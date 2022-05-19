Looked like Ferrari were struggling with tyres though, Leclerc had a few moments later into his run.



Apparently Leclerc ran quite old mediums (nine laps) to begin with, which is tough on heavy fuel a few laps in. S2 is where you mainly make laptime during the race and that's Ferrari's strong sector so it's not that concerning at the moment. I expect the second stint to be what decides the race, rather than the first. If Leclerc takes pole and leads Verstappen before getting undercut, he can then use the fresher tyres to stay close enough to undercut Verstappen in a switchback on the fresh hards. In the mid-range fuel load, any tyre differences start to even out.He had 0.3 s on Verstappen in both sessions, I'd expect that to be a lot closer in qualifying trim but also because Ferrari will be more focused on setting the car up for having the race pace now.