Austin. Then Interlagos and Mexico City are in those time slots. F1 can't schedule around different sports. They'd need to make sure Raiders didn't have an early home fixture that very weekend though but that's a manageable endeavour if there's cooperation between organizers and the Raiders ownership.
Saturday afternoon would also be doable though.
NFL Doesnt ESPN tv deal on sunday(f1 just competes with that). ABC,ESPN, ESPN2,ESPNU, ACC Network, Sec Network have games at the 7-730 slot.
NFL will schedule around it is my guess, just make Raiders away that weekend or they get Thursday night thanksgiving weekend(Rumored date)
Austin not an issue with NFL, team in Dallas.
It just going to be interesting to see how ESPN manages it broadcast, obv they set the schedule anyways.