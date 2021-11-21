« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:16:17 pm
Eh?

Kravitz being kravitz. Quite funny.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Kravitz being kravitz. Quite funny.
Sorry mate but listening to Ian Dury and the Blockheads 'Reasons to be cheerful part 3' at the same time as reading this thread  ;D
sminp

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:57:23 am
Max is going to waltz to victory tomorrow, they should make him start facing the wrong way and with only reverse gear to make it more interesting. Even then hed probably still win. Interesting battle for the rest of the podium places though.
Tokyoite

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2243 on: Today at 02:46:46 am
Might be a very boring race this. Good thing it's from 3am my time so will give it a pass. Can't see anyone getting close to Verstappen unless something extraordinary happens.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2244 on: Today at 08:00:29 am
It'll be boring in terms of winner but the rest of the grid should provide entertainment
cormorant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2245 on: Today at 10:23:47 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:59:22 pm
So why cant the teams just increase the ride height of their car to look after their drivers? Surely they have a duty of care to look after their drivers?

I understand your point, but it's a fundamental issue that can be designed out of the cars. Otherwise, it's always going to be the case that teams push it as far as they can for performance under the current regulations.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2246 on: Today at 10:43:28 am
Should be a comfortable win for Max but I expect a safety car at some point, weve not raced here for 3 years, theres no rubber down after all the wet running. Someone is binning into a wall at some point and there will be free pit stops.
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2247 on: Today at 11:08:16 am
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 10:23:47 am
I understand your point, but it's a fundamental issue that can be designed out of the cars. Otherwise, it's always going to be the case that teams push it as far as they can for performance under the current regulations.

Where does it end though? If some teams chew through their tyres for example but refuse to pit and some dont are they going to introduce mid race breaks where teams can change their tyres and start the race again? You could well end up in a situation now where teams deliberately run their cars in an unsafe manner and then play the safety card to get the regulations changed because they refuse to take the hit in performance by running a safe car.
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2248 on: Today at 11:55:14 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:43:28 am
Should be a comfortable win for Max but I expect a safety car at some point, weve not raced here for 3 years, theres no rubber down after all the wet running. Someone is binning into a wall at some point and there will be free pit stops.

Unless there are reliability issues Verstappen should win the race, but behind that theres plenty to look forward to. Sainz should get past Alonso, but that then leaves Alonso and Hamilton battling for a potential podium, Leclerc and Perez are well out of position, Schumacher is above where he usually is and will be desperately trying to score his first points, and you have the safety car as you said.
Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2249 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:55:14 am
Unless there are reliability issues Verstappen should win the race, but behind that theres plenty to look forward to. Sainz should get past Alonso, but that then leaves Alonso and Hamilton battling for a potential podium, Leclerc and Perez are well out of position, Schumacher is above where he usually is and will be desperately trying to score his first points, and you have the safety car as you said.

Leclerc is 40-45 seconds quicker over a race distance than Hamilton can be and has DRS so unless he does a front wing or gets stuck in a wild DRS train or can't get by Pérez he's going to be well past them. My prediction is that he'll finish P2. Ferrari will find a way to rearrange the cars at the end.
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2250 on: Today at 12:10:42 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:03:45 pm
Leclerc is 40-45 seconds quicker over a race distance than Hamilton can be and has DRS so unless he does a front wing or gets stuck in a wild DRS train he's going to be well past them. My prediction is that he'll finish P2. Ferrari will find a way to rearrange the cars at the end.

Thats why I said potential podium for Alonso or Hamilton, but I wouldnt underestimate the amount time Leclerc will lose in traffic even with DRS, and how long he might spend stuck behind Perez.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2251 on: Today at 02:00:59 pm
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2252 on: Today at 02:07:40 pm
he's not trulli. despite doing a good impression of him.
El_Frank

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2253 on: Today at 02:25:29 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:57:23 am
Max is going to waltz to victory tomorrow, they should make him start facing the wrong way and with only reverse gear to make it more interesting.

Return to the old days and make the drivers sprint across the track to their cars. I'd pay to see the likes of little Yuki Tsunoda running against the gangly Esteban Ocon. It'd be like a real life race between Toad and Luigi from Mariokart. Maybe they could also drop banana skins in the race too.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2254 on: Today at 07:06:38 pm
and it's taken latifi less than a lap to get himself into last place
cormorant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2255 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:06:38 pm
and it's taken latifi less than a lap to get himself into last place

Quite the opposite of the cream rising to the top. Worst driver on the grid since Karthikeyan (who was having a blinder if knew the next corner was a left or right-hander).
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2256 on: Today at 07:14:02 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 07:13:06 pm
Quite the opposite of the cream rising to the top. Worst driver on the grid since Karthikeyan (who was having a blinder if knew the next corner was a left or right-hander).

I don't think he's any shitter than mazepin. or gutierrez for that matter.
