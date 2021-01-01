Please
Author
Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s) (Read 70660 times)
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,522
feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1760 on:
Today
at 02:23:56 pm »
leclerc just swanning off into the distance while everyone else has issues
sminp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,044
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1761 on:
Today
at 02:28:00 pm »
Charles owes George a pint today, what an excellent job hes doing first getting past and holding up Perez and now holding up Max. Excellent season for George so far.
RedG13
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,918
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1762 on:
Today
at 02:28:21 pm »
Russell Has been defending off DRS very well multiple times today vs Max and Perez
RedInside
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,547
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1763 on:
Today
at 02:30:56 pm »
Think it's good for all of us that Max has shit reliability, otherwise he'd be unstopable
Persephone
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,231
Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1764 on:
Today
at 02:34:27 pm »
Nothing is more entertaining than listening to Verstappen lose his shit.
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 82,524
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1765 on:
Today
at 02:37:04 pm »
Haha
Hes smashing the button and turning it off again
W
sminp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,044
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1766 on:
Today
at 02:39:02 pm »
Epic driving by Russell, thats how you drive a car!
Funky_Gibbons
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,121
Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
«
Reply #1767 on:
Today
at 02:39:09 pm »
Nice racing George.
