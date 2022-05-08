« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 68149 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1640 on: May 8, 2022, 10:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  8, 2022, 10:05:03 pm
Ferrari seem faster at the beginning of a stint but then the Red Bull seems to warm up and get going after 3 or 4 laps.
Same thing at Imola
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,097
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1641 on: May 8, 2022, 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on May  8, 2022, 10:06:08 pm
Same thing at Imola
It looks like Ferrari turn their tyres on quicker but also overheat/wear them faster too.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,550
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1642 on: May 8, 2022, 10:08:31 pm »
5th and 6th for Mercedes is about as good as they could ever expect.

Red bull still having issues with reliability. Perez lost power and could have had a proper challenge at the Ferraris.

A point for Williams is nice to see.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1643 on: May 8, 2022, 10:09:01 pm »
None of those with the late changes of tyres really did much in the end.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1644 on: May 8, 2022, 10:09:52 pm »
Max too good today.

Ferrari limited the damage which is what they should of done at Imola.

Not a great race track though.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1645 on: May 8, 2022, 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  8, 2022, 10:08:04 pm
It looks like Ferrari turn their tyres on quicker but also overheat/wear them faster too.
Yea agreed. Ferrari should be able to figure that out I would think
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1646 on: May 8, 2022, 10:18:37 pm »
it's good to see drivers looking knackered after a race anyway.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1647 on: May 8, 2022, 10:22:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  8, 2022, 10:18:37 pm
it's good to see drivers looking knackered after a race anyway.
The Humidity in FL with the heat in the 3 or 4 Layers in a fire suit, makes sense why they look Knackered.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1648 on: May 8, 2022, 10:29:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on May  8, 2022, 10:22:45 pm
The Humidity in FL with the heat in the 3 or 4 Layers in a fire suit, makes sense why they look Knackered.

well I didn't think they were racing in iceland.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1649 on: May 8, 2022, 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  8, 2022, 10:29:19 pm
well I didn't think they were racing in iceland.
Fair, The heat with Humidity it not fun to be in. This is probably the one race with this type of heat off the top of my head that will be like that. Possibly Austin  too but it in October not as sure, is there another one with this type of weather
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,389
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1650 on: May 8, 2022, 10:33:22 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  8, 2022, 10:29:19 pm
well I didn't think they were racing in iceland.
"It's a long straight with drs up aisle one into the frozen fish hairpin..."
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1651 on: May 8, 2022, 10:37:48 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on May  8, 2022, 10:32:57 pm
Fair, The heat with Humidity it not fun to be in. This is probably the one race with this type of heat off the top of my head that will be like that. Possibly Austin  too but it in October not as sure, is there another one with this type of weather

sepang used to be but they ditched that.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1652 on: May 9, 2022, 12:16:38 am »
https://twitter.com/ACCUSmayor/status/1522295902697889792
F1 Race at Daytona  Race Course would interesting
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1653 on: May 9, 2022, 03:52:00 am »
Deserved win from Max and am relatively happy for Charles getting second today.  Red Bull's straight line speed is going to be a real problem for Ferrari in Spain next round I would imagine.  Mick ruining Sebs race was a bit of a low point from a personal perspective.  No idea who was doing the post race interviews, but that was cringy as all fuck.
« Last Edit: May 9, 2022, 03:55:58 am by Darren G »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,097
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1654 on: May 9, 2022, 09:41:01 am »
Wolff talking about reverting back to the previous design which they first tested in Spain;

"I wouldn't discount anything," Wolff said, "but we need to give all of our people the benefit of the doubt that they have produced great race cars in the past and we believed this is the route to go."

But Wolff did admit that the forthcoming Spanish Grand Prix, held on the same Barcelona track as the first test, means the data from the car as it is now can be compared with that from the previous spec back in February.

"It will definitely be a point in time where we can correlate with what we have seen in February and gather more data," Wolff said. "I am also annoyed by always saying the same thing about gathering data and making experiments, but it is physics and not mystics and therefore you have to unpick the bones.

"We are still committed to the current concept. We are faithful. We are not looking at the lady next door if you like her more or not.

"As a matter of fact, we need to understand, before we make a decision to switch to another concept, where did this one go wrong? And what is the goodness and badness of the concept?

"I would be asking for an answer to that after Barcelona because that is the correlation we have. And by then we have to look ourselves in the mirror and say did we get it wrong or not?"
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,490
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1655 on: May 9, 2022, 09:50:16 am »
Surely the issue is that the new concept was released so late they didnt have a chance to fine tune it??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,097
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1656 on: May 9, 2022, 10:03:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  9, 2022, 09:50:16 am
Surely the issue is that the new concept was released so late they didnt have a chance to fine tune it??
Nearly all the cars have changed quite a bit since the Spain tests, the problem may be the Mercedes concept is fundamentally flawed.

The floor and sidepods etc are not like anything else on the grid and theyre suffering worst for porpoising.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1657 on: May 9, 2022, 11:13:05 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  9, 2022, 10:03:02 am
Nearly all the cars have changed quite a bit since the Spain tests, the problem may be the Mercedes concept is fundamentally flawed.

The floor and sidepods etc are not like anything else on the grid and theyre suffering worst for porpoising.


Ive seen a few suggestions that the porpoising is so bad for them because the floor flexes so much due to so much of it being unsupported from the narrower side pods.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,097
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1658 on: May 9, 2022, 11:31:55 am »
Quote from: sminp on May  9, 2022, 11:13:05 am
Ive seen a few suggestions that the porpoising is so bad for them because the floor flexes so much due to so much of it being unsupported from the narrower side pods.
Yeah I've read that too, makes sense.

Looking at the below picture you can see why, plus the CoG will be totally different as they've rearranged their enegine to make it narrow at the rear.

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1659 on: May 10, 2022, 10:54:45 am »
So much air is going to be redirected onto the lower half of that rear wing, if you've got air pushing harder there then it's going to cause the car to push into the ground a lot worse and amplify any movements much greater than a traditional sidepod.

I don't know who their fluid dynamicists are but, geez, get better ones.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,317
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1660 on: May 10, 2022, 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on May 10, 2022, 10:54:45 am
So much air is going to be redirected onto the lower half of that rear wing, if you've got air pushing harder there then it's going to cause the car to push into the ground a lot worse and amplify any movements much greater than a traditional sidepod.

I don't know who their fluid dynamicists are but, geez, get better ones.

Isnt that what they want though as that would give more downforce, which would explain the approach. Their problem appears to be controlling it and getting a consistent response from the car. They get loads of force and then it stalls which causes the bounce.

Although Toto suggested a return to the bigger side pods was an option I think thatll be a whole new design, I suspect the one they bought to the test was pretty basic as it was never intended to be the final design. Given the amount of work that goes into designing these cars holistically Id think theyre stuck with it this season and will have to make a decision in a few races whether to stick or twist for next year.
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,974
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1661 on: May 11, 2022, 07:26:05 pm »
I see Bottas has gone all in on his Boatass nickname lol.

Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1662 on: May 11, 2022, 07:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on May 10, 2022, 05:36:19 pm
Isnt that what they want though as that would give more downforce, which would explain the approach. Their problem appears to be controlling it and getting a consistent response from the car. They get loads of force and then it stalls which causes the bounce.

Although Toto suggested a return to the bigger side pods was an option I think thatll be a whole new design, I suspect the one they bought to the test was pretty basic as it was never intended to be the final design. Given the amount of work that goes into designing these cars holistically Id think theyre stuck with it this season and will have to make a decision in a few races whether to stick or twist for next year.
...or everyone was right, and Mercedes have been sandbagging this entire time and are going to unleash the "Real Mercedes W13" in Barcelona.  :-X
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,490
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1663 on: May 11, 2022, 08:05:09 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,097
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1664 on: May 12, 2022, 12:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on May 10, 2022, 05:36:19 pm
Isnt that what they want though as that would give more downforce, which would explain the approach. Their problem appears to be controlling it and getting a consistent response from the car. They get loads of force and then it stalls which causes the bounce.

Although Toto suggested a return to the bigger side pods was an option I think thatll be a whole new design, I suspect the one they bought to the test was pretty basic as it was never intended to be the final design. Given the amount of work that goes into designing these cars holistically Id think theyre stuck with it this season and will have to make a decision in a few races whether to stick or twist for next year.
Do they want/need that additonal downforce though?

The majority of the downforce should now be created by the ground effects, any extra downforce will push the car closer to the ground which will change the gap between the floor and the ground. This will change the air pressure and cause more loading and unloading of the floor to the ground. I suspect this is why Mercedes introduced the new low drag rear wing and why it doesn't porpoise when the DRS is open.   
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1665 on: May 13, 2022, 09:40:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 11, 2022, 08:05:09 pm

Graham Hill?
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on May 10, 2022, 05:36:19 pm
Isnt that what they want though as that would give more downforce, which would explain the approach. Their problem appears to be controlling it and getting a consistent response from the car. They get loads of force and then it stalls which causes the bounce.

Although Toto suggested a return to the bigger side pods was an option I think thatll be a whole new design, I suspect the one they bought to the test was pretty basic as it was never intended to be the final design. Given the amount of work that goes into designing these cars holistically Id think theyre stuck with it this season and will have to make a decision in a few races whether to stick or twist for next year.
That, or push for something over the mid-season break, but by then their season is probably done.

As for the design, yeah it could be partly what they want but I'm suspecting something is going on (in all the cars) where they're hitting the mechanical resonance of that system, so it's essentially shaking itself to an early death.  The FIA could allow cars to reintroduce mass tuned dampers which would probably eliminate the majority of the porpoising immediately but they were banned in '05 (according to Wikipedia, I have zero recollection of this regs change) so, barring whole-scale changes, porpoising up and down the field isn't likely to go away any time soon no matter what tweaks they do.

I'm just making simple guesses btw, I could be wholly wrong but I do have a little physics background and, in my head at least, it makes sense.  It can be better explained if you search "mechanical resonance" and "vibration harmonics".  I know I'm explaining it badly, but I have a vision in my head about how the air flows across the structures at the back which I can't quite describe.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,550
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1666 on: May 13, 2022, 09:47:46 am »
Seb Vettel on Question Time last night. Came across really well
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1667 on: May 15, 2022, 02:56:40 am »
It's not open seater racing but there are 5 hours left in the Bathurst 12 hours if any of you care for some racing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0S5qSBSx0I
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1668 on: Yesterday at 03:45:37 pm »
Formula One will not replace the Russian GP this season and there will be 22 races




surprising.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1669 on: Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:45:37 pm
Formula One will not replace the Russian GP this season and there will be 22 races




surprising.
Glad they not going Qatar this year for the GP to replace Russian GP.
Interesting no replacement though
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,765
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1670 on: Yesterday at 08:46:23 pm »
Would have been good to hold a race in one of the Nazi countries near by like Poland or the Baltics on the same date to really piss of Vlad.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,550
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1671 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:45:37 pm
Formula One will not replace the Russian GP this season and there will be 22 races




surprising.

Good. 23 race calendar is just crazy for those engineers, mechanics etc that have to be away from their families the majority of the year
Logged

Offline Toxteth_Terror

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 09:07:12 am »
Anyone in Barcelona this weekend for the race?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
Good. 23 race calendar is just crazy for those engineers, mechanics etc that have to be away from their families the majority of the year

I've always thought it should be a fixed 20 races.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,097
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 10:14:12 am »
Quote
Alfa Romeo prepared a big upgrade package for Barcelona including a new front wing & floor. Wind tunnel data promises a big step. One car will have the full kit, the other will miss a few parts.

Aston Martin will also run a big upgrade package at Barcelona. Both cars will be fitted with the full kit according to our information. Last parts to arrive at the track this evening.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 