« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 55010 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,946
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:07:01 am
Is the porpoising the real issue there?  I thought that the Ferrari looked much more bouncy down the straights but it didn't seem to be hampering their performance to the same extent.
Mercedes are having to run their car much higher to limit the porpoising, this means they're not getting the full benefit of ground-effects.

Ferrari did pupoise more in Australia compared to other races but they could still keep the ride height much lower than Mercedes.

I'm sure in qualifying Mercedes were only a few tenths down in the high speed S1 and S2 but lost loads in the slower, more technical S3.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,398
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 am »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 12:14:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:56:45 am
https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12040/12587984/mercedes-boss-toto-wolff-says-michael-masi-was-a-liability-for-f1-who-disrespected-drivers



I do find it astonishing that they're still trying to 'find a place' for Masi in F1. It'd be like being one of the worst, dodgiest referees around and then being given a gig as head of PGMOL.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm »
I think that fundamentally when it comes to the porpoising of the Ferrari is that they trust the suspension to handle it so they run it low on purpose and let the drivers take that beating for a fast laptime. If Mercedes were confident in the car not breaking down they would do the same. However, I believe porpoising is only part of their problems. The combination of a draggy car and an engine that took a beating under the new regulations of the fuel has slowed them down. Mercedes reducing the drag is going to be just as important in their expected recovery phase as anything else. The reason Ferrari can have a barn door rear wing and cruise through corners is because the engine is a rocket. This is the kind of advantage Mercedes always had: they ran more wing than the others with a supreme engine and were able to manage the tyres a lot better.

Mercedes have operated what they've had at their disposal extremely well so far this season and have kept cool heads to not sacrifice race pace. Like I predicted before the race, McLaren were no match for them over 58 laps for good reason. In Bahrain, Mercedes tried to get close in qualifying but paid for it during the race instead so they've found a more fitting formula for maximizing points hauls.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm
I think that fundamentally when it comes to the porpoising of the Ferrari is that they trust the suspension to handle it so they run it low on purpose and let the drivers take that beating for a fast laptime. If Mercedes were confident in the car not breaking down they would do the same. However, I believe porpoising is only part of their problems. The combination of a draggy car and an engine that took a beating under the new regulations of the fuel has slowed them down. Mercedes reducing the drag is going to be just as important in their expected recovery phase as anything else. The reason Ferrari can have a barn door rear wing and cruise through corners is because the engine is a rocket. This is the kind of advantage Mercedes always had: they ran more wing than the others with a supreme engine and were able to manage the tyres a lot better.

Mercedes have operated what they've had at their disposal extremely well so far this season and have kept cool heads to not sacrifice race pace. Like I predicted before the race, McLaren were no match for them over 58 laps for good reason. In Bahrain, Mercedes tried to get close in qualifying but paid for it during the race instead so they've found a more fitting formula for maximizing points hauls.

Also when the Ferrari slow down it goes. Mercedes were having it round medium and fast speed corners!
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,929
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm
Snip
I object to whoever gave him back his old user name. ;D
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 01:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm
I object to whoever gave him back his old user name. ;D

I've been nicer to everyone lately, I deserve my reprieve ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 01:45:04 pm »
Ahhh thats a shame :D

Can only assume Linudden has done the right thing and started contributing to the RAWK coffers. Fair play.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 01:47:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:39:54 pm
Also when the Ferrari slow down it goes. Mercedes were having it round medium and fast speed corners!

Which medium speed corners exactly? 

As for 'fast speed corners', I can only assume that you mean in sector 2. The Ferrari was also porpoising badly there.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,634
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 02:16:25 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 02:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:07:01 am
Is the porpoising the real issue there?  I thought that the Ferrari looked much more bouncy down the straights but it didn't seem to be hampering their performance to the same extent.
It did, and Im sure it isnt Mercedes only issue, but their car is so unbalanced by all it. How can you position your car up for a corner when the weight distribution is all over the place from porpoising? Getting that weight transfer in a corner is crucial to the entry and exit
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,398
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 02:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:16:25 pm
Fucking hell, he still whining about that? Does he ever stop  :butt

he was probably asked about it. I doubt he just called up whoever and went on about it to them.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 03:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:16:25 pm
Fucking hell, he still whining about that? Does he ever stop  :butt
He should just take a leaf out of Horners book and keep quiet about everything. Hang on
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 03:19:53 pm »
If Barney ever moans about Toto Wolf moaning about injustice, just say 'Thierry Henry' ;)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 08:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 01:19:37 pm
I've been nicer to everyone lately, I deserve my reprieve ;D

Would agree with that. Well done on getting it switched back!!
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,334
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 08:57:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:19:53 pm
If Barney ever moans about Toto Wolf moaning about injustice, just say 'Thierry Henry' ;)
Why? What's that all about then?  ???
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,520
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:44:36 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:56:45 am
https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12040/12587984/mercedes-boss-toto-wolff-says-michael-masi-was-a-liability-for-f1-who-disrespected-drivers
He is right but he needs to leave it there. I did find it disrespectful and arrogant the way Masi spoke to Wolff at Abu Dhabi "its a motor race". anyway old news.

As for the race I watched highlights last night, Ferrari and Leclerc are the real deal.

Mercedes are reminding me of Benetton in 1995, at the start of that season in the first three races they looked a bit all at sea but from round 4 on they blew everyone away. Williams and even Ferrari were better up to that point but didnt really take advantage.

Here Red Bull havent taken advantage of Mercedes downfall, Hamilton is actually ahead of Verstappen and Mercedes ahead of Red Bull, Mercedes are clocking up a lot of points despite the car being the third best so far, obviously the third best car will scoop a lot of points but realistically they are turning 5th and 6th into 3rd and 4th.

If they get their act together with some upgrades they can easily catch up

Using Benetton as example as in 1995 when they struggled they still stayed in striking distance and as soon as they had the best car from round 4 on they were leading the championship as Ferrari and Wiliams didnt build up enough of a cushion.

Ferrari this year have been great, done all they can do so far, Red bull a bit of a disaster
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,634
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 09:26:25 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 08:57:27 pm
Why? What's that all about then?  ???

He's a cheating c*nt.

But I don't really care about international football  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 09:28:27 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:44:36 am
Mercedes are reminding me of Benetton in 1995, at the start of that season in the first three races they looked a bit all at sea but from round 4 on they blew everyone away. Williams and even Ferrari were better up to that point but didnt really take advantage.

It'd genuinely be astonishing. They're wringing everything they can out of the car because they've got two excellent drivers, both who are great qualifiers and have a history of getting the most they can from their cars. They're absolutely light years behind Ferrari and Red Bull right now, have been literally from the moment testing started, so its hard to see that there's any sort of upgrade they could introduce which is going to catapult them ahead.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,520
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 09:32:31 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:28:27 am
It'd genuinely be astonishing. They're wringing everything they can out of the car because they've got two excellent drivers, both who are great qualifiers and have a history of getting the most they can from their cars. They're absolutely light years behind Ferrari and Red Bull right now, have been literally from the moment testing started, so its hard to see that there's any sort of upgrade they could introduce which is going to catapult them ahead.
time will tell, I dont think they will blow everyone away but I would expect an improvement

I would love to see a 3 way dance for the title, or even 4 with Russell
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 09:38:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:28:27 am
It'd genuinely be astonishing. They're wringing everything they can out of the car because they've got two excellent drivers, both who are great qualifiers and have a history of getting the most they can from their cars. They're absolutely light years behind Ferrari and Red Bull right now, have been literally from the moment testing started, so its hard to see that there's any sort of upgrade they could introduce which is going to catapult them ahead.
Well there no back to back race weekend until Spain/Monaco. They have time
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 