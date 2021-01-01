Please
Author
Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s) (Read 79191 times)
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,624
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #2080 on:
Today
at 04:27:26 pm »
Leclerc dominant in that lap
Perez as well.
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,614
feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #2081 on:
Today
at 04:28:11 pm »
RB will win the race.
naYoRHa2b
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,316
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #2082 on:
Today
at 04:28:48 pm »
Cracking lap from Leclerc
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,370
Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #2083 on:
Today
at 04:31:48 pm »
He used to do these psychic laps in 2020 and 2021 too it was just not on the screen. Amazing driver.
Graeme
Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,302
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #2084 on:
Today
at 05:00:57 pm »
Belting lap from Leclerc. Ferrari will find a way to fuck it up tomorrow though
