Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 87950 times)

Offline Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 02:09:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:00:12 pm
So your answer to racism is to ignore it, and say that there are no races so therefore can be no racism.

You deal with racists in private and don't cause a shit storm which is only likely to breed more resentment. There can be downsides on a grand scheme of things such as people being more tribal about their immediate ethnic group instead, but from avoiding skin tone racism it's what has worked very well in Northern Europe. Just doing de-escalation.

The best way to combat racism is to show unity (linking arms is a much better way than kneeling because the unified group chain gives an impression of we're all one) and try and build up Africa to decent living standards. When did the English football clubs invest millions of pounds in the water infrastructure in the Saharan interior? Oh wait they didn't. That's the hypocrisy. They could literally save millions of black lives by giving up a bit of money but choose not to.

I think that's pretty terrible because I genuinely believe that all black lives do matter and that each starving kid in the Sahara is one too many.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 02:09:37 pm »
I don't know enough about the specifics of Brazilian Portuguese to judge what was actually said or the meanings behind it, be they intentional or not. And I do think that is dodgy to try and moralise about one language in another.

Having said that, piquet has form for being an arsehole and it's been good to see quite a few making clear their objections in general to racism.
Offline Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 02:15:09 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:09:37 pm
I don't know enough about the specifics of Brazilian Portuguese to judge what was actually said or the meanings behind it, be they intentional or not. And I do think that is dodgy to try and moralise about one language in another.

Having said that, piquet has form for being an arsehole and it's been good to see quite a few making clear their objections in general to racism.

The biggest takeaway is that regardless of what that word means, just calling someone 'the little black one' is not very pleasant either way. That kind of language is what we must get rid of. It's all depending on context. If a white person says the n-word ending with an a as a mistaken compliment or in a rap lyric it's a completely different thing to racially abusing someone with that same word. The problem is twofold:

a) people who make genuine misjudgements and mistakes are lumped in with actual bigots.
b) Piquet used that word in a context of racial abuse and claims he didn't because the word could be used for something different.

It's not that hard to find clean replacement words in rap lyrics if you need to. Depending on lyric content insert 'busta/fool/fam/homie/youngsta/loc/clown/people/folks/brotha/patna' here and be done with it. There's absolutely no need to say the n-word on a stream but I can't help other people think properly. Idiots gonna idiot  :butt

That's the biggest difference between Kyle Larson/Juri Vips doing dumb jokes on social media streams and Nelson Piquet actually racially abusing someone is that these incidents are seen as identical because they aren't. Piquet did way worse and he should at the very least be banned from the paddock for the rest of the season. He's not working for a team so there's no need in him being there anyway. For a team member, I'd said a hefty fine and a public apology is the remedy of choice.

Had he used that word about Hamilton as a compliment it'd been cringy but a lot less bad, it goes without saying. That being said, there's no way you can construe what he said in the specific circumstance as anything other than a dreadful racist insult. That's when he crossed all red lines either way you slice it.

For Red Bull, ditching Vips as the fall guy was a lot easier because he provided zero net value to the team. That being said, I don't like those precedents because if people genuinely fuck up by saying something silly without intending to insult a specific person or group they deserve a second chance. Context used to mean a lot more than it does now and that bothers me.
Online paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 03:13:40 pm »
Told you that excuse was coming from Piquet

At least he apologized
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 03:58:58 pm »
That entire " apology" is complete BS. He didn't even apologize properly, it's more of the same PR nonsense I've come to expect from racists. Sorry if YOU feel like I'm racist, but I'm not type rubbish.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 04:55:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:55:27 pm
"What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defence for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for 'guy' or 'person' and was never intended to offend.
If it's a widely and historically used term then I'm sure there's plenty of evidence of him using it when talking about white people.
Offline mobydick

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 05:22:17 pm »
From the Beeb,

"The sport has rallied for Hamilton since Piquet's remarks, which were condemned by F1, governing body the FIA and Hamilton's Mercedes team, while rivals Ferrari and McLaren also offered their support.

Red Bull, whose driver Max Verstappen is the partner of Piquet's daughter Kelly, have not commented."

Strange that, don'tcha think?

Online jackh

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:22:17 pm
Red Bull, whose driver Max Verstappen is the partner of Piquet's daughter Kelly, have not commented."

Strange that, don'tcha think?

Still inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt until the 'media day' tomorrow.
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 05:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:15:09 pm
The biggest takeaway is that regardless of what that word means, just calling someone 'the little black one' is not very pleasant either way. That kind of language is what we must get rid of. It's all depending on context. If a white person says the n-word ending with an a as a mistaken compliment or in a rap lyric it's a completely different thing to racially abusing someone with that same word. The problem is twofold:

a) people who make genuine misjudgements and mistakes are lumped in with actual bigots.
b) Piquet used that word in a context of racial abuse and claims he didn't because the word could be used for something different.

It's not that hard to find clean replacement words in rap lyrics if you need to. Depending on lyric content insert 'busta/fool/fam/homie/youngsta/loc/clown/people/folks/brotha/patna' here and be done with it. There's absolutely no need to say the n-word on a stream but I can't help other people think properly. Idiots gonna idiot  :butt

That's the biggest difference between Kyle Larson/Juri Vips doing dumb jokes on social media streams and Nelson Piquet actually racially abusing someone is that these incidents are seen as identical because they aren't. Piquet did way worse and he should at the very least be banned from the paddock for the rest of the season. He's not working for a team so there's no need in him being there anyway. For a team member, I'd said a hefty fine and a public apology is the remedy of choice.

Had he used that word about Hamilton as a compliment it'd been cringy but a lot less bad, it goes without saying. That being said, there's no way you can construe what he said in the specific circumstance as anything other than a dreadful racist insult. That's when he crossed all red lines either way you slice it.

For Red Bull, ditching Vips as the fall guy was a lot easier because he provided zero net value to the team. That being said, I don't like those precedents because if people genuinely fuck up by saying something silly without intending to insult a specific person or group they deserve a second chance. Context used to mean a lot more than it does now and that bothers me.
Linudden are you a black man? If not it is not your place to decide what is considered appropriate or not regarding that word. The offence caused to black community whether the word is said in jest or with intention to degrade is not for you to decide, you dont have hundreds of years of oppression and genocide to deal with. That is just a word to you, it's not to people of the black community. So please stop trying to justify its use, there is none.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 07:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 01:36:20 pm
I'm not in a hole. It's just my solution to combat racism: don't give racists attention and de-racialize the language. So long as media in Britain and America talk about 'races' when there's one humanity there's bound to be more problems than solutions coming out of such discourse.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 09:42:25 am »
Bernie going lower than ever before. Hed take a bullet for Putin and Hamilton should just brush off racism


Online jackh

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 09:50:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:25 am
Bernie going lower than ever before. Hed take a bullet for Putin and Hamilton should just brush off racism

Yep, no comment necessary really. Prick. GMB shouldn't be enabling him by providing the platform.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/ex-f1-boss-bernie-ecclestone-27362623
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 10:03:12 am »
We could have a three way battle this weekend. The smoother nature of Silverstone will suit Mercedes more. Ferrari are good in the high speed corners and then Red Bull with that top speed they have might all come together for a closer battle. Don't expect Mercedes to win but do think they could be closer here than recent races. Could also be some rain about for Saturday.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 10:03:14 am »
What the fuck is that pernicious little grimbot doing still surfacing?  Get back in your hole, you queef.
Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 10:07:33 am »
Piquet the other day

Bernie today

I fully expect a huge report on Hamilton's jewellery to appear any minute now by F1 and the FIA. 
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 10:10:18 am »
The amount of shit Hamilton gets is insane. Do you know what, it has become worse as he's gotten more and more active in tackling injustice.

Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:10:18 am
The amount of shit Hamilton gets is insane. Do you know what, it has become worse as he's gotten more and more active in tackling injustice.

And the success he's had. It's a combination of racism and jealousy I feel. And my views are if it was say Alonso or Max leading the way for the title in Abu Dhabi then Masi doesn't make the decision he did. Of course others will have their views, that's fine, but that's mine. The sport needs a lot of work.
Online paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 10:37:20 am »
Bernie said he would take a bullet for Putin, hopefully he does
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 11:08:16 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:19:07 am
And the success he's had. It's a combination of racism and jealousy I feel. And my views are if it was say Alonso or Max leading the way for the title in Abu Dhabi then Masi doesn't make the decision he did. Of course others will have their views, that's fine, but that's mine. The sport needs a lot of work.

I agree. Though I'd like to think it's because of Hamilton's success rather than anything more untoward.

But I'm very, very white.

Whatever the reasoning, it remains an annoying decision.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 11:32:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:07:33 am
Piquet the other day

Bernie today

I fully expect a huge report on Hamilton's jewellery to appear any minute now by F1 and the FIA.
Vips the other day too, but don't worry, if you ignore it it wil lall go away apparantly  ::)

Can't help but feel F1 is still in the dark ages in some respects and the last few weeks have made it look bad. It's not a great look either that more teams and drivers haven't spoken out about Pique.
