« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 93382 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,386
  • Truthiness
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 05:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm
The biggest wankers are Ferrari though since Charles has to race against the pitwall EVERY DAMN RACE. Fucking braindead tools.
Christ you're a tiresome fucking bore. Every fucking race.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 05:42:13 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm
.........or sainz gets overtaken and perez in a faster car also passes leclerc and wins the race.



easy this speculating bollocks isn't it?

Ferrari are supposedly trying to win a championship here yet have thrown more than 80 points down the sewer pipes from Leclerc this season. Of course he, I and every real Tifoso have a right to be extremely upset at the team management for doing this to him.

I'm tempted to just walk with him if he decides enough is enough and doesn't renew. The rest are just polite losers who get bulldoozed on every occasion by people who actually run race teams (Toto/Horner).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:44:18 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,839
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 05:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:42:13 pm
Ferrari are supposedly trying to win a championship here yet have thrown more than 90 points down the sewer pipes from Leclerc this season. Of course he, I and every real Tifoso have a right to be extremely upset at the team management for doing this to him.

seems like you missed the part where a ferrari won the race.

just give it up. you're a pathetic crying mess again.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,096
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:42:13 pm
Ferrari are supposedly trying to win a championship here yet have thrown more than 80 points down the sewer pipes from Leclerc this season. Of course he, I and every real Tifoso have a right to be extremely upset at the team management for doing this to him.
Youre getting frustrated with Ferrari being rubbish?

Has the last 40 years of F1 taught you nothing?? ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,742
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 05:45:11 pm »
Leclerc is going to do well at Ferrari.

Picking his words very carefully
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,933
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 05:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:41:29 pm
Christ you're a tiresome fucking bore. Every fucking race.

Am I the only one who finds him quite entertaining?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 05:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:41:29 pm
Christ you're a tiresome fucking bore. Every fucking race.

I see you have 31 k posts but still I can't recall talking to you before  :-X

Glad you seem to know me anyway.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 06:05:53 pm »
What a race! Livened up by the safety car, but still. Some great wheel to wheel racing.

And chuffed for Sainz too.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm »
Linudden - genuine question - I always thought you were a Ferrari fan, but are you principally a Leclerc fan?  Seems strange to be so annoyed at Sainz, whos just won the first race of his career.in a Ferrari  ???
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 06:14:24 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm
Linudden - genuine question - I always thought you were a Ferrari fan, but are you principally a Leclerc fan?  Seems strange to be so annoyed at Sainz, whos just won the first race of his career.in a Ferrari  ???

I want Ferrari to win the WDC first and foremost and pinning the hopes on Sainz is like banking on Spurs. Even today he had a pathetic off from the lead. On the off-chance he turns into the young Massa after he gets his first win this might be a blessing in disguise but I doubt it. He's just way too error-prone and can't keep clean weekends together. Charles always keeps it together but has the team put out banana peels in front of him instead.

He's beached it so many times this season yet still gets equal treatment whereas Red Bull and Mercedes throw their #2 overboard immediately. Then you have the losers on the Ferrari pit wall going 'copy' instead of issuing actual orders. It's pathetic.

Carlos needs to yield to the team's instructions to at the very least not overtake Charles until there's a clear and obvious threat from behind in this situation. That being said, the biggest blame falls on the cowards on the pit wall for not making this order clear enough and throwing the poor Charles to the dogs. Hamilton's fastest lap was less than a second faster than Charles' fastest lap on hards. He needed some time to warm these tyres and up and that's when a strict order needs to be issued.

He's a racing driver so if the team are wishy-washy and don't issue a strict 'you do this or else' order he'll disobey them, but the problem is that's basically what the team did until they changed their minds all out of a sudden. What we have right now is essentially a situation where Ferrari have Alonso and Massa in the team and the pitwall are trying to help... Massa!

Then again, I'm getting angrier with Ferrari by the year. A few years ago I felt that the FIA were screwing the team over many times and that the operational side was kind of average but functional. Now though it's the worst ran team on the grid, constantly making the wrong decisions and never taking any responsibility for it. They never fought tooth and nail to keep the 2019 engine. Just gave up 'for the good of the sport'. Gracious losers.

The only reason I still care for the team is that Schumacher legacy I grew up with from the 90s onwards and that as a driver I love Charles to bits. I don't really like Italy as a country anymore either because of the covid stuff they did and inspired others to do but that's another story. So my future as a Ferrari fan is very uncertain if Charles leaves. To be honest I feel that Ferrari don't deserve him. He's just way too good to deal with this nonsense week in and week out.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:41:15 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm »
Linudden aside if Ferrari don't treat Leclerc like Redbull treat Max he stands absolutely no chance. Perez is Max's helper nothing more. He had a chance to overtake him at start but actually shielded him.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,410
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 06:39:13 pm »
Zero pod philosophy looks to be good. Its just going to take some time to perfect

LeClerc deserves better helpCarlos is nice so I cant be unhappy for him, though
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,096
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 06:43:56 pm »
Well, Austria, France and then Hungary to come next


Spa should follow silverstone. It is the way.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm
Linudden aside if Ferrari don't treat Leclerc like Redbull treat Max he stands absolutely no chance. Perez is Max's helper nothing more. He had a chance to overtake him at start but actually shielded him.

Well, looking at the social media of Ferrari after today's race I think it's quite clear that people agree with you.

Imagine a team so shite that fans are raging at them after winning a race? Only Ferrari can pull it off. The absolute state of the spaghetti army.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,096
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 06:49:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:50:30 pm
Am I the only one who finds him quite entertaining?

I do think its all harmless
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 06:51:11 pm »
Now Binotto who just can't keep his mouth shut has apparently welcomed Mercedes being fast saying 'it's good for Ferrari' and that 'they can take away points from our main competitors'.

Yeah that worked out well with the 2017 and 2018 Red Bull resurgencies and suddenly being P5 Mattia didn't it?  :wanker

The absolute state of the Ferrari losers.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 06:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:51:11 pm
Now Binotto who just can't keep his mouth shut has apparently welcomed Mercedes being fast saying 'it's good for Ferrari' and that 'they can take away points from our main competitors'.

Yeah that worked out well with the 2017 and 2018 Red Bull resurgencies and suddenly being P5 Mattia didn't it?  :wanker

The absolute state of the Ferrari losers.
:lmao do you even like F1 at all?

Just relax and have a drink (a nice Italian Red maybe?)
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 06:57:03 pm »
I'm a teetotaller. Maybe that's why I'm so angry :D

I seldom watch the end of the races because I've usually raged out before then so you're probably right Igor.

In all seriousness, having grown up with Schumacher's and Todt's military discipline I get raging mad when the team doesn't treat the should-be #1 driver with respect. It comes with the heritage.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,343
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm
Well, looking at the social media of Ferrari after today's race I think it's quite clear that people agree with you.

Imagine a team so shite that fans are raging at them after winning a race? Only Ferrari can pull it off. The absolute state of the spaghetti army.

It's not true though is it? People on here often have a go at Mercedes for their tactics as well, teams can always make mistakes just like drivers can. Just thank your lucky stars you were allowed to restart the race in your original positions.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm
It's not true though is it? People on here often have a go at Mercedes for their tactics as well, teams can always make mistakes just like drivers can. Just thank your lucky stars you were allowed to restart the race in your original positions.

I've lost count of how many points more Leclerc would've had if I called his strategies via cell phone from the sofa. These guys are supposed to be professionals and are worse at this than Phil Dowd at his fitness programmes dammit!!! ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,343
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 07:29:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm
Perhaps this is the most important lesson from today.

https://twitter.com/MrNickKnowles/status/1543625706655174659?s=20&t=LEnbkY1PduJIFKPsM_Prvg
Indeed -- potentially saved two lives today in F1 and F2.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2783 on: Yesterday at 07:39:05 pm »
Brilliant race to watch, the accident aside. Was just moaning about Verstappen dominating just when he had his setback.

I dont understand anything about tactics or the technical stuff, just watching this sport gives me a rush.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm
Zhou has been released from the medical centre and he's in good health.  :)
Great news.
Logged

Offline eyescream

  • ewes'cream
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2785 on: Yesterday at 08:17:55 pm »
Ferrari gave Charles two chances.
First, by pitting Carlos a bit earlier than necessary and then by swapping the cars later in the race.
Yes, it's pity Charles couldn't win, but it's partly to his own mistakes - couldn't qualify higher(spun during the final lap) and damaging his car at the start.

Charles is by far the better driver than Carlos and I like him more, but he should be as responsible as the team for the result.

 
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,839
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2786 on: Yesterday at 08:21:03 pm »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,343
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2787 on: Yesterday at 08:32:34 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,238
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2788 on: Yesterday at 09:20:50 pm »
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2789 on: Yesterday at 10:42:27 pm »
What a photo.

Looks like he left the glove compartment light on in his cockpit.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2790 on: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm
It's not true though is it? People on here often have a go at Mercedes for their tactics as well, teams can always make mistakes just like drivers can. Just thank your lucky stars you were allowed to restart the race in your original positions.

Nothing to do with luck though Jill.  As I understand it, they simply followed procedure as not all cars had traveled sufficient distance to allow for the alternative after the red flag.  It was the correct call.  As for comparing Ferrari to Mercedes in terms of poor strategy and incompetence, I feel that it massively unjust on Merc. 

Ferrari made a mess out of everything today and not for the first time.  The call to bring Charles in for example should have been an absolute slam-dunk and it was a decision that they had ample time to make.  Even at the restart, had Ferrari gotten their way with the safety car strategy and Carlos not effectively overruled them, it would have been a mess. 

People may be critical on here at times about Mercedes tactics, but far more often than not they (the posters) are proven wrong and the Mercedes garage generally seems to make well thought out decisions. In contrast, for much of the time at Ferrari they seem woefully out of their depth and as a result it's the drivers having to both drive the car and think about strategy/tactics.

I understand that Linudden can perhaps be a bit dramatic, but I can fully understand his frustration with the team.  Carlos seems like a good guy and it's nice that he got the win, but...this was a big opportunity for Ferrari to dramatically close the WDC gap for Charles and yet again they shit the bed.
   
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,839
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2791 on: Yesterday at 11:24:27 pm »
with the benefit of hindsight ferrari should have brought leclerc in and double stacked both cars when the safety car came out, but they're not the first team to leave the race leader out when everyone behind them pits in that situation.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 12:19:48 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:24:27 pm
with the benefit of hindsight ferrari should have brought leclerc in and double stacked both cars when the safety car came out, but they're not the first team to leave the race leader out when everyone behind them pits in that situation.

They had longer than most in that situation to make the call though and it was a far more obvious one to make given the circumstances than many of the parallels from other teams in the past.  Even as a layman watching from home I thought it a certainty that they would bring Charles in the minute that the safety car was confirmed.  How Ferrari missed it is, in my opinion,  mind-boggling.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 12:33:52 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:19:48 am
They had longer than most in that situation to make the call though and it was a far more obvious one to make given the circumstances than many of the parallels from other teams in the past.  Even as a layman watching from home I thought it a certainty that they would bring Charles in the minute that the safety car was confirmed.  How Ferrari missed it is, in my opinion,  mind-boggling.
Sky said they had 11 seconds. I think that would have been more enough time to double stack them wo issue.
Leclerc wins the race if they pit with Mercedes issues of the soft tires taking more then an lap to warm up
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 