Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 04:41:20 am
Top at over 200 MPH down the vegas strip sounds awesome
It a fall race? They going to Vegas/CODA/Mexico back to back to back then?
Saturday night with ESPN being a TV partner(using Sky Broadcast) in the fall seems like a terrible idea considering there is a lot of college football on then.
Going to Vegas would make more sense late spring/early summer it still hot then but way easier to avoid the football possible conflicts.
Pacific time is 8 hours behind UK so 7pm is a 3am race in UK.
Idk if possible but somehow using Vegas or Indy(has a Road Course) or Daytona(has a Road Course) or Germany to replace Russia would be way better then doing Qatar to replace it. Hopefully F1 does Europe and Avoids Qatar for replacing the Russia race.

Mind you, they do host the US GP at Austin on the same weekend as big college football game in Austin, although that race is on the Sunday, rather than Saturday night, which Vegas is being planed for.

Didn't know there was a Miami GP in May, the track is around the Hard Rock stadium.

The '81 and '82 Vegas track was one of my favourite Grand Prix 3 layouts. Was actually a lot of fun to drive, especially the high-speed double left in the final part. I think the drivers' necks would get a bit toasted in the modern cars though had it still existed.
it's probably taking place when it is because that's when it'll be ready.

as they showed with the saudi race this year they're not shy about shoving things around in the calendar
Which driver is going to miss a practice cos he's still at a casino and why is it Daniel Ricc?
I think it's a cool concept (the Vegas race) and I'm keen to see how it goes. I think one of the other USA GPs mind find itself on the chopping block if it is a success.

I've been to GPS in Melbourne, Silverstone, Monaco, and Singapore and there is something special about Melbourne and Singapore having this incredible race in the shadows of the city. Keen to see how it goes
The good hotels will probably jack up their prices for this weekend as well. Kind of want to go but unless you can do Vegas right it kind of sucks. Paying 10x what you normally pay for a good room isn't it.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:39:21 am
Mind you, they do host the US GP at Austin on the same weekend as big college football game in Austin, although that race is on the Sunday, rather than Saturday night, which Vegas is being planed for.

Didn't know there was a Miami GP in May, the track is around the Hard Rock stadium.
Yea that makes it easier for Money at Austin. Football Saturday night F1 the next day.
Casinos make a ton of money football season, NFL is better then College I think for it.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 11:03:47 am
Austin. Then Interlagos and Mexico City are in those time slots. F1 can't schedule around different sports. They'd need to make sure Raiders didn't have an early home fixture that very weekend though but that's a manageable endeavour if there's cooperation between organizers and the Raiders ownership.

Saturday afternoon would also be doable though.
NFL Doesnt ESPN tv deal on sunday(f1 just competes with that). ABC,ESPN, ESPN2,ESPNU, ACC Network, Sec Network have games at the 7-730 slot.
NFL will schedule around it is my guess, just make Raiders away that weekend or they get Thursday night thanksgiving weekend(Rumored date)
Austin not an issue with NFL, team in Dallas.
It just going to be interesting to see how ESPN manages it broadcast, obv they set the schedule anyways.
Another night race, how original.
