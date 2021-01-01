« previous next »
Is the porpoising the real issue there?  I thought that the Ferrari looked much more bouncy down the straights but it didn't seem to be hampering their performance to the same extent.
Mercedes are having to run their car much higher to limit the porpoising, this means they're not getting the full benefit of ground-effects.

Ferrari did pupoise more in Australia compared to other races but they could still keep the ride height much lower than Mercedes.

I'm sure in qualifying Mercedes were only a few tenths down in the high speed S1 and S2 but lost loads in the slower, more technical S3.
https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12040/12587984/mercedes-boss-toto-wolff-says-michael-masi-was-a-liability-for-f1-who-disrespected-drivers



I do find it astonishing that they're still trying to 'find a place' for Masi in F1. It'd be like being one of the worst, dodgiest referees around and then being given a gig as head of PGMOL.
I think that fundamentally when it comes to the porpoising of the Ferrari is that they trust the suspension to handle it so they run it low on purpose and let the drivers take that beating for a fast laptime. If Mercedes were confident in the car not breaking down they would do the same. However, I believe porpoising is only part of their problems. The combination of a draggy car and an engine that took a beating under the new regulations of the fuel has slowed them down. Mercedes reducing the drag is going to be just as important in their expected recovery phase as anything else. The reason Ferrari can have a barn door rear wing and cruise through corners is because the engine is a rocket. This is the kind of advantage Mercedes always had: they ran more wing than the others with a supreme engine and were able to manage the tyres a lot better.

Mercedes have operated what they've had at their disposal extremely well so far this season and have kept cool heads to not sacrifice race pace. Like I predicted before the race, McLaren were no match for them over 58 laps for good reason. In Bahrain, Mercedes tried to get close in qualifying but paid for it during the race instead so they've found a more fitting formula for maximizing points hauls.
I think that fundamentally when it comes to the porpoising of the Ferrari is that they trust the suspension to handle it so they run it low on purpose and let the drivers take that beating for a fast laptime. If Mercedes were confident in the car not breaking down they would do the same. However, I believe porpoising is only part of their problems. The combination of a draggy car and an engine that took a beating under the new regulations of the fuel has slowed them down. Mercedes reducing the drag is going to be just as important in their expected recovery phase as anything else. The reason Ferrari can have a barn door rear wing and cruise through corners is because the engine is a rocket. This is the kind of advantage Mercedes always had: they ran more wing than the others with a supreme engine and were able to manage the tyres a lot better.

Mercedes have operated what they've had at their disposal extremely well so far this season and have kept cool heads to not sacrifice race pace. Like I predicted before the race, McLaren were no match for them over 58 laps for good reason. In Bahrain, Mercedes tried to get close in qualifying but paid for it during the race instead so they've found a more fitting formula for maximizing points hauls.

Also when the Ferrari slow down it goes. Mercedes were having it round medium and fast speed corners!
I object to whoever gave him back his old user name. ;D
I object to whoever gave him back his old user name. ;D

I've been nicer to everyone lately, I deserve my reprieve ;D
Ahhh thats a shame :D

Can only assume Linudden has done the right thing and started contributing to the RAWK coffers. Fair play.
Also when the Ferrari slow down it goes. Mercedes were having it round medium and fast speed corners!

Which medium speed corners exactly? 

As for 'fast speed corners', I can only assume that you mean in sector 2. The Ferrari was also porpoising badly there.
Is the porpoising the real issue there?  I thought that the Ferrari looked much more bouncy down the straights but it didn't seem to be hampering their performance to the same extent.
It did, and Im sure it isnt Mercedes only issue, but their car is so unbalanced by all it. How can you position your car up for a corner when the weight distribution is all over the place from porpoising? Getting that weight transfer in a corner is crucial to the entry and exit
Fucking hell, he still whining about that? Does he ever stop  :butt

he was probably asked about it. I doubt he just called up whoever and went on about it to them.
Fucking hell, he still whining about that? Does he ever stop  :butt
He should just take a leaf out of Horners book and keep quiet about everything. Hang on
If Barney ever moans about Toto Wolf moaning about injustice, just say 'Thierry Henry' ;)
