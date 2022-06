I get that sports commentators (especially on sky) are told to hype things a bit. But you could see within a lap or so that sainz wasn't going to get past unless verstappen buggered something up himself.





magnussen isn't happy about being told to pit regarding his wing and I can see his point because it didn't look 'dangerous' at all.



I think that Crofty in particular is a shocker when it comes to over-hyping stuff. I've lost count of the number of times that he's gone mental over a supposedly possible overtake, when it's crystal clear that the car behind is way too far back to pass. As you point out, providing a sense of excitement is part and parcel of a commentators job these days, but I think that Croft over-hypes situations to the point where he simply loses all credibility and becomes somewhat irritating.