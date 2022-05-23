« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1840 on: May 23, 2022, 11:24:36 am
Quote from: sminp on May 23, 2022, 11:14:39 am
F1 insta page has the Max DRS conversations on from yesterday. His engineer telling him to just press the button once after Max said hed pressed it 50 times is a great bit of radio and could hardly have helped Maxs mood. Its up there with some of Kimis radio moments for hilarity.
I find a majority of Max's radio conversations to be quite crass and rude personally. I bet he never talks to his engineers like that when face-to-face so why constantly swear and shout over the radio.
voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1841 on: May 23, 2022, 11:26:56 am
I find them quite funny. he sounds like me playing video games sometimes.
TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1842 on: May 23, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 23, 2022, 11:24:36 am
I find a majority of Max's radio conversations to be quite crass and rude personally. I bet he never talks to his engineers like that when face-to-face so why constantly swear and shout over the radio.
Hes driving at 200mph

Its probably quite stressful to be fair ;D
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1843 on: May 23, 2022, 01:29:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 23, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Hes driving at 200mph

Its probably quite stressful to be fair ;D
But no-one else does it nearly as often as him, it's almost every radio message.

voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1844 on: May 23, 2022, 01:41:17 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 23, 2022, 01:29:50 pm
But no-one else does it nearly as often as him, it's almost every radio message.



if everyone's radio messages were broadcast it'd probably be a lot more common than it seems.

tsunoda for one seems to have a right rant almost every time his radio message is picked to be broadcast.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1845 on: May 23, 2022, 01:46:28 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 23, 2022, 01:41:17 pm
if everyone's radio messages were broadcast it'd probably be a lot more common than it seems.

tsunoda for one seems to have a right rant almost every time his radio message is picked to be broadcast.
Yeah maybe, we only get played the radio 'highlights'.
Dave McCoy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1846 on: May 24, 2022, 01:32:04 am
Quote from: El Lobo on May 23, 2022, 10:02:01 am
He's doing very well, hard to tell how good the car is though. Their other drivers looks a bit of a dud, so it could be that the car is actually close to being the 'best of the rest'. He's always been a good driver though, particularly at a mid-pack car

I think its just more that Ive never heard of Alfa doing well and Bottas doesnt seem like a level raiser. More that he can do whatever the car gives him and nothing more.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1847 on: May 24, 2022, 02:16:12 pm
Christian Horner having his bi-weekly moan to the press.

This time over the budget cap. Claims that at least 7 teams will not be able to fulfil the full calendar with the possibility of missing the last 4 races

Said that freight prices have quadrupled and that inflation needs to now be taken into account when enforcing the budget cap.
eddymunster

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1848 on: May 24, 2022, 02:21:29 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 24, 2022, 02:16:12 pm
Christian Horner having his bi-weekly moan to the press.

This time over the budget cap. Claims that at least 7 teams will not be able to fulfil the full calendar with the possibility of missing the last 4 races

Said that freight prices have quadrupled and that inflation needs to now be taken into account when enforcing the budget cap.

I guess that would benefit the team that Mattia Binotto says is "bringing so many upgrades, he doesn't understand how they will stay within the budget cap"...... What an odd coincidence....
voodoo ray

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1849 on: May 24, 2022, 02:26:50 pm
Amusing that he's on about teams missing races while the "smaller" teams are saying they're fine and they've budgeted for it.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1850 on: May 24, 2022, 02:35:57 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 24, 2022, 02:26:50 pm
Amusing that he's on about teams missing races while the "smaller" teams are saying they're fine and they've budgeted for it.
Yup, Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Haas and Williams all vetoed a proposal for an adjustment.

I'd like to know which 7 teams he means.
eddymunster

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1851 on: May 24, 2022, 03:09:50 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 24, 2022, 02:35:57 pm
Yup, Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Haas and Williams all vetoed a proposal for an adjustment.

I'd like to know which 7 teams he means.

I'd imagine he actually means two teams
TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1852 on: May 24, 2022, 04:11:42 pm
This is quite interesting

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.tech-tuesday-have-mercedes-finally-cracked-their-porpoising-issue-with.7IwHXGVRwkxk4w1v1glT7h.html


Mercedes have changed their Venturi tunnel and are now able to tune it. Had almost the least bouncing at Barcelona
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm
Barneylfc∗

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 02:28:10 pm
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:28:10 pm
That's not something I expected to read today.

Yet probably the least surprising :P
Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 02:50:21 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm
https://twitter.com/skysportsf1/status/1529807886666371073?s=21&t=eK_15tWCLARs6pBR6ri3JA
Oh I would love a mug shot. The image of Bernie sharing toilet paper with the favela drug dealers makes me happy.
Van Halen

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 05:10:48 pm
Off-topic and a couple days late, but I caught the Indy 500 qualifying Sunday and that was insane.
234 MPH averaged lap speed for Dixon, clipping 243 on the straights.
The race itself should be terrifying.
Dave McCoy

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm
RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1859 on: Today at 01:17:30 am
Quote from: Van Halen on Yesterday at 05:10:48 pm
Off-topic and a couple days late, but I caught the Indy 500 qualifying Sunday and that was insane.
234 MPH averaged lap speed for Dixon, clipping 243 on the straights.
The race itself should be terrifying.
It generally very safe. indycars go very fast. Monaco, indy 500 then coke 600 is this weekend for racing obv I think in here are focused on Saturday and sunday for football related reason
RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #1860 on: Today at 01:17:47 am
