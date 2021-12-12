Those Mercedes upgrades not exactly killing it then..
Have they actually brought any?
Minor ones.
Some small aero tweaks have been brought to the W13 for this weekend. A turning vane has been added ahead of the sidepod inlet designed to improve cooling efficiency.
The aero shroud around the upper impact beam has been reprofiled, Mercedes says that it has been done to eliminate small areas of separated airflow.
The edge of the diffuser nearest the rear tyre has a reduced curl, designed to reduce airflow separation in that region. There has been an accompanying tweak to the deflector endplate there.
The floor is also lighter, as part of a weight-saving programme throughout the car.