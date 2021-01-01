« previous next »
Offline Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2400 on: Today at 07:48:39 am
Piquet is obviously a massive dickhead, no mistaking that, but I do dislike the notion that if you dont speak out against something then youre automatically for it? Did every single other team and driver publicly come out and slam Piquet on social media except Max and RBR? Highly doubt it. Max an easy target because on this because of his personal life.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2401 on: Today at 08:01:13 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 07:48:39 am
Piquet is obviously a massive dickhead, no mistaking that, but I do dislike the notion that if you dont speak out against something then youre automatically for it? Did every single other team and driver publicly come out and slam Piquet on social media except Max and RBR? Highly doubt it. Max an easy target because on this because of his personal life.
But Verstappen has actually defended Pique. 


Offline Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2402 on: Today at 08:06:56 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:01:13 am
But Verstappen has actually defended Pique. 

Im on about the earlier posts really criticising him for saying nothing on social media.
Online paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2403 on: Today at 08:11:14 am
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm
If this (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/61999788) article has all the quotes faithfully reproduced how fucking mendacious is the headline?
very misleading

as for Max it is an awkward one for him as he is with Piquets daughter but a foot in mouth job

RBR terminated a drivers contract for using the n word and then saying a fella who used it is a nice guy doesnt add up

should have been "no comment but if racist words are used I cant defend that"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2404 on: Today at 08:20:32 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:11:14 am
very misleading

as for Max it is an awkward one for him as he is with Piquets daughter but a foot in mouth job

RBR terminated a drivers contract for using the n word and then saying a fella who used it is a nice guy doesnt add up

should have been "no comment but if racist words are used I cant defend that"
Red Bull must have known there would be some tricky questions coming his way. I can't believe they didn't brief him with some 'political' answers, especially off the back of the Vips stuff.

They really haven't looked good this past week and it says a lot about the leadership of Marko and Horner. 


Online naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2405 on: Today at 08:35:09 am
Always seems like there's an ulterior motive though, like condemn Piquet for being an ignorant racist prick but trying to pin stuff on Red Bull and Max seems weird. Max hasn't racially abused anyone yet the conversation ends up inferring he has right wing views as do the Red Bull hierarchy.

What about us with Suarez? I mean he actually racially abused someone and we stood by him? What does that say about us, our owners, manager, players? Did we assaasinate their character and judge them? Suggest they were somehow complicit?

Lewis is the one being abused and to be fair he has more class than to pin the blame on red bull.
Online paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2406 on: Today at 08:48:02 am
I think looking back we can definitely say we handled the Suarez situation terribly and didnt come out of it looking well.

Hindsight and all that, I mean the t-shirt thing was just embarrassing. And I can find you a thread where someone knew about it 5 hours before kick off, maybe more, and honestly everyone was saying it was going to be brilliant.

I am sure if you asked the same people now what their views were it would be different.

We definitely would have hated Luis Suarez has he played for another club and done what he did (get suspended for using a racist term, and three bans for biting, two of which occured with us).

Again I said a few days before Piquet commented again that he would say the use of the word he used could be interpreted a different way, Suarez used the same reasoning, one thing that might make it different was Suarez's English wasnt great at the time and maybe he didnt understand but Piquet has been able to speak perfect English for at least 30 odd years if not more. He should have known better than to use a word that can be interpreted as racist

Suarez might not have been aware of this back in 2011

Both sorry episodes and unfortunately still a long way to go to combat racism
