floor.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:59:12 pm
More racist/homophobic abuse being aimed at some drivers by the crowd at the end of the race.

No surprise that all the drivers interviewed say it's unacceptable but Max says that alcohol consumption should be curbed  :butt :butt

To be fair he also said it was unacceptable and it's definitely part of a solution to not draw a certain crowd to ban alcohol consumption at the races. Then a lot of twats will not bother showing up.

I don't want to rag on Max when he condemned it rightaway. There were disgusting scenes from the orange army this weekend and it can't be allowed to happen again.
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
To be fair he also said it was unacceptable and it's definitely part of a solution to not draw a certain crowd to ban alcohol consumption at the races. Then a lot of twats will not bother showing up.

I don't want to rag on Max when he condemned it rightaway. There were disgusting scenes from the orange army this weekend and it can't be allowed to happen again.
Agree hes no done nothing wrong here,

Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
Mercs pace today and yesterday isnt a true representation of where theyre currently at in terms of speed in fairness, theyre behind but I suspect it wouldnt have been the full 40 seconds under normal circumstances. Both drivers had to use the high downforce rear wing after ruining the low downforce ones on Friday and in addition Russells floor was basically the broken one glued back together.

Lewis lost a lot of time early in the race but it's also the case that Austria isn't the best circuit for Mercedes' current car. The Ferrari and Honda engines take off much better from the hairpins.

Having said that, it will be up and down for Mercedes for the foreseeable future. Hungary, Netherlands and Japan are rather favourable layouts to them. In theory France, Belgium, Italy and Singapore really aren't. They need to avoid heavy accelerations and bumpy circuits. It also helps when there's heavy winds because the car is quite solid in its predictability. Silverstone is a great outlier on the calendar for the smooth surface, the high-speed corners and the higher winds. It was a golden opportunity for Mercedes to grab a win had they left Hamilton out but eventually they didn't.
Austria is also 700m above sea level which puts it in lines with Brazil. So there is a significant oxygen reduction for the cars that high above sea level.

Reliability is the only thing keeping Mercedes within range of Ferrari and Red bull. They are out of any form of picture for championships and are basically being handed podiums by exploding engines and poor strategy.

Hamilton had a really tough time behind both Haas cars this weekend. Especially in the sprint where Magnussen and Schumacher used the DRS to help them keep Hamilton at bay.

But what we are seeing with the new cars is the ability to be able to follow more comfortably in a racing line. Open tracks like Austria and Silverstone make for better racing. Seems like watching a while different sport compared with last season
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm
Austria is also 700m above sea level which puts it in lines with Brazil. So there is a significant oxygen reduction for the cars that high above sea level.

Reliability is the only thing keeping Mercedes within range of Ferrari and Red bull. They are out of any form of picture for championships and are basically being handed podiums by exploding engines and poor strategy.

Hamilton had a really tough time behind both Haas cars this weekend. Especially in the sprint where Magnussen and Schumacher used the DRS to help them keep Hamilton at bay.

But what we are seeing with the new cars is the ability to be able to follow more comfortably in a racing line. Open tracks like Austria and Silverstone make for better racing. Seems like watching a while different sport compared with last season

Mercedes have run this season in an exemplary manner, maximizing the points haul on each occasion and they have the best pairing on the grid. The only team where I consider both drivers potential champions. Fair play to them on that. If they make a more competitive 2023 car the question is whether George and Lewis will continue to get along though. It really is a 50-50 situation at the moment.

Their big weakness is actually the engine and that's frozen now so it will be difficult for them to beat Verstappen over the coming three seasons. Leclerc is doable because Ferrari are incompetent even though Charles is a sensational driver. The Mercedes chassis is better than people think but the acceleration lets them down.
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:56:03 pm
Mercedes have run this season in an exemplary manner, maximizing the points haul on each occasion and they have the best pairing on the grid. The only team where I consider both drivers potential champions. Fair play to them on that. If they make a more competitive 2023 car the question is whether George and Lewis will continue to get along though. It really is a 50-50 situation at the moment.

Their big weakness is actually the engine and that's frozen now so it will be difficult for them to beat Verstappen over the coming three seasons. Leclerc is doable because Ferrari are incompetent even though Charles is a sensational driver. The Mercedes chassis is better than people think but the acceleration lets them down.

Its only the ICE, the turbo, the MGU-H, the exhaust system, the fuel specification, and the engine oil specification at are currently frozen. This deadline was 1st March

There is a second deadline of control electronics, the energy store and the MGU-K is 1st September this year.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:59:12 pm
More racist/homophobic abuse being aimed at some drivers by the crowd at the end of the race.

No surprise that all the drivers interviewed say it's unacceptable but Max says that alcohol consumption should be curbed  :butt :butt
I am sure Verstappen's flirtation with a certain brand of politics doesn't help.
I'm not sure about trying to hold verstappen responsible for the actions of other people. those people are just c*nts.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:30:35 pm
I am sure Verstappen's flirtation with a certain brand of politics doesn't help.

Does he actually 'push' this? I've never really been sure what sort of evidence is available to back up these suggestions, beyond a few unfortunate social media follows (and it could be said that people are inclined to apply confirmation bias when it suits them, and turn a blind eye when it doesn't...such as with some the suspected 'views' of, for example, some of our own players). More than happy to be corrected though if there are things I've missed.
I mean....you can't blame him for his 'fans' behaving horribly but there's quite a lot to suggest his political leanings
Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud lol
