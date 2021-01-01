« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68] 69   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 92098 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
Zhou has been released from the medical centre and he's in good health.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm »
I think Ferrari didnt double stack in case Lewis stayed out. By not double stacking they guaranteed 1 car in the lead after the safety car period finished.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 05:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:02:43 pm
Ferrari should have brought Leclerc in and told Sainz to go slow in the pit lane.

Was pretty difficult for them to bring him in Leclerc was pretty much at the pit Lane when the sc was announced.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,141
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 05:05:28 pm »
4 car shootout now.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 05:05:44 pm »
:lmao Sainz
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 05:06:35 pm »
Hamilton with a poor restart
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,358
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:06:35 pm
Hamilton with a poor restart
The Mercedes has cold tyres on the first lap.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,828
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 05:07:36 pm »
thought checo was going to inherit a win there.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 05:08:22 pm »
Sainz is a fucking disgrace for disobeying the team, obliterating the 1-2. Get the clown out.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:10:08 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 05:09:19 pm »
This is brilliant.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm »
What
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:08:22 pm
Sainz is a fucking disgrace for disobeying the team. Get the clown out.

Why is he?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,828
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 05:09:36 pm »
well in sainz for showing some balls.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
Leclerc should have just overtaken him anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 05:10:40 pm »
This is amazing
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
The GOAT hahahahaha

oh ffs

this is a madness haha
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Great racing Perez has to give the place back
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm »
Race of the season. By far
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,828
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm »
great action. following through fast corners was why the regs were changed.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 05:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:09:34 pm
What
Why is he?

If Bottas done the same to Hamilton last year you fanboys would be rioting. He wasn't even trying to race him but Sainz just blew up Leclerc's title chances against the team's orders.
Logged
Linudden.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 05:12:59 pm »
Perez needs to be given a 5 second penalty for that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,066
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 05:13:13 pm »
Perez surely getting a penalty there
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 05:13:43 pm »
Leclerc going off himself should save Perez on that one.

He cant slam the brakes to keep behind Leclerc hed have been overtaken by about 4 cars
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm »
Perez needs to give back to Leclerc
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
Sainz has crashed a shit ton of cars and now failed to be the #2. What use is he for? None.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 05:15:03 pm »
Leclerc and Hamilton racing so well
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 05:15:25 pm »
Now he's made that move stick
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,066
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 05:16:12 pm »
Gwan Fernando and Lando, do him
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 05:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:14:29 pm
Perez needs to give back to Leclerc

Yeah but Leclerc then ran well wide and off himself so Perez didnt gain an advantage as a result of being over the white line.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 05:16:39 pm »
Leclerc is fucking amazing.  Pity Ferrari keep fucking him.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2709 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:16:39 pm
Leclerc is fucking amazing.  Pity Ferrari keep fucking him.

Different level considering he's on old hards against fresh softs and missing an endplate and makes it stick round there.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2710 on: Today at 05:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:16:28 pm
Yeah but Leclerc then ran well wide and off himself so Perez didnt gain an advantage as a result of being over the white line.

Could argue Leclerc takes the normal line if Perez doesnt cut the corner as he might have anticipated Perez running wide which is why Leclerc went wide but anyway LH has done CL now so moot now
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2711 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm »
Pérez is a textbook 10 s penalty for grave corner cutting but as usual the dirty wanker will get away with everything.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,542
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2712 on: Today at 05:20:18 pm »
The biggest wankers are Ferrari though since Charles has to race against the pitwall EVERY DAMN RACE. Fucking braindead tools.
Logged
Linudden.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2713 on: Today at 05:21:41 pm »
Ferrari were lucky that they got to keep their racing positions at the start of the race.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2714 on: Today at 05:21:46 pm »
Hamilton gets the bonus point for fastest lap
Logged

Online cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 981
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2715 on: Today at 05:21:54 pm »
Take a break Linudden. You're clearly emotional..
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2716 on: Today at 05:22:03 pm »
Now let's see what the FIA do to Perez
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,358
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2717 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Gonna be interesting to see what happens with Perez now.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2718 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:20:18 pm
The biggest wankers are Ferrari though since Charles has to race against the pitwall EVERY DAMN RACE. Fucking braindead tools.

:lmao
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,828
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2719 on: Today at 05:22:24 pm »
well in carlito. good win.

there was some great action during that race.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68] 69   Go Up
« previous next »
 