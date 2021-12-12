Must be a nightmare for the Mercs. From what Toto said the data and paper analysis has them competing at the front but its just not happening on the track. Really frustrating considering how reliable their data work has proven to be in the last few years. The car looks a nightmare currently.



Im not sure I fully buy the Merc engine being that bad as McLaren arent doing too badly with it. Also not sure its just the porpoising issue thats all of the issue, the Ferraris have it quite a lot at Imola too but the way the car unloads into corners looks great compared to the Mercs and co.



Enjoying seeing the dominant team from years gone by struggling though, good to see how they respond in the coming races.