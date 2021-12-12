« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 97115 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm »
Ferrari handing this to Verstappen. Glad they are being allowed to race
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 03:44:23 pm »
Leclerc and Sainz being a pair of morons and letting Verstappen get away.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,389
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 03:44:52 pm »
Ferrari are being stupid.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,408
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 03:46:17 pm »
Albon gets a penalty for pushing Norris wide.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
Perez had to get that right. Nice move
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,389
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 03:47:00 pm »
5s penalty for Albon.

Now how is that different to what Verstappen did to Schumacher last week?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 03:47:39 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:44:23 pm
Leclerc and Sainz being a pair of morons and letting Verstappen get away.

they're just being racing drivers.

someone in the team looking at the bigger picture should be telling them to work together though really. but as a viewer I'm fine with them not doing so.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 03:48:42 pm »
Albon again taking out Vettel
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,408
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 03:51:18 pm »
Albon needs to calm down.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,801
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 03:55:32 pm »
Hamilton really stuck behind those Haas cars.

The DRS just not effective when Schumacher has the same DRS
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm »
Mick Schumacher's doing brilliantly well here.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 04:00:53 pm »
Good stuff from Schumacher today. Helped out massively by having DRS but he's done really well putting his car in the right place.

Haas genuinely quick round this track
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:58:56 pm
Mick Schumacher's doing brilliantly well here.

His drive has really helped Magnussen too, I feel pretty confident Hamilton wouldve got Magnussen if Schumacher didnt put up such a strong defence for so long.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 04:06:45 pm »
Still not sure what Sprint races really bring. Little bit of action but qualifying can be more exciting.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 04:10:25 pm »
well they're more entertaining that a practice session.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:06:45 pm
Still not sure what Sprint races really bring. Little bit of action but qualifying can be more exciting.
Agreed.  Not a fan.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 04:12:46 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:06:45 pm
Still not sure what Sprint races really bring. Little bit of action but qualifying can be more exciting.

I feel the same. I get the argument that it offers more entertainment that a third practice session, but I don't feel as though that's a net gain when you factor in the way it dulls the importance of qualifying.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 04:22:18 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:44:23 pm
Leclerc and Sainz being a pair of morons and letting Verstappen get away.

Fixed it.

Can't believe Binotto still lets this fairytale equal treatment, free to fight saga go on. Charles lost at least a second having to defend which meant getting into the DRS was impossible even with good degradation at the end. I felt that Carlos was going to crash them at one point.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:00 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,770
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 07:11:13 pm »
Had the c4 highlights on just now and the utter hypocrisy of their commentary team is staggering, making a big deal about the booing of verstappen and saying it is out of order and this isn't football (or something like that) and then they were utterly silent when you had a large section of the crowd cheering Hamilton's crash.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:12:46 pm
I feel the same. I get the argument that it offers more entertainment that a third practice session, but I don't feel as though that's a net gain when you factor in the way it dulls the importance of qualifying.

Mixed feelings here:

Much better if you're attending the weekend as a fan. Meaningful sessions on all 3 days.

Bigger picture with regards to the driver's championship - just clutters things up in my opinion.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 07:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:22:18 pm
Fixed it.

Can't believe Binotto still lets this fairytale equal treatment, free to fight saga go on. Charles lost at least a second having to defend which meant getting into the DRS was impossible even with good degradation at the end. I felt that Carlos was going to crash them at one point.

these aren't the "1 driver and his shitty backup" ferrari days any more and your bias against sainz is a fucking disgrace.

as ever, get a grip

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:11:13 pm
Had the c4 highlights on just now and the utter hypocrisy of their commentary team is staggering, making a big deal about the booing of verstappen and saying it is out of order and this isn't football (or something like that) and then they were utterly silent when you had a large section of the crowd cheering Hamilton's crash.

coulthard still a red bull employee?
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 07:28:06 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:22:57 pm
these aren't the "1 driver and his shitty backup" ferrari days any more and your bias against sainz is a fucking disgrace.

as ever, get a grip

Wow dude

... what the fuck? :lmao
Logged
Linudden.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm »
the irony
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 07:33:46 pm »
The whole selling point about hiring Sainz was that he would be a solid partner and not do Vettel second half of '19 stuff. Instead that's all he does. His ambition way outweighs his talent and it's only a matter of time before he bins it into Leclerc and then you'll still complain that I'm biased against the lad. Come on  :wave He's basically a David Coulthard who believes he's Ayrton Senna and no-one has ever informed him that he isn't. Instead, whenever Ferrari have been racing for titles, the other team had Bottas or Pérez who would slam on their brakes and park for their team mate when they saw them.

Yes, sometimes Sainz is too good to be a pure #2 but the problem is that he's about as inconsistent as the terrain around Red Bull Ring. Just like DC had his days when he was matching or beating Mika, it was still not justified from a McLaren standpoint to let him squabble with the only potential champion the team had.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:43 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,770
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 07:36:55 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:22:57 pm
coulthard still a red bull employee?

Dunno, but the whole commentary team were fairly vocal about the verstappen booing, mere minutes before they were all utterly silent on the crowds cheering the crash, it was Tyler and Neville levels of two-faced commentary.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,389
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 07:49:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:22:57 pm
coulthard still a red bull employee?
Both Coulthard and Webber are on C4 and they clearly have favouritism towards them while on commentary. They often get access to the Red Bull headquarters to shoot promotional videos.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 07:57:58 pm »
Almost certain DC still does occasional show events for Red Bull. Certainly did upto just before Covid.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 07:58:25 pm »
I forgot they had webber on as well so yeah no surprises there.

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,938
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 08:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:11:13 pm
Had the c4 highlights on just now and the utter hypocrisy of their commentary team is staggering, making a big deal about the booing of verstappen and saying it is out of order and this isn't football (or something like that) and then they were utterly silent when you had a large section of the crowd cheering Hamilton's crash.

The Sky commentary team were condemning the cheering yesterday. I don't recall them condemning it when Lewis took Max out at Silverstone a year or 2 back.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 08:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:24:16 pm
The Sky commentary team were condemning the cheering yesterday. I don't recall them condemning it when Lewis took Max out at Silverstone a year or 2 back.

fuck knows. they've always been pretty consistent about booing but I've no idea about that.

but cheering someone being in the wall is small-time as fuck either way. if they just conk out then fine, but not a shunt.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,389
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 09:19:36 pm »
Quote
Sebastian Vettel has been handed a suspended 25,000 euros (£21,000) fine for walking out of the drivers' briefing at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The four-time champion was one of a number of drivers at Friday's meeting who asked for explanations for inconsistent decision-making by officials.

Race stewards said Vettel "left without permission and expressed frustration".

Insiders have told BBC Sport Vettel made a reference to the fact that he had been having such discussions for "15 years" and said he was "sick" of it, before walking out.

Vettel later apologised to and "had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more" with the race director Niels Wittich, race stewards said in their verdict following an investigation into the incident.

The stewards' statement said: "Drivers are not free to leave [the briefing] when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend.

"Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case."

The Aston Martin driver's fine was suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to a similar breach of the rules.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso was also outspoken in the meeting in his criticism of decisions being made by officials in judging racing incidents this year, sources have said.

The meeting was said by a source to have been "uncomfortable" for Wittich, who chairs it.

In F1, race stewards make decisions on whether drivers should be penalised for on-track incidents, although the race director can choose to refer incidents to them, which it is said Wittich tends to do as a matter of course.

Vettel's comments come in the context of ongoing frustration among the drivers at officiating this year.
Id like to know why Albon was given a 5s penalty today for an incident that was almost identical to Verstappen against Schumacher in Silverstone.

I can understand why drivers are getting upset.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 09:26:56 pm »
Vettel really doesn't give a fuck these days and I'm all for it.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2912 on: Today at 09:34:38 pm »
Is the drivers' meeting some kind of Alcatraz or what? ;D

Justice for Vettel.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,389
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2913 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:26:56 pm
Vettel really doesn't give a fuck these days and I'm all for it.
I used to really dislike Vettel but hes now one of my favourites in the field. Its like the pressure from not being a title contender has been lifted his true personality is shinning through.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,897
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2914 on: Today at 09:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:37:01 pm
I used to really dislike Vettel but hes now one of my favourites in the field. Its like the pressure from not being a title contender has been lifted his true personality is shinning through.

He was a bit of a little shit on the track but the same can be said for a number of champions. Off track I've always liked him and especially now he's sort of the elder statesman of F1 just doing what he thinks is morally the right thing to do.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,389
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2915 on: Today at 09:45:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:40:29 pm
He was a bit of a little shit on the track but the same can be said for a number of champions. Off track I've always liked him and especially now he's sort of the elder statesman of F1 just doing what he thinks is morally the right thing to do.
Absolutely spot-on.

For a sport that often lacks personality hes at the front saying the right words on the bigger subjects that matter.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2916 on: Today at 09:50:32 pm »
Anyway to fix the dull sprint races I have a very simple solution: make them standalone reverse-grid events.

In effect, the final grid is set on Friday.

Reverse championship standing for the grid on Saturday.

10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 like in the '03-'09 seasons. 50 % race distance instead of 1/3 to enable more time to charge through. Have to use softs at one point in the race to force pitstops.

Held a few times per season.
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 