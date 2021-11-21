« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 91165 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 03:35:27 pm »
If you replayed Zhous car doing that 1000 times, I suspect his car ends up there once.

Are there lessons for safety there?

Maybe gravel doesnt help??
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:34:37 pm
OMG, how in hell's name was that allowed to happen?  :o

Theres been talk of a track invasion for a couple of days now.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 03:36:22 pm »
that seems weird but presumably there's something governing it. or they've just pulled something out of their arse again.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 03:37:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:36:09 pm
Theres been talk of a track invasion for a couple of days now.

Jeez this country, with its pitch invasions and now track invasions.
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:35:27 pm
If you replayed Zhous car doing that 1000 times, I suspect his car ends up there once.

Are there lessons for safety there?

Maybe gravel doesnt help??

Theres always a risk of cars flipping with gravel, but it depends on the type of accident. If someones brakes fail the gravel can slow them down substantially, its its tarmac then it wont.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm »
Imagine spending all that money to then invade the track. Twats.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 03:38:15 pm »
Looks like those Climate change freaks have tried to gain access to the track.

Swiftly arrested by the police
Online Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 03:38:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:35:27 pm
If you replayed Zhous car doing that 1000 times, I suspect his car ends up there once.

Are there lessons for safety there?

Maybe gravel doesnt help??

Inadequate runoff for me. There's space to move the grandstands back some 30 metres.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 03:39:39 pm »
That catchment fence really did it's job. Would have sent the car straight into the stand
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm »
a view from the stand in front of the barrier that zhou flipped over.

https://twitter.com/AlexMilone/status/1543605102216445952

"oh fuck" indeed
Online Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 03:40:47 pm »
They used to reset it to lap zero automatically for the first couple of laps back in the 90s when this happened a lot and spare cars were involved. From a safety standpoint it makes sense so people don't try lunges with damaged cars while they wait for a red to come out. Whether it's sportingly fair is another question.

This means GOATifi starts from P8 so the fairytale lives on ;D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 03:41:40 pm »
So Hamilton loses his gains on the start and we go back to quali grid...

So stupid
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:38:13 pm
Imagine spending all that money to then invade the track. Twats.

Probably Everton fans outraged at all the red flags being waved.
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 03:43:09 pm »
Have they said when the restart is? Assuming the track is now safe not sure what they are waiting for
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 03:43:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:43:09 pm
Have they said when the restart is? Assuming the track is now safe not sure what they are waiting for

Fifteen minutes I think I heard.
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:42:06 pm
Probably Everton fans outraged at all the red flags being waved.

I doubt theyd be there, probably busy watching stock car racing in Rhyl
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 03:43:47 pm »
It's only fair Ferrari get some help from the FIA, usuallys it's all Red Bull and Mercedes.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 03:44:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:41:40 pm
So Hamilton loses his gains on the start and we go back to quali grid...

So stupid

They have to find a way of helping Ferarri somehow.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 03:45:44 pm »
Russell is out of the race.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 03:45:46 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:39:44 pm
a view from the stand in front of the barrier that zhou flipped over.

https://twitter.com/AlexMilone/status/1543605102216445952

"oh fuck" indeed

That is fucking terrifying. Thankfully the lad is ok and if ever there was an advert for the halo then that is it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Russell will not be allowed to restart his car
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 03:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:45:46 pm
That is fucking terrifying. Thankfully the lad is ok and if ever there was an advert for the halo then that is it.

Presumably the gravel would slow an uprighted car down, but because it was upside down then that just didn't happen. That is terrifying if you are in that stand.  :o
Online Paul_h

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm »
if its grid order, wonder if Sainz switches to soft?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 03:52:08 pm »
Russell blaming everyone else for that. Can only assume he hasn't seen the replay
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 03:52:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:46:08 pm
Russell will not be allowed to restart his car
Its the rules.. but youve got to feel for him he was running to help.
