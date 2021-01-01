« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 01:06:39 pm »
I find a majority of Max's radio conversations to be quite crass and rude personally. I bet he never talks to his engineers like that when face-to-face so why constantly swear and shout over the radio.
Hes driving at 200mph
Its probably quite stressful
to be fair
