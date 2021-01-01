Russell vs Norris is too close to call. Both are definitely faster than Sainz, that's for sure. Still don't have them on the Verstappen/Leclerc level though and it remains to be seen whether they get there. If the Mercedes car works properly, Hamilton would probably still edge Russell out but I wonder whether he has the patience to continue waiting for a top car much longer? If even continue into these past two seasons weren't a given it's going to be the greatest battle of his career to win #8 with this team mate around. Especially as the cars are so physical to drive, the reflexes slow down as he closes in on 40 et cetera. Likely 24 races per season soon. We'll see. What a ride he's had though.Indy qualifying day one now. Them cars on that track never cease to amaze at corner speeds above 230 mph