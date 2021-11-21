OMG, how in hell's name was that allowed to happen?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Theres been talk of a track invasion for a couple of days now.
If you replayed Zhous car doing that 1000 times, I suspect his car ends up there once.Are there lessons for safety there? Maybe gravel doesnt help??
Imagine spending all that money to then invade the track. Twats.
Have they said when the restart is? Assuming the track is now safe not sure what they are waiting for
Probably Everton fans outraged at all the red flags being waved.
So Hamilton loses his gains on the start and we go back to quali grid...So stupid
a view from the stand in front of the barrier that zhou flipped over. https://twitter.com/AlexMilone/status/1543605102216445952"oh fuck" indeed
That is fucking terrifying. Thankfully the lad is ok and if ever there was an advert for the halo then that is it.
Russell will not be allowed to restart his car
