Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:24:36 am
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 11:14:39 am
F1 insta page has the Max DRS conversations on from yesterday. His engineer telling him to just press the button once after Max said hed pressed it 50 times is a great bit of radio and could hardly have helped Maxs mood. Its up there with some of Kimis radio moments for hilarity.
I find a majority of Max's radio conversations to be quite crass and rude personally. I bet he never talks to his engineers like that when face-to-face so why constantly swear and shout over the radio.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:26:56 am
I find them quite funny. he sounds like me playing video games sometimes.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 01:06:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:24:36 am
I find a majority of Max's radio conversations to be quite crass and rude personally. I bet he never talks to his engineers like that when face-to-face so why constantly swear and shout over the radio.
Hes driving at 200mph

Its probably quite stressful to be fair ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 01:29:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:06:39 pm
Hes driving at 200mph

Its probably quite stressful to be fair ;D
But no-one else does it nearly as often as him, it's almost every radio message.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 01:41:17 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 01:29:50 pm
But no-one else does it nearly as often as him, it's almost every radio message.



if everyone's radio messages were broadcast it'd probably be a lot more common than it seems.

tsunoda for one seems to have a right rant almost every time his radio message is picked to be broadcast.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 01:46:28 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:41:17 pm
if everyone's radio messages were broadcast it'd probably be a lot more common than it seems.

tsunoda for one seems to have a right rant almost every time his radio message is picked to be broadcast.
Yeah maybe, we only get played the radio 'highlights'.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 01:32:04 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:02:01 am
He's doing very well, hard to tell how good the car is though. Their other drivers looks a bit of a dud, so it could be that the car is actually close to being the 'best of the rest'. He's always been a good driver though, particularly at a mid-pack car

I think its just more that Ive never heard of Alfa doing well and Bottas doesnt seem like a level raiser. More that he can do whatever the car gives him and nothing more.
