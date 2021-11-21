Eh?
Kravitz being kravitz. Quite funny.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
So why cant the teams just increase the ride height of their car to look after their drivers? Surely they have a duty of care to look after their drivers?
I understand your point, but it's a fundamental issue that can be designed out of the cars. Otherwise, it's always going to be the case that teams push it as far as they can for performance under the current regulations.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Should be a comfortable win for Max but I expect a safety car at some point, weve not raced here for 3 years, theres no rubber down after all the wet running. Someone is binning into a wall at some point and there will be free pit stops.
Unless there are reliability issues Verstappen should win the race, but behind that theres plenty to look forward to. Sainz should get past Alonso, but that then leaves Alonso and Hamilton battling for a potential podium, Leclerc and Perez are well out of position, Schumacher is above where he usually is and will be desperately trying to score his first points, and you have the safety car as you said.
Leclerc is 40-45 seconds quicker over a race distance than Hamilton can be and has DRS so unless he does a front wing or gets stuck in a wild DRS train he's going to be well past them. My prediction is that he'll finish P2. Ferrari will find a way to rearrange the cars at the end.
Max is going to waltz to victory tomorrow, they should make him start facing the wrong way and with only reverse gear to make it more interesting.
and it's taken latifi less than a lap to get himself into last place
Quite the opposite of the cream rising to the top. Worst driver on the grid since Karthikeyan (who was having a blinder if knew the next corner was a left or right-hander).
