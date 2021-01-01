Well, I think it's more like a PU problem easy to fix but further concern for them. I think that multiple engine change penalties may pile up for Red Bull at the tail end of the season. Everyone will need one full-grid penalty but I could see them needing three of a specific type.
Either way, with today's result Leclerc has overtaken Vettel for who between them has the most Ferrari poles (13 vs 12). That's quite something. Schumacher holds the team record at 58 so that would take some time to unseat either way!