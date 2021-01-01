https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12040/12587984/mercedes-boss-toto-wolff-says-michael-masi-was-a-liability-for-f1-who-disrespected-drivers
He is right but he needs to leave it there. I did find it disrespectful and arrogant the way Masi spoke to Wolff at Abu Dhabi "its a motor race". anyway old news.
As for the race I watched highlights last night, Ferrari and Leclerc are the real deal.
Mercedes are reminding me of Benetton in 1995, at the start of that season in the first three races they looked a bit all at sea but from round 4 on they blew everyone away. Williams and even Ferrari were better up to that point but didnt really take advantage.
Here Red Bull havent taken advantage of Mercedes downfall, Hamilton is actually ahead of Verstappen and Mercedes ahead of Red Bull, Mercedes are clocking up a lot of points despite the car being the third best so far, obviously the third best car will scoop a lot of points but realistically they are turning 5th and 6th into 3rd and 4th.
If they get their act together with some upgrades they can easily catch up
Using Benetton as example as in 1995 when they struggled they still stayed in striking distance and as soon as they had the best car from round 4 on they were leading the championship as Ferrari and Wiliams didnt build up enough of a cushion.
Ferrari this year have been great, done all they can do so far, Red bull a bit of a disaster