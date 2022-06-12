Replacing Spa with a Monaco without walls in a dangerous area in a country with rolling power outages and a substantial amount of the population struggling to get food and clean drinking water. Priorities. Instead of investing whatever money into solving the basic necessities of poor areas in South Africa, let's make American capita$$list$ get bank. Another great idea from the Liberty Media wankersThe immediate area around Kyalami looks alright but it's hard to say whether there's a safe route to the hotels without using the Interlagos playbook.Congratulations to the South Africans who'd want a Grand Prix, but this is a terrible idea in so many ways. Nevermind the racing will be atrocious at Kyalami because of the layout. It's quite fun to drive but there is a grand total of zero passing zones. Spa MUST stay on the calendar.The start finish straight is actually slightly longer than Hungaroring, otherwise the two tracks are very similar. The problem at Kyalami though is that you enter that straight through a 90-degree turn where there's a logical extension effect between cars similar to in Barcelona. Then the first two sharp corners are both to the left so if you cover the inside, the one behind you can't make a move. At Hungaroring you can take the outside and hang on to get the inside for the second turn. Not an option at Kyalami. It's extremely easy to stay on the outside in the very shallow Turn 2 and then get the inside again for 3-4. DRS will not aid someone get anywhere else than the outside on that short straight with such an entry to it. Maybe with extremely soft tyres and wear coming into effect there could be some lunges but I'm very pessimistic. Then the fast Turn 5 doesn't have enough runoff for the 150 mph apex speeds carried there so a puncture there could end really badly with cars bouncing back onto the road.