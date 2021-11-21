I understand your point, but it's a fundamental issue that can be designed out of the cars. Otherwise, it's always going to be the case that teams push it as far as they can for performance under the current regulations.



Where does it end though? If some teams chew through their tyres for example but refuse to pit and some dont are they going to introduce mid race breaks where teams can change their tyres and start the race again? You could well end up in a situation now where teams deliberately run their cars in an unsafe manner and then play the safety card to get the regulations changed because they refuse to take the hit in performance by running a safe car.