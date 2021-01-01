« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 57819 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm »
Those Mercedes upgrades not exactly killing it then..

Have they actually brought any?
Online El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 04:56:44 pm »
Don't think so, but who can tell? Wolffs idea before the race seemed to be 'its not worth bringing upgrades cos we're too slow anyway'
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 04:57:05 pm »
No one going out? Too wet and not worth
Offline b_joseph

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 04:57:51 pm »
Plaster over a bullet wound. Cant waste resources until you know the problem
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Ah, ok.

I think theyve mentioned doing a lot at once rather than bits and pieces. Not making Q3 is something else though!
Online Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 05:03:55 pm »
If they have, it hasn't made any difference. The car looks worse this weekend. It's worrying that they still can't figure out why the car is such a dog.
