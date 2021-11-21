« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2760 on: Today at 05:41:29 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:20:18 pm
The biggest wankers are Ferrari though since Charles has to race against the pitwall EVERY DAMN RACE. Fucking braindead tools.
Christ you're a tiresome fucking bore. Every fucking race.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2761 on: Today at 05:42:13 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:37:19 pm
.........or sainz gets overtaken and perez in a faster car also passes leclerc and wins the race.



easy this speculating bollocks isn't it?

Ferrari are supposedly trying to win a championship here yet have thrown more than 80 points down the sewer pipes from Leclerc this season. Of course he, I and every real Tifoso have a right to be extremely upset at the team management for doing this to him.

I'm tempted to just walk with him if he decides enough is enough and doesn't renew. The rest are just polite losers who get bulldoozed on every occasion by people who actually run race teams (Toto/Horner).
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2762 on: Today at 05:44:08 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:42:13 pm
Ferrari are supposedly trying to win a championship here yet have thrown more than 90 points down the sewer pipes from Leclerc this season. Of course he, I and every real Tifoso have a right to be extremely upset at the team management for doing this to him.

seems like you missed the part where a ferrari won the race.

just give it up. you're a pathetic crying mess again.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2763 on: Today at 05:44:38 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:42:13 pm
Ferrari are supposedly trying to win a championship here yet have thrown more than 80 points down the sewer pipes from Leclerc this season. Of course he, I and every real Tifoso have a right to be extremely upset at the team management for doing this to him.
Youre getting frustrated with Ferrari being rubbish?

Has the last 40 years of F1 taught you nothing?? ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2764 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm
Leclerc is going to do well at Ferrari.

Picking his words very carefully
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2765 on: Today at 05:50:30 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:41:29 pm
Christ you're a tiresome fucking bore. Every fucking race.

Am I the only one who finds him quite entertaining?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2766 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:41:29 pm
Christ you're a tiresome fucking bore. Every fucking race.

I see you have 31 k posts but still I can't recall talking to you before  :-X

Glad you seem to know me anyway.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2767 on: Today at 06:05:53 pm
What a race! Livened up by the safety car, but still. Some great wheel to wheel racing.

And chuffed for Sainz too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2768 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm
Linudden - genuine question - I always thought you were a Ferrari fan, but are you principally a Leclerc fan?  Seems strange to be so annoyed at Sainz, whos just won the first race of his career.in a Ferrari  ???
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2769 on: Today at 06:14:24 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:09:12 pm
Linudden - genuine question - I always thought you were a Ferrari fan, but are you principally a Leclerc fan?  Seems strange to be so annoyed at Sainz, whos just won the first race of his career.in a Ferrari  ???

I want Ferrari to win the WDC first and foremost and pinning the hopes on Sainz is like banking on Spurs. Even today he had a pathetic off from the lead. On the off-chance he turns into the young Massa after he gets his first win this might be a blessing in disguise but I doubt it. He's just way too error-prone and can't keep clean weekends together. Charles always keeps it together but has the team put out banana peels in front of him instead.

He's beached it so many times this season yet still gets equal treatment whereas Red Bull and Mercedes throw their #2 overboard immediately. Then you have the losers on the Ferrari pit wall going 'copy' instead of issuing actual orders. It's pathetic.

Carlos needs to yield to the team's instructions to at the very least not overtake Charles until there's a clear and obvious threat from behind in this situation. That being said, the biggest blame falls on the cowards on the pit wall for not making this order clear enough and throwing the poor Charles to the dogs. Hamilton's fastest lap was less than a second faster than Charles' fastest lap on hards. He needed some time to warm these tyres and up and that's when a strict order needs to be issued.

He's a racing driver so if the team are wishy-washy and don't issue a strict 'you do this or else' order he'll disobey them, but the problem is that's basically what the team did until they changed their minds all out of a sudden. What we have right now is essentially a situation where Ferrari have Alonso and Massa in the team and the pitwall are trying to help... Massa!

Then again, I'm getting angrier with Ferrari by the year. A few years ago I felt that the FIA were screwing the team over many times and that the operational side was kind of average but functional. Now though it's the worst ran team on the grid, constantly making the wrong decisions and never taking any responsibility for it. They never fought tooth and nail to keep the 2019 engine. Just gave up 'for the good of the sport'. Gracious losers.

The only reason I still care for the team is that Schumacher legacy I grew up with from the 90s onwards and that as a driver I love Charles to bits. I don't really like Italy as a country anymore either because of the covid stuff they did and inspired others to do but that's another story. So my future as a Ferrari fan is very uncertain if Charles leaves. To be honest I feel that Ferrari don't deserve him. He's just way too good to deal with this nonsense week in and week out.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2770 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm
Linudden aside if Ferrari don't treat Leclerc like Redbull treat Max he stands absolutely no chance. Perez is Max's helper nothing more. He had a chance to overtake him at start but actually shielded him.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2771 on: Today at 06:39:13 pm
Zero pod philosophy looks to be good. Its just going to take some time to perfect

LeClerc deserves better helpCarlos is nice so I cant be unhappy for him, though
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2772 on: Today at 06:43:56 pm
Well, Austria, France and then Hungary to come next


Spa should follow silverstone. It is the way.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2773 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:30:29 pm
Linudden aside if Ferrari don't treat Leclerc like Redbull treat Max he stands absolutely no chance. Perez is Max's helper nothing more. He had a chance to overtake him at start but actually shielded him.

Well, looking at the social media of Ferrari after today's race I think it's quite clear that people agree with you.

Imagine a team so shite that fans are raging at them after winning a race? Only Ferrari can pull it off. The absolute state of the spaghetti army.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2774 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2775 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:50:30 pm
Am I the only one who finds him quite entertaining?

I do think its all harmless
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2776 on: Today at 06:51:11 pm
Now Binotto who just can't keep his mouth shut has apparently welcomed Mercedes being fast saying 'it's good for Ferrari' and that 'they can take away points from our main competitors'.

Yeah that worked out well with the 2017 and 2018 Red Bull resurgencies and suddenly being P5 Mattia didn't it?  :wanker

The absolute state of the Ferrari losers.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2777 on: Today at 06:55:49 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:51:11 pm
Now Binotto who just can't keep his mouth shut has apparently welcomed Mercedes being fast saying 'it's good for Ferrari' and that 'they can take away points from our main competitors'.

Yeah that worked out well with the 2017 and 2018 Red Bull resurgencies and suddenly being P5 Mattia didn't it?  :wanker

The absolute state of the Ferrari losers.
:lmao do you even like F1 at all?

Just relax and have a drink (a nice Italian Red maybe?)
