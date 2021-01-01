« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 70660 times)

Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
leclerc just swanning off into the distance while everyone else has issues
Online sminp

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 02:28:00 pm »
Charles owes George a pint today, what an excellent job hes doing first getting past and holding up Perez and now holding up Max. Excellent season for George so far.
Online RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 02:28:21 pm »
Russell Has been defending off DRS very well multiple times today vs Max and Perez
Online RedInside

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 02:30:56 pm »
Think it's good for all of us that Max has shit reliability, otherwise he'd be unstopable
Online Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 02:34:27 pm »
Nothing is more entertaining than listening to Verstappen lose his shit.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 02:37:04 pm »
Haha
Hes smashing the button and turning it off again
Online sminp

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 02:39:02 pm »
Epic driving by Russell, thats how you drive a car!
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 02:39:09 pm »
Nice racing George.
