Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 08:59:22 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:01:46 pm
Totally agree with this.

Back issues are one thing but head impacts are another. Imagine whacking your head hundreds of time against something pretty hard a few times a minute. Don't care what anyone's driver and/or team alliegnces are.. but that can't be right.

So why cant the teams just increase the ride height of their car to look after their drivers? Surely they have a duty of care to look after their drivers?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 09:06:31 pm »
No chance of inters here.

Be surprised if this finishes

Funny that they are deleting times for track limits
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 09:09:57 pm »
Absolutely nothing wrong with that track
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:14:11 pm »
Pérez looks in trouble. Good reason for Leclerc to keep running at a moderate pace and hope for a miracle on that front.

Or he can cause a yellow lex Alonso...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 09:18:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:09:57 pm
Absolutely nothing wrong with that track

Turn 1 and 2 still look like theres standing water there, rest of the track looks like its drying
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 09:20:14 pm »
Can't remember or be arsed to look up what times vettel was doing earlier compared to now but I didn't expect him out in q1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 09:20:20 pm »
With Hamilton and Pérez a bit low, there might be reason for Leclerc to keep running here? At least a late attempt on inters.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 09:20:28 pm »
Inters in Q2 surely.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm »
Perez in the wall. Let's see if he can find reverse
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 09:31:28 pm »
Red flag. Can't find reverse
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 09:33:47 pm »
Inters quicker but more risky, which I think is how it should be.

Looked like checo could get it into reverse but it wouldn't actually move.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 09:34:57 pm »
With Pérez in P14 and Leclerc in P19 with a dry setup, I have a feeling the latter will eat him alive tomorrow.

Everyone who stays out of the barriers will surely beat that time as it's going to be less wet now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 09:44:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:31:28 pm
Red flag. Can't find reverse
Star trekin across the universe?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:31:28 pm
Red flag. Can't find reverse
I think he was also stuck in the wall. He was saying he trying to reverse and we could see he in Neutral lol.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:44:10 pm
Star trekin across the universe?

I'm glad someone else thought that.


When they pulled the car out you could see it had got stuck so the lack of reverse wasn't his fault. The shunt was though obviously!

Last person over the line should be fastest here in q2
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 09:52:31 pm »
Norris out in q2
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 09:53:52 pm »


Both Haas into q3
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 09:55:01 pm »
Cant see any slick running here, especially that massive puddle at T1.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 10:01:51 pm »
I wonder if zhou knows ding junhui given what they just said.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 10:07:46 pm »
One of the haas should defo try a slick at the end of this continues. There's a shock pole potentially on if they do.

Nope Russell has gone for it
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 10:08:51 pm »
Oooooh Russell.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 10:10:32 pm »
Russell in the wall in ..
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 10:10:35 pm »
Russell gambled on slicks and now he's damaged his rear wing
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 10:11:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:10:32 pm
Russell in the wall in ..
And there we have it
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 10:11:25 pm »
I'm glad someone went for it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 10:12:12 pm »
Hes giving it another go.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 10:13:38 pm »
Alonso P2!!!!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 10:15:15 pm »
Fucking a fernando alonso. Very good.

Verstappen .6 ahead though which is pretty dominant even if sainz did bugger it up.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 10:18:34 pm »
Needed another 5 minutes before slicks were ready, dont blame Russell for giving it a go though.

Red Bill looking really strong, again.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 10:18:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:15:15 pm
Fucking a fernando alonso. Very good.

Verstappen .6 ahead though which is pretty dominant even if sainz did bugger it up.
Sainz saved it very well, yea it cost him front row but better then down to the third or 4th row
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 10:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 10:34:40 am
Awesome. Hopefully it's a Honda one then.
;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 10:34:03 pm »
Sainz is a disaster. Third in a two-car qualifying  :butt No chance to take the start tomorrow now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 10:34:04 pm »
fair play to haas too even though they'll probably end up 15th
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 10:36:39 pm »
Shithouse Alonso Vs shithouse Max going into turn 1 if he can get a good start will be worth watching. If not then Max drives into the sunset and easy victory
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 10:39:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:36:39 pm
Shithouse Alonso Vs shithouse Max going into turn 1 if he can get a good start will be worth watching. If not then Max drives into the sunset and easy victory

Probably, unless Sainz has much greater race pace than usual. I wouldn't count him out if he gets to P2 immediately and then has nothing to lose. The Ferrari has extremely good traction which is vital around Montréal.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:36:39 pm
Shithouse Alonso Vs shithouse Max going into turn 1 if he can get a good start will be worth watching. If not then Max drives into the sunset and easy victory
They take either out, Ferrari messes and Hamilton wins his first race of the season?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2236 on: Today at 10:43:35 pm »
Verstappen should be a heavy favourite to win but there's lots of interest through the grid.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2237 on: Today at 10:44:06 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:36:39 pm
Shithouse Alonso Vs shithouse Max going into turn 1 if he can get a good start will be worth watching. If not then Max drives into the sunset and easy victory
I've always been a big fan of Fernando  ;)
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2238 on: Today at 11:06:35 pm »
What's in the bag? Oh he's not listening to me.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #2239 on: Today at 11:16:17 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:06:35 pm
What's in the bag? Oh he's not listening to me.
Eh?
