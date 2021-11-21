« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 04:27:06 pm
Leclerc dominant in that lap

Perez as well.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 04:28:11 pm
RB will win the race.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm
Cracking lap from Leclerc
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 04:31:48 pm
He used to do these psychic laps in 2020 and 2021 too it was just not on the screen. Amazing driver.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm
Belting lap from Leclerc. Ferrari will find a way to fuck it up tomorrow though :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:28:11 pm
RB will win the race.

I think the more interesting question is which RB
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 06:49:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
I think the more interesting question is which RB

depends if they have any say in it or not.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm
Belting lap from Leclerc. Ferrari will find a way to fuck it up tomorrow though :D
Double Pit again?
Reply #2088 on: Today at 01:45:44 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm
Double Pit again?

I'm going with 'engine issue'. Probably five laps from the end whilst leading.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #2089 on: Today at 08:09:41 am
I think if Sainz could actually help Leclerc for once he might be able to get enough of a decent gap and manage the race better. Even though the straight line deficit wasn't as large at the speed trap by the time they get to the end of the straight the Red Bull is quite a bit faster. Charles thinks they've improved there race setup though ( in Barcelona and Monaco). He has to find a way to get a couple of seconds on both RB cars in the opening two laps , best chance is through S2, that's if he's even leading out of turn 1 though.
