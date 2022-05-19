« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
May 19, 2022, 11:41:43 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on May 19, 2022, 11:31:11 am
Yeah exactly. Don't think the rods were there at the second test, they were something they added during the season proper to help with the floor?

Got to wonder how much weight they've added
In theory they shouldn't have added any weight. If you think of a can of baked beans for example;



Those ribs have been added to increase stiffness, without them it would be very easy to squash the can radially. To give the same stiffness without the ribs you'd probably need to double or triple the thickness of the material.

Hopefully Mercedes have analysed where their floor is flexing/resonating and been able to add ribs to those areas. 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
May 19, 2022, 11:51:44 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on May 19, 2022, 11:31:11 am
Yeah exactly. Don't think the rods were there at the second test, they were something they added during the season proper to help with the floor?

Got to wonder how much weight they've added

I dont think the weight would play a huge part, F1 cars are usually under the weight limit and weight has to be added to get them above the minimum weight. The added weight is usually added as low as possible to keep the centre of gravity low so if it on or close to the floor I wouldnt have thought its a huge issue.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
May 19, 2022, 12:06:34 pm
Quote from: Linudden on May 19, 2022, 10:36:36 am
Poland doesn't even have a B-grade circuit let alone the Baltics. The Kielce circuit would need a lot of work to upgrade to F1 levels. It's a peculiar and quite fun track in the woods but the safety is a bit inadequate.
They were building a Finnish track that's not that far from the Russian border IIRC, I'm sure they were going for Grade 1 too.
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
May 19, 2022, 12:20:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on May 19, 2022, 11:51:44 am
I dont think the weight would play a huge part, F1 cars are usually under the weight limit and weight has to be added to get them above the minimum weight. The added weight is usually added as low as possible to keep the centre of gravity low so if it on or close to the floor I wouldnt have thought its a huge issue.
A lot of teams are struggling to hit the minimum weight limit this season with some having to remove paint from the livery.

It's quite a big issue.

https://www.sportskeeda.com/f1/news-f1-teams-resort-scraping-paint-overweight-cars
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
May 19, 2022, 04:43:35 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on May 19, 2022, 12:06:34 pm
They were building a Finnish track that's not that far from the Russian border IIRC, I'm sure they were going for Grade 1 too.

The Kymi Ring will host the MotoGP from this year onwards. It's not that close to the Russian border, it's in the Helsinki-Lahti forested areas in the interior. However, they've said they're not pursuing F1 because of the hosting fees. If Mika or Kimi had been in their primes it might have been a different story though. The overnight twilight in summer would make a 7 pm start and a US-friendly race time very easy.
Linudden.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:06:16 am
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:07:24 am
Will be interesting to see whos upgrades work best later on, McLaren think theyve found half a second a lap.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:22:25 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 08:07:24 am
Will be interesting to see whos upgrades work best later on, McLaren think theyve found half a second a lap.
Well thats huge if true
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:39:25 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:22:25 am
Well thats huge if true

Yeah but even if true others wont have stood still either.

McLaren believe they have the permanent solution to their brake problems, among other upgrades.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:40:30 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:39:25 am
Yeah but even if true others wont have stood still either.

McLaren believe they have the permanent solution to their brake problems, among other upgrades.
Teams like McLaren and Mercedes have huge gains they can make though, the teams at the front will have made smaller gains youd imagine
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 10:55:41 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:40:30 am
Teams like McLaren and Mercedes have huge gains they can make though, the teams at the front will have made smaller gains youd imagine

Mercedes I can believe but McLaren? Best thing about coming back to the track McLaren initially tested well on is we all get to see I suppose
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:00:24 am
Ferrari reckon they've found a few tenths on RB, In season development, they'll all find time. Though McLaren need about a second and half if they wanna be at the front.

See how these upgrades do in 5 minutes!

https://mobile.twitter.com/AlbertFab...GClMYiwGQ&s=19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 01:18:20 pm
Formula 1: Red Bull ask for FIA inquiry into Aston Martin design amid 'copying' claims


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/61525597

But it seems like the FIA are happy;


"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 01:51:44 pm
Red Bull complaining?

What next?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 02:12:21 pm
What are the rules around reverse engineering? Surely the answer to the charge is just "we looked at what a fast car was doing and had a go ourselves."

Ferraris looking good in FP1.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:12:21 pm
What are the rules around reverse engineering? Surely the answer to the charge is just "we looked at what a fast car was doing and had a go ourselves."

Ferraris looking good in FP1.
Racing Point were fined and docked points last year for copying parts of the Mercedes so it's certainly frowned upon.

It seems though that Aston Martin have been able to show they've been working on this concept for sometime though and not just reversed engineered the Red Bull design.....

But I don't think this is what Red Bull are implying, they've lost some engineers to Aston Martin recently and are wondering whether design information (their IP) has been leaked.   
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:48:53 pm
Mercedes 2 & 3 after qualifying sims.

Car looks really low to the ground but is a lot more stable with no porpoising. Lets hope they dont change the set-up again..
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:51:06 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:47:36 pm
Racing Point were fined and docked points last year for copying parts of the Mercedes so it's certainly frowned upon.

It seems though that Aston Martin have been able to show they've been working on this concept for sometime though and not just reversed engineered the Red Bull design.....

But I don't think this is what Red Bull are implying, they've lost some engineers to Aston Martin recently and are wondering whether design information (their IP) has been leaked.

Aren't Racing Point and Aston Martin the same as well, just with a name change. Perhaps signs of a pattern of behavior
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:51:06 pm
Aren't Racing Point and Aston Martin the same as well, just with a name change. Perhaps signs of a pattern of behavior
Yes they are
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:52:56 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 04:48:53 pm
Mercedes 2 & 3 after qualifying sims.

Car looks really low to the ground but is a lot more stable with no porpoising. Lets hope they dont change the set-up again..
It just looks closer to the road than it has done too.(maybe my eyes deceiving me of course)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:54:05 pm
It'd just be nice to have three teams fighting for wins
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 04:54:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:52:56 pm
It just looks closer to the road than it has done too.(maybe my eyes deceiving me of course)
It definitely is.

Sky just put a stat up saying the Mercedes are ranked 1 & 2 for straight line speed. Both cars have new power units but thats still some improvement.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:06:05 pm
Russell looks quick around here...outside bet for the race win?
Mercs look to have solved their issues with the updated bodywork
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:08:14 pm
Having a power unit deficit doesn't matter that much in Barcelona so it's not a surprise to me that Mercedes are quite competitive. When it's Baku and Montréal that's a much bigger hill to climb. The first five races were all very engine-dependent. That being said, Ferrari will have a stronger PU tomorrow and Red Bull were sandbagging like crazy so merely beating Pérez to P4 would be a major win for Mercedes tomorrow.

I'm thinking a three-stop race could be the way to go here. All dependent on how competitive the hards are.
Linudden.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:15:48 pm
Ferrari didnt improve much between FP1 and FP2 (and neither did Max), so I suspect that they havent really turned it up yet.

Still expect the same front 4 in qualifying
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:16:16 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 05:06:05 pm
Russell looks quick around here...outside bet for the race win?
Mercs look to have solved their issues with the updated bodywork
They just showed his fastest lap and it looks like he lost a little time when negotiating slower cars. Car looked absolutely nailed to the floor though.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:17:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:15:48 pm
Ferrari didnt improve much between FP1 and FP2 (and neither did Max), so I suspect that they havent really turned it up yet.

Still expect the same front 4 in qualifying
Looked like Ferrari were struggling with tyres though, Leclerc had a few moments later into his run.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:24:19 pm
McLaren have gone backwards with their "upgrades"  ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:38:58 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 05:17:24 pm
Looked like Ferrari were struggling with tyres though, Leclerc had a few moments later into his run.

Apparently Leclerc ran quite old mediums (nine laps) to begin with, which is tough on heavy fuel a few laps in. S2 is where you mainly make laptime during the race and that's Ferrari's strong sector so it's not that concerning at the moment. I expect the second stint to be what decides the race, rather than the first. If Leclerc takes pole and leads Verstappen before getting undercut, he can then use the fresher tyres to stay close enough to undercut Verstappen in a switchback on the fresh hards. In the mid-range fuel load, any tyre differences start to even out.

He had 0.3 s on Verstappen in both sessions, I'd expect that to be a lot closer in qualifying trim but also because Ferrari will be more focused on setting the car up for having the race pace now.
Linudden.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 12:51:40 pm
0.5s between the top 6.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 12:53:52 pm
Interesting really interesting

Long may it continue
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 12:59:53 pm
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 01:08:31 pm
Apparently Leclerc was really fast on a soft long run at the end of the session. Verstappen could've definitely done the same. My guess is that Mercedes are going all-out in qualifying trim on this particular circuit. You can take turn 3 easy flat even on lower wing levels when running on low fuel and fresh tyres. They could push Sainz and Pérez down the grid but risk being eaten alive tomorrow once the tyres overheat in the S2 and S3.

Can either Russell or Hamilton get within 30 seconds of the win in a green-flag race on this particular track though? I'd guess so.
Linudden.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:22:07 pm
Green Bull copywriter malfunction :wave
Linudden.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:33:07 pm
count me in with the many, many others who'd like to see a carlito win this weekend.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:33:43 pm
That looks a very good time from Russell in Q2
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03:35:31 pm
I think the others were on scrubbed tyres, but thats still a good time from Russell.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 03
Magnussen is looking pacey too.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 03:44:54 pm »
schumacher's gone from being on fire to being on fire.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 03:45:00 pm »
Charles the only one to save a set of softs.
