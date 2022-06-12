« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 81045 times)

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2120 on: June 12, 2022, 01:13:19 pm
Quote from: S on June 12, 2022, 01:11:43 pm
This is going to be a very boring season isnt it?

if ferrari can't sort themselves out then it's red bull all the way. which isn't entirely a shock after a large aero reg change.
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2121 on: June 12, 2022, 01:18:01 pm
F1, the peak of engineering. Taping up rear wings with gaffer tape.
Logged


west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2122 on: June 12, 2022, 01:18:35 pm
Davidson making a very good point, it wasnt that long that Red Bill were having reliability issues and everyone was worried Ferrari would just walk away with it.

Were 1/3 through the season, plenty of time for lots to happen.
Logged





TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2123 on: June 12, 2022, 01:19:33 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on June 12, 2022, 01:18:01 pm
F1, the peak of engineering. Taping up rear wings with gaffer tape.
The two eternal rules of engineering.

Is it moving and it shouldnt: Duck tape.

It isnt moving and it should: WD40
Logged




Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2124 on: June 12, 2022, 01:20:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 12, 2022, 01:19:33 pm
The two eternal rules of engineering.

Is it moving and it shouldnt: Duck tape.

It isnt moving and it should: WD40
😁
Logged


mc_red22

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2125 on: June 12, 2022, 01:22:34 pm
Ricciardo is having a shocker on medium tyres
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2126 on: June 12, 2022, 01:27:32 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on June 12, 2022, 01:18:35 pm
Davidson making a very good point, it wasnt that long that Red Bill were having reliability issues and everyone was worried Ferrari would just walk away with it.

Were 1/3 through the season, plenty of time for lots to happen.

pretty impressive considering he's at le mans and probably not watching this race.
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2127 on: June 12, 2022, 01:28:51 pm
Latifi having a nightmare.
Logged


cormorant

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2128 on: June 12, 2022, 01:29:52 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on June 12, 2022, 01:28:51 pm
Latifi having a nightmare.

It'd be newsworthy if he wasn't.
Logged


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2129 on: June 12, 2022, 02:35:53 pm
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2130 on: June 12, 2022, 03:11:55 pm
Di Resta really wasn't happy about that
Logged

Darren G

  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2131 on: June 12, 2022, 04:54:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on June 12, 2022, 12:46:04 pm
Nailed it :thumbup

 ;D   They never disappoint.
Logged

sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2132 on: June 13, 2022, 02:14:04 pm
Looks like Kyalami is returning to the calendar for next season: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/61786715

Im not old enough to remember the circuit, do we think this should be a good track? Gotta be a positive that Africa gets a Grand Prix?
Logged






Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2133 on: June 13, 2022, 02:21:00 pm
Replacing Spa with a Monaco without walls in a dangerous area in a country with rolling power outages and a substantial amount of the population struggling to get food and clean drinking water. Priorities. Instead of investing whatever money into solving the basic necessities of poor areas in South Africa, let's make American capita$$list$ get bank. Another great idea from the Liberty Media wankers :wanker The immediate area around Kyalami looks alright but it's hard to say whether there's a safe route to the hotels without using the Interlagos playbook.

Congratulations to the South Africans who'd want a Grand Prix, but this is a terrible idea in so many ways. Nevermind the racing will be atrocious at Kyalami because of the layout. It's quite fun to drive but there is a grand total of zero passing zones. Spa MUST stay on the calendar.

The start finish straight is actually slightly longer than Hungaroring, otherwise the two tracks are very similar. The problem at Kyalami though is that you enter that straight through a 90-degree turn where there's a logical extension effect between cars similar to in Barcelona. Then the first two sharp corners are both to the left so if you cover the inside, the one behind you can't make a move. At Hungaroring you can take the outside and hang on to get the inside for the second turn. Not an option at Kyalami. It's extremely easy to stay on the outside in the very shallow Turn 2 and then get the inside again for 3-4. DRS will not aid someone get anywhere else than the outside on that short straight with such an entry to it. Maybe with extremely soft tyres and wear coming into effect there could be some lunges but I'm very pessimistic. Then the fast Turn 5 doesn't have enough runoff for the 150 mph apex speeds carried there so a puncture there could end really badly with cars bouncing back onto the road.

Logged


sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2134 on: June 13, 2022, 03:18:02 pm
I missed the bit about Spa going, that would be very disappointing.
Logged






Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2135 on: June 13, 2022, 03:36:53 pm
Quote from: sminp on June 13, 2022, 03:18:02 pm
I missed the bit about Spa going, that would be very disappointing.

I reckon it will be worked out somehow but it's frankly disgusting how the races always threatened by these greedy twats are the Grand Slam events.
Logged


Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2136 on: Today at 05:58:26 pm
FIA has issued a Technical Directive (TD039) setting limits for acceptable levels of vertical oscillations to ensure the safety of the drivers. More later in our AMuS story.

We've got our hands on TD039 & tell you all the details. New porpoising limits will be set before FP3. If a team can't supply a setup deemed to be safe, they have to raise ride by 10mm. Cars will be disqualified. if still above the limits.

I think thats fair after all the complaints but Red Bull are massive winners here.
Logged


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2137 on: Today at 06:00:24 pm
good on the fia.
Logged

Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2138 on: Today at 06:19:40 pm
So basically Mercedes have whinged repeatedly, and the FIA have issued a directive which will slow their car down? Lol
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2139 on: Today at 06:30:09 pm
I think all the drivers were complaining, they had a meeting before Baku and I think 18 of them agreed that the FIA needed to do something.

But considering Red Bull is the only car that doesnt purpoise, everyone else will be impacted by this. It could end up with them flying into the distance.
Logged


west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2140 on: Today at 07:09:57 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:19:40 pm
So basically Mercedes have whinged repeatedly, and the FIA have issued a directive which will slow their car down? Lol

 :lmao
Logged





RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2141 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:19:40 pm
So basically Mercedes have whinged repeatedly, and the FIA have issued a directive which will slow their car down? Lol
I think Russell was talking on behalf off the drivers.
Logged

west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2142 on: Today at 07:12:57 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:11:28 pm
I think Russell was talking on behalf off the drivers.

And Hamilton and Wolff?
Logged




