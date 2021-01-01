Austria is also 700m above sea level which puts it in lines with Brazil. So there is a significant oxygen reduction for the cars that high above sea level.



Reliability is the only thing keeping Mercedes within range of Ferrari and Red bull. They are out of any form of picture for championships and are basically being handed podiums by exploding engines and poor strategy.



Hamilton had a really tough time behind both Haas cars this weekend. Especially in the sprint where Magnussen and Schumacher used the DRS to help them keep Hamilton at bay.



But what we are seeing with the new cars is the ability to be able to follow more comfortably in a racing line. Open tracks like Austria and Silverstone make for better racing. Seems like watching a while different sport compared with last season