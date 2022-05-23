F1 insta page has the Max DRS conversations on from yesterday. His engineer telling him to just press the button once after Max said hed pressed it 50 times is a great bit of radio and could hardly have helped Maxs mood. Its up there with some of Kimis radio moments for hilarity.
I find a majority of Max's radio conversations to be quite crass and rude personally. I bet he never talks to his engineers like that when face-to-face so why constantly swear and shout over the radio.
Hes driving at 200mphIts probably quite stressful
to be fair
But no-one else does it nearly as often as him, it's almost every radio message.
if everyone's radio messages were broadcast it'd probably be a lot more common than it seems. tsunoda for one seems to have a right rant almost every time his radio message is picked to be broadcast.
He's doing very well, hard to tell how good the car is though. Their other drivers looks a bit of a dud, so it could be that the car is actually close to being the 'best of the rest'. He's always been a good driver though, particularly at a mid-pack car
Christian Horner having his bi-weekly moan to the press.This time over the budget cap. Claims that at least 7 teams will not be able to fulfil the full calendar with the possibility of missing the last 4 racesSaid that freight prices have quadrupled and that inflation needs to now be taken into account when enforcing the budget cap.
Amusing that he's on about teams missing races while the "smaller" teams are saying they're fine and they've budgeted for it.
Yup, Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Haas and Williams all vetoed a proposal for an adjustment. I'd like to know which 7 teams he means.
That's not something I expected to read today.
Off-topic and a couple days late, but I caught the Indy 500 qualifying Sunday and that was insane.234 MPH averaged lap speed for Dixon, clipping 243 on the straights.The race itself should be terrifying.
