Linudden - genuine question - I always thought you were a Ferrari fan, but are you principally a Leclerc fan? Seems strange to be so annoyed at Sainz, whos just won the first race of his career .in a Ferrari



I want Ferrari to win the WDC first and foremost and pinning the hopes on Sainz is like banking on Spurs. Even today he had a pathetic off from the lead. On the off-chance he turns into the young Massa after he gets his first win this might be a blessing in disguise but I doubt it. He's just way too error-prone and can't keep clean weekends together. Charles always keeps it together but has the team put out banana peels in front of him instead.He's beached it so many times this season yet still gets equal treatment whereas Red Bull and Mercedes throw their #2 overboard immediately. Then you have the losers on the Ferrari pit wall going 'copy' instead of issuing actual orders. It's pathetic.Carlos needs to yield to the team's instructions to at the very least not overtake Charles until there's a clear and obvious threat from behind in this situation. That being said, the biggest blame falls on the cowards on the pit wall for not making this order clear enough and throwing the poor Charles to the dogs. Hamilton's fastest lap was less than a second faster than Charles' fastest lap on hards. He needed some time to warm these tyres and up and that's when a strict order needs to be issued.He's a racing driver so if the team are wishy-washy and don't issue a strict 'you do this or else' order he'll disobey them, but the problem is that's basically what the team did until they changed their minds all out of a sudden. What we have right now is essentially a situation where Ferrari have Alonso and Massa in the team and the pitwall are trying to help... Massa!Then again, I'm getting angrier with Ferrari by the year. A few years ago I felt that the FIA were screwing the team over many times and that the operational side was kind of average but functional. Now though it's the worst ran team on the grid, constantly making the wrong decisions and never taking any responsibility for it. They never fought tooth and nail to keep the 2019 engine. Just gave up 'for the good of the sport'. Gracious losers.The only reason I still care for the team is that Schumacher legacy I grew up with from the 90s onwards and that as a driver I love Charles to bits. I don't really like Italy as a country anymore either because of the covid stuff they did and inspired others to do but that's another story. So my future as a Ferrari fan is very uncertain if Charles leaves. To be honest I feel that Ferrari don't deserve him. He's just way too good to deal with this nonsense week in and week out.