Yeah exactly. Don't think the rods were there at the second test, they were something they added during the season proper to help with the floor?



Got to wonder how much weight they've added



In theory they shouldn't have added any weight. If you think of a can of baked beans for example;Those ribs have been added to increase stiffness, without them it would be very easy to squash the can radially. To give the same stiffness without the ribs you'd probably need to double or triple the thickness of the material.Hopefully Mercedes have analysed where their floor is flexing/resonating and been able to add ribs to those areas.