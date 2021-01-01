« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 70017 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,118
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:45:00 pm
Charles the only one to save a set of softs.
Well hes fucked one set of them.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,560
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
Verstappen lost power

handed Leclerc pole
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,521
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm »
that was fucking rapid from leclerc. huge gap to 2nd when you look at the other gaps in the top 8.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 04:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:53:17 pm
Well hes fucked one set of them.

Don't think he'll mind
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 04:02:10 pm »
What a lap by Leclerc. I didnt think the 1:19.0 by Max was getting beaten
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,118
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm »
Can they fix Verstappens car in Parc Ferme?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 04:02:58 pm »
Charles, you fucking monster!
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 04:04:02 pm »
Special lap by Charles. Didn't see Max's time getting beaten. Nobody else got close to Verstappen on the second run really so it's not like the track ramped up.

Russell better than Hamilton, again.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 04:04:08 pm »
LeClerc smashed it. Love the mixed up grid, no team on the same row at the front.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 04:05:49 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:04:02 pm
Special lap by Charles. Didn't see Max's time getting beaten. Nobody else got close to Verstappen on the second run really so it's not like the track ramped up.

Russell better than Hamilton, again.

 ;D  You'll upset 'em.  ;)
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm »
Leclerc still is one set of softs above the others because everyone used two in Q3. Huge advantage for tyre life tomorrow. One of those qualifying laps take like three laps out of tyre management.

I'm very glad he recovered and it won't matter with the mistake. Like Vettel's pole without a banker time at Singapore in the Red Bull all these years ago.

Very important to get the 25 tomorrow, this is the kind of track where Ferrari must win.

Russell did a great job but Mercedes are still a long way off when Leclerc and Verstappen go for it.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 04:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:02:12 pm
Can they fix Verstappens car in Parc Ferme?

I think it's a pitlane start if they have to change the PU after qualifying but I'm not sure. I think it's something electronical that they can fix remotely though so I think he'll start P2. I'd love to have him start from the pits and rant on the radio all day tomorrow stuck behind Hamilton though ;D Don't get my hopes up!
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 04:11:24 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:04:02 pm
Special lap by Charles. Didn't see Max's time getting beaten. Nobody else got close to Verstappen on the second run really so it's not like the track ramped up.

Russell better than Hamilton, again.
Great lap by Charles after that spin. Russell has been excellent so far, don't think he could have got any more out of that car.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 04:13:59 pm »
Just the DRS not opening for Max then rather than a power issue.  Good news for a competitive race.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 04:15:44 pm »
Russell vs Norris is too close to call. Both are definitely faster than Sainz, that's for sure. Still don't have them on the Verstappen/Leclerc level though and it remains to be seen whether they get there. If the Mercedes car works properly, Hamilton would probably still edge Russell out but I wonder whether he has the patience to continue waiting for a top car much longer? If even continue into these past two seasons weren't a given it's going to be the greatest battle of his career to win #8 with this team mate around. Especially as the cars are so physical to drive, the reflexes slow down as he closes in on 40 et cetera. Likely 24 races per season soon. We'll see. What a ride he's had though.

Indy qualifying day one now. Them cars on that track never cease to amaze at corner speeds above 230 mph :o
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:08 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,118
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 04:20:58 pm »
Not sure I believe the DRS fault, Verstappen* said no power, hed know the difference between no power and no DRS and could probably see the flap in his mirror.

Red Bull also said box box immediately too as if theyd seen an issue in the data.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,590
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 04:25:46 pm »
Dr. Pissflap Helmut  Marko also said it wasnt a problem as it was just The DRS.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,118
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 04:27:08 pm »
Well if that prick Marko said it, it definitely isnt true 😁
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 04:28:42 pm »
Well, I think it's more like a PU problem easy to fix but further concern for them. I think that multiple engine change penalties may pile up for Red Bull at the tail end of the season. Everyone will need one full-grid penalty but I could see them needing three of a specific type.

Either way, with today's result Leclerc has overtaken Vettel for who between them has the most Ferrari poles (13 vs 12). That's quite something. Schumacher holds the team record at 58 so that would take some time to unseat either way!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:35:54 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 06:20:53 pm »
Mercedes qualified on pole here the last 9 times before today. Just puts in to perspective how much performance they've lost with the new regulations.

They're definitely making some ground back though.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,118
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 06:44:34 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:20:53 pm
Mercedes qualified on pole here the last 9 times before today. Just puts in to perspective how much performance they've lost with the new regulations.

They're definitely making some ground back though.
As Wolff said, theyve spent the last ~6 weeks simply trying to fix the porpoising while the leading teams could concentrate on extracting more performance.

He seemed confident they understand that now though and can begin to work on improving the speed.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 