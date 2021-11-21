« previous next »
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2200 on: Today at 08:59:22 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:01:46 pm
Totally agree with this.

Back issues are one thing but head impacts are another. Imagine whacking your head hundreds of time against something pretty hard a few times a minute. Don't care what anyone's driver and/or team alliegnces are.. but that can't be right.

So why cant the teams just increase the ride height of their car to look after their drivers? Surely they have a duty of care to look after their drivers?
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2201 on: Today at 09:06:31 pm
No chance of inters here.

Be surprised if this finishes

Funny that they are deleting times for track limits
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2202 on: Today at 09:09:57 pm
Absolutely nothing wrong with that track
Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:14:11 pm
Pérez looks in trouble. Good reason for Leclerc to keep running at a moderate pace and hope for a miracle on that front.

Or he can cause a yellow lex Alonso...
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2204 on: Today at 09:18:32 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:09:57 pm
Absolutely nothing wrong with that track

Turn 1 and 2 still look like theres standing water there, rest of the track looks like its drying
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2205 on: Today at 09:20:14 pm
Can't remember or be arsed to look up what times vettel was doing earlier compared to now but I didn't expect him out in q1
Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2206 on: Today at 09:20:20 pm
With Hamilton and Pérez a bit low, there might be reason for Leclerc to keep running here? At least a late attempt on inters.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2207 on: Today at 09:20:28 pm
Inters in Q2 surely.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2208 on: Today at 09:30:53 pm
Perez in the wall. Let's see if he can find reverse
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2209 on: Today at 09:31:28 pm
Red flag. Can't find reverse
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2210 on: Today at 09:33:47 pm
Inters quicker but more risky, which I think is how it should be.

Looked like checo could get it into reverse but it wouldn't actually move.
Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2211 on: Today at 09:34:57 pm
With Pérez in P14 and Leclerc in P19 with a dry setup, I have a feeling the latter will eat him alive tomorrow.

Everyone who stays out of the barriers will surely beat that time as it's going to be less wet now.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2212 on: Today at 09:44:10 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:31:28 pm
Red flag. Can't find reverse
Star trekin across the universe?
RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2213 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:31:28 pm
Red flag. Can't find reverse
I think he was also stuck in the wall. He was saying he trying to reverse and we could see he in Neutral lol.
