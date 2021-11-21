« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 68869 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:31:11 am
Yeah exactly. Don't think the rods were there at the second test, they were something they added during the season proper to help with the floor?

Got to wonder how much weight they've added
In theory they shouldn't have added any weight. If you think of a can of baked beans for example;



Those ribs have been added to increase stiffness, without them it would be very easy to squash the can radially. To give the same stiffness without the ribs you'd probably need to double or triple the thickness of the material.

Hopefully Mercedes have analysed where their floor is flexing/resonating and been able to add ribs to those areas. 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 11:31:11 am
Yeah exactly. Don't think the rods were there at the second test, they were something they added during the season proper to help with the floor?

Got to wonder how much weight they've added

I dont think the weight would play a huge part, F1 cars are usually under the weight limit and weight has to be added to get them above the minimum weight. The added weight is usually added as low as possible to keep the centre of gravity low so if it on or close to the floor I wouldnt have thought its a huge issue.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 12:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:36:36 am
Poland doesn't even have a B-grade circuit let alone the Baltics. The Kielce circuit would need a lot of work to upgrade to F1 levels. It's a peculiar and quite fun track in the woods but the safety is a bit inadequate.
They were building a Finnish track that's not that far from the Russian border IIRC, I'm sure they were going for Grade 1 too.
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 12:20:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:51:44 am
I dont think the weight would play a huge part, F1 cars are usually under the weight limit and weight has to be added to get them above the minimum weight. The added weight is usually added as low as possible to keep the centre of gravity low so if it on or close to the floor I wouldnt have thought its a huge issue.
A lot of teams are struggling to hit the minimum weight limit this season with some having to remove paint from the livery.

It's quite a big issue.

https://www.sportskeeda.com/f1/news-f1-teams-resort-scraping-paint-overweight-cars
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:22:50 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Linudden

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 04:43:35 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 12:06:34 pm
They were building a Finnish track that's not that far from the Russian border IIRC, I'm sure they were going for Grade 1 too.

The Kymi Ring will host the MotoGP from this year onwards. It's not that close to the Russian border, it's in the Helsinki-Lahti forested areas in the interior. However, they've said they're not pursuing F1 because of the hosting fees. If Mika or Kimi had been in their primes it might have been a different story though. The overnight twilight in summer would make a 7 pm start and a US-friendly race time very easy.
Linudden.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 08:06:16 am »
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 08:07:24 am »
Will be interesting to see whos upgrades work best later on, McLaren think theyve found half a second a lap.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 10:22:25 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:07:24 am
Will be interesting to see whos upgrades work best later on, McLaren think theyve found half a second a lap.
Well thats huge if true
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 10:39:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:25 am
Well thats huge if true

Yeah but even if true others wont have stood still either.

McLaren believe they have the permanent solution to their brake problems, among other upgrades.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:39:25 am
Yeah but even if true others wont have stood still either.

McLaren believe they have the permanent solution to their brake problems, among other upgrades.
Teams like McLaren and Mercedes have huge gains they can make though, the teams at the front will have made smaller gains youd imagine
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 10:55:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:40:30 am
Teams like McLaren and Mercedes have huge gains they can make though, the teams at the front will have made smaller gains youd imagine

Mercedes I can believe but McLaren? Best thing about coming back to the track McLaren initially tested well on is we all get to see I suppose
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 11:00:24 am »
Ferrari reckon they've found a few tenths on RB, In season development, they'll all find time. Though McLaren need about a second and half if they wanna be at the front.

See how these upgrades do in 5 minutes!

https://mobile.twitter.com/AlbertFab...GClMYiwGQ&s=19
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:01 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
Formula 1: Red Bull ask for FIA inquiry into Aston Martin design amid 'copying' claims


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/61525597

But it seems like the FIA are happy;


« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:31 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Romford_Red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 01:51:44 pm »
Red Bull complaining?

What next?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
What are the rules around reverse engineering? Surely the answer to the charge is just "we looked at what a fast car was doing and had a go ourselves."

Ferraris looking good in FP1.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 02:47:36 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:12:21 pm
What are the rules around reverse engineering? Surely the answer to the charge is just "we looked at what a fast car was doing and had a go ourselves."

Ferraris looking good in FP1.
Racing Point were fined and docked points last year for copying parts of the Mercedes so it's certainly frowned upon.

It seems though that Aston Martin have been able to show they've been working on this concept for sometime though and not just reversed engineered the Red Bull design.....

But I don't think this is what Red Bull are implying, they've lost some engineers to Aston Martin recently and are wondering whether design information (their IP) has been leaked.   
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 04:48:53 pm »
Mercedes 2 & 3 after qualifying sims.

Car looks really low to the ground but is a lot more stable with no porpoising. Lets hope they dont change the set-up again..
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 04:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:47:36 pm
Racing Point were fined and docked points last year for copying parts of the Mercedes so it's certainly frowned upon.

It seems though that Aston Martin have been able to show they've been working on this concept for sometime though and not just reversed engineered the Red Bull design.....

But I don't think this is what Red Bull are implying, they've lost some engineers to Aston Martin recently and are wondering whether design information (their IP) has been leaked.

Aren't Racing Point and Aston Martin the same as well, just with a name change. Perhaps signs of a pattern of behavior
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 04:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:51:06 pm
Aren't Racing Point and Aston Martin the same as well, just with a name change. Perhaps signs of a pattern of behavior
Yes they are
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 04:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:48:53 pm
Mercedes 2 & 3 after qualifying sims.

Car looks really low to the ground but is a lot more stable with no porpoising. Lets hope they dont change the set-up again..
It just looks closer to the road than it has done too.(maybe my eyes deceiving me of course)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 04:54:05 pm »
It'd just be nice to have three teams fighting for wins
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 04:54:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:52:56 pm
It just looks closer to the road than it has done too.(maybe my eyes deceiving me of course)
It definitely is.

Sky just put a stat up saying the Mercedes are ranked 1 & 2 for straight line speed. Both cars have new power units but thats still some improvement.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
