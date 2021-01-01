Mercs pace today and yesterday isnt a true representation of where theyre currently at in terms of speed in fairness, theyre behind but I suspect it wouldnt have been the full 40 seconds under normal circumstances. Both drivers had to use the high downforce rear wing after ruining the low downforce ones on Friday and in addition Russells floor was basically the broken one glued back together.
And one car started in 8th and the other was involved in a first lap incident, requiring an early pitstop and front wing change, while both cars crashed in qualifying and needed rebuilding. Trying to interpret the gap as a reflection of pace is a bit disingenuous.
If you look at the average lap time of Leclerc vs Hamilton after Hamilton stopped on lap 28 up to lap 48 when Leclerc stopped again it's 1:10.2 for Leclerc vs 1:10.4 for Hamilton. Their race pace was fine but were compromised by other factors.
Will be interseting to see what this gap is once Ferrari need to modify their flexible floor.