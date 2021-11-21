I think if Sainz could actually help Leclerc for once he might be able to get enough of a decent gap and manage the race better. Even though the straight line deficit wasn't as large at the speed trap by the time they get to the end of the straight the Red Bull is quite a bit faster. Charles thinks they've improved there race setup though ( in Barcelona and Monaco). He has to find a way to get a couple of seconds on both RB cars in the opening two laps , best chance is through S2, that's if he's even leading out of turn 1 though.