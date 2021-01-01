Ferrari should have brought Leclerc in and told Sainz to go slow in the pit lane.
Hamilton with a poor restart
Sainz is a fucking disgrace for disobeying the team. Get the clown out.
WhatWhy is he?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Perez needs to give back to Leclerc
Leclerc is fucking amazing. Pity Ferrari keep fucking him.
Yeah but Leclerc then ran well wide and off himself so Perez didnt gain an advantage as a result of being over the white line.
The biggest wankers are Ferrari though since Charles has to race against the pitwall EVERY DAMN RACE. Fucking braindead tools.
