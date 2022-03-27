« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 49782 times)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1160 on: March 27, 2022, 09:03:34 pm »
Quote from: sminp on March 27, 2022, 08:36:48 pm
A big part of their problem is not being able to run anywhere near as close to the ground as the Red Bull and the Ferrari, I saw a side on comparison on insta and the difference in ground clearance is huge. Its all gonna depend on if they can overcome their issues and run much closer to the ground because I suspect thatll give them a decent chunk of pace. I dont see them challenging for a title this year but itd be nice if they can get up to a close 3rd with a chance of race wins so we can have more competition up front. At the moment we have a nice battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercs in no mans land and then another gap and the rest of the pack behind.
Yep
So they get more drag and they get less ground effect(s). Its a double whammy.  To be fair, a car loaded with fuel actually looked a little less unstable, but they need to find out how to rid themselves of the porpoising before they can make any great strides.  If they do, it will probably gain them half a second a lap though( on quick circuits anyway), and would mean they could run more wing for corners too.

Theyve got a lose lose situation right now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1161 on: March 27, 2022, 09:04:06 pm »
Quote from: sminp on March 27, 2022, 08:36:48 pm
A big part of their problem is not being able to run anywhere near as close to the ground as the Red Bull and the Ferrari, I saw a side on comparison on insta and the difference in ground clearance is huge. Its all gonna depend on if they can overcome their issues and run much closer to the ground because I suspect thatll give them a decent chunk of pace. I dont see them challenging for a title this year but itd be nice if they can get up to a close 3rd with a chance of race wins so we can have more competition up front. At the moment we have a nice battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercs in no mans land and then another gap and the rest of the pack behind.

I think it all depends on the engine. If the engine is competitive then it won't be long before mercedes are back up there.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1162 on: March 27, 2022, 09:22:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 27, 2022, 09:04:06 pm
I think it all depends on the engine. If the engine is competitive then it won't be long before mercedes are back up there.
PU doesnt matter if the car is bouncing. If they stop the bouncing, then we get to see how good the PU is. But I dont think its a given that they will stop the bouncing to the extent that they can run the car as low as they would like to.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1163 on: March 27, 2022, 09:35:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 27, 2022, 07:59:33 pm
decent result for russell to get a 5th considering the lack of pace in that car. norris in 7th seems good too.

Norris getting 7th was more by default, though he did close up behind the Alpine towards the end. That McLaren is currently a dog of a car, they look like midfield runners from here on out. Im not convinced the Merc engine is down on power, torque maybe, but Russell still managed good gains with that PU and we all know the problems the works team has.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1164 on: March 27, 2022, 09:50:05 pm »
If Mercedes can figure out the car soon, they will have a shot. It shaping up to be Charles v Max though.
Was much concerned about more issues at this track, glad it was one safety car overall though. Lewis would got I think 1 or 2 places better if didnt miss the timing for the Pit lane being closed during the VSC, obv he did a good job getting into the Points from 15th.
Ferrari Car looks very good.
Perez got very unlucky with Pit timing, wonder how much was mis direction to get Redbull to pit earlier. Max 100% learned how overtake better after getting over taken.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1165 on: March 27, 2022, 09:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 27, 2022, 07:32:32 pm
Honestly I really like Max, love drivers that are a bit unhinged and unpredictable, makes watching it really exciting.


He's a spoilt bastard piece of shit.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1166 on: March 27, 2022, 10:11:17 pm »
thrilling race, at times. Good clean racing between the top 2.. wonder how longit would take before it turns dirty.,as per last year..

hate this new helmet cam view. Alright as a standalone novelty, but when they switch to that at key moments, ie, when max and Charlie were duelling it out. its rubbish. It may also not be a representative of what the driver sees at all. there are a lot of internal reflections, and the human eye will compensate for the vibrations that the camera picks up. Much prefer the clearer camera behind the drivers head
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1167 on: March 27, 2022, 11:01:01 pm »
Race director was a bit shit today, replays and fan shots all over the place. Just give me the damn Max and Charles battle
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1168 on: March 27, 2022, 11:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on March 27, 2022, 10:11:17 pm
hate this new helmet cam view. Alright as a standalone novelty, but when they switch to that at key moments, ie, when max and Charlie were duelling it out. its rubbish. It may also not be a representative of what the driver sees at all. there are a lot of internal reflections, and the human eye will compensate for the vibrations that the camera picks up. Much prefer the clearer camera behind the drivers head
I really love that view. Only at the right moments though I agree.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1169 on: March 28, 2022, 03:20:52 am »
Quote from: RedInside on March 27, 2022, 11:01:01 pm
Race director was a bit shit today, replays and fan shots all over the place. Just give me the damn Max and Charles battle
They where cutting to replays when the battle in the race is happening. Let it play out then show it later.
 
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1170 on: March 28, 2022, 08:19:28 am »
you do get the occasional tv director who seems to like trying to get all arty.

nobody gives a fuck about the slow-motion "artistic" shot of a car going over a kerb when there's a race going on.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1171 on: March 28, 2022, 08:53:03 am »
So what are peoples thoughts on the slowing down and excessive braking before the DRS detection line?

At the time I thought it was hilarious but is this what F1 racing should be about? Ive always felt F1 should be drivers pushing themselves and their cars to the limit on every lap, not managing tyres or trying to cross a line behind a rival.

It seems with the new regulations DRS is more powerful than ever, overtakes in the DRS zones looked too easy. Maybe they need to shorten it or even scrap it now cars can follow more easily. In some cases the trailing car was almost level with the lead car by the time DRS was open anyway. 
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1172 on: March 28, 2022, 09:05:05 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 28, 2022, 08:53:03 am
So what are peoples thoughts on the slowing down and excessive braking before the DRS detection line?

At the time I thought it was hilarious but is this what F1 racing should be about? Ive always felt F1 should be drivers pushing themselves and their cars to the limit on every lap, not managing tyres or trying to cross a line behind a rival.

It seems with the new regulations DRS is more powerful than ever, overtakes in the DRS zones looked too easy. Maybe they need to shorten it or even scrap it now cars can follow more easily. In some cases the trailing car was almost level with the lead car by the time DRS was open anyway.

Its just another thing to think about. I thought it was pretty smart of Magnusson to allow Hamilton through so he could get DRS immediately and re-take him on the straight, but if literally giving up a place is seen as the clever thing to do then it does seem like somethings a little broken.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1173 on: March 28, 2022, 10:41:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 28, 2022, 09:05:05 am
Its just another thing to think about. I thought it was pretty smart of Magnusson to allow Hamilton through so he could get DRS immediately and re-take him on the straight, but if literally giving up a place is seen as the clever thing to do then it does seem like somethings a little broken.
It was more the Leclerc and Verstappen duel where they were braking heavily and locking up to avoid crossing the DRS detection line first. I can see this causing issues evetually with contact being made.

I never bought into the whole arguement about DRS overtakes being artificial or a gimmick, they served a purpose at a time when cars couldn't race close, but it looks a little too powerful now 

Maybe this is what modern F1....
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1174 on: March 28, 2022, 10:45:09 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 28, 2022, 10:41:42 am
It was more the Leclerc and Verstappen duel where they were braking heavily and locking up to avoid crossing the DRS detection line first. I can see this causing issues evetually with contact being made.

I never bought into the whole arguement about DRS overtakes being artificial or a gimmick, they served a purpose at a time when cars couldn't race close, but it looks a little too powerful now 

Maybe this is what modern F1....
Hamilton couldnt over Perez with DRS in Bahrain. Might be good to wait to for some more races.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1175 on: March 28, 2022, 10:48:31 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 28, 2022, 10:41:42 am
. I can see this causing issues evetually with contact being made.

yeah go back a few months to the previous renewal of this race!


but anyway this year's largely going to be an experiment to see how things go. I think everyone wants to bin drs eventually.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1176 on: March 28, 2022, 10:52:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 28, 2022, 10:45:09 am
Hamilton couldnt over Perez with DRS in Bahrain. Might be good to wait to for some more races.
The Mercedes is reguarly one of the slowest cars when it comes to straight line speed while the RB is the fastest, even with DRS it can't keep up, so not sure that's the best example to use. 

In Bahrain and SA we've seen overtaking for fun int he DRS zones and now cars are deliberately slowing down or braking heavily to avoid crossing the DRS line first as they realise how powerful it is. 
« Last Edit: March 28, 2022, 10:55:06 am by Funky_Gibbons »
« Reply #1177 on: March 28, 2022, 10:55:48 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 28, 2022, 10:52:23 am
The Mercedes is reguarly one of the slowest cars when it comes to straight line speed, even with DRS it can't keep up.

Not sure that's the best example to use. In Bahrain and SA we've seen overtaking for fun int he DRS zones.
Im aware of that right now. I think F1 wants more overtaking chances though. I think they probably going to go this week with DRS like this and review it later when they have more data on the new Cars.
« Reply #1178 on: March 28, 2022, 10:57:22 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 28, 2022, 10:48:31 am
yeah go back a few months to the previous renewal of this race!


but anyway this year's largely going to be an experiment to see how things go. I think everyone wants to bin drs eventually.
I think making the DRS zones shorter would be an improvement for now, so they're an aid rather than a slam dunk pass as they are too often now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1179 on: March 28, 2022, 10:58:22 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 28, 2022, 10:57:22 am
I think making the DRS zones shorter would be an improvement for now, so they're an aid rather than a slam dunk pass as they are too often now.

they've made numerous changes to the number and length of drs zones over the years at various tracks as it is.

I think once they've decided for a weekend that's it though. they don't change during an event.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1180 on: March 28, 2022, 11:01:20 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 28, 2022, 10:55:48 am
Im aware of that right now. I think F1 wants more overtaking chances though. I think they probably going to go this week with DRS like this and review it later when they have more data on the new Cars.
Which is fine, but I personally don't like to see cars slowing down or braking before the DRS line so they get DRS as it's dangerous and not in the spirit of F1.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1181 on: March 28, 2022, 11:06:20 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 28, 2022, 10:58:22 am
they've made numerous changes to the number and length of drs zones over the years at various tracks as it is.

I think once they've decided for a weekend that's it though. they don't change during an event.
Sure, but there has been a massive regulation change this year which allows the cars to follow more closely. In some cases the cars were almost level by the time the DRS was activated in the final straight. The car in front knows they'll be overtaken, so slows down or brakes before the detection zone.

It's possibly worse in Jeedah though as you've got the huge DRS straight before the final straight so the trailing car closes up massively.   

 
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1182 on: March 28, 2022, 11:06:53 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 28, 2022, 11:01:20 am
Which is fine, but I personally don't like to see cars slowing down or braking before the DRS line so they get DRS as it's dangerous and not in the spirit of F1.
Makes sense. we will see what happens. It does bring some strategy into it but yea not always the safest
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1183 on: March 28, 2022, 11:09:14 am »
They might have to take a look at DRS sections. One might be plenty with the new regulations in place. The first two races have shown a trend that passing is perfectly doable and so is following, however if you overtake in the first DRS section it might all be redundant in the second. If the avoiding to overtake in the first sector continues, along with the active braking part, it might be time to consider it at the very least
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1184 on: March 28, 2022, 11:09:20 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 28, 2022, 11:06:20 am
Sure, but there has been a massive regulation change this year which allows the cars to follow more closely. In some cases the cars were almost level by the time the DRS was activated in the final straight. The car in front knows they'll be overtaken, so slows down or brakes before the detection zone.

It's possibly worse in Jeedah though as you've got the huge DRS straight before the final straight so the trailing car closes up massively.   

 

in some cases they were, in some cases they weren't.

once they've a full year's worth of evidence across numerous different types of track I'm sure they'll make some kind of change if it's necessary.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1185 on: March 28, 2022, 11:28:59 am »
The simple solution would be to just move the DRS detection to after the last turn rather then before it where they are breaking anyway. If its after the turn the penalty for breaking unnecessarily will be a lot higher.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1186 on: March 28, 2022, 11:58:21 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 28, 2022, 08:19:28 am
you do get the occasional tv director who seems to like trying to get all arty.

nobody gives a fuck about the slow-motion "artistic" shot of a car going over a kerb when there's a race going on.
I really don't like the in-car shot looking at the steering wheel, especially on night circuits. The way the lights flash past looks like some computer game made by JJ Abrams with the lens flare (which I guess is why they've developed it), and the blurriness gives me a headache.

It also makes me never, ever want to step inside an F1 car, which I never thought would be the case.

https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1507758059405332480?s=20&t=SNhEGciXr0523HGFYp1ZUg
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1187 on: March 28, 2022, 12:34:27 pm »
Good race, watched it today, unfortunately the radio spoilered it for me
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 03:40:26 am »
https://twitter.com/F1/status/1509358902420598785

Anybody trying to go Vegas for weekend?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 04:13:51 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:40:26 am
https://twitter.com/F1/status/1509358902420598785

Anybody trying to go Vegas for weekend?

Apparently it's a Saturday night race too[which won't be great for those of us in Europe given the time difference], sometime in November 23. Be a big couple of months for Vegas, next Autumn/Winter, hosting NFL super bowl LVIII in February 24.

Here's the proposed track layout

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 04:41:20 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:13:51 am
Apparently it's a Saturday night race too[which won't be great for those of us in Europe given the time difference], sometime in November 23. Be a big couple of months for Vegas, next Autumn/Winter, hosting NFL super bowl LVIII in February 24.

Here's the proposed track layout


Top at over 200 MPH down the vegas strip sounds awesome
It a fall race? They going to Vegas/CODA/Mexico back to back to back then?
Saturday night with ESPN being a TV partner(using Sky Broadcast) in the fall seems like a terrible idea considering there is a lot of college football on then.
Going to Vegas would make more sense late spring/early summer it still hot then but way easier to avoid the football possible conflicts.
Pacific time is 8 hours behind UK so 7pm is a 3am race in UK.
Idk if possible but somehow using Vegas or Indy(has a Road Course) or Daytona(has a Road Course) or Germany to replace Russia would be way better then doing Qatar to replace it. Hopefully F1 does Europe and Avoids Qatar for replacing the Russia race.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 06:57:29 am »
Sounds dreadful.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 09:55:43 am »
If anything, Vegas in late November after nightfall sounds like a terrible idea for racing in general since temperatures may well be below 10°C and obviously no sun to warm up the asphalt. In turn, this will lead to track temperatures low enough that it may well become dangerous. I think they've bitten off more than they can chew. Making it a doubleheader with Miami in late April with average air temperatures of about 28/16 at the turn of the month would've been a lot more feasible.

Sunday noon race would make a lot more sense for everybody if it has to be around Thanksgiving. At least it would be 25-30°C track temps for sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:52 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 10:00:42 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 09:55:43 am
If anything, Vegas in late November after nightfall sounds like a terrible idea for racing in general since temperatures may well be below 10°C and obviously no sun to warm up the asphalt. In turn, this will lead to track temperatures low enough that it may well become dangerous. I think they've bitten off more than they can chew. Making it a doubleheader with Miami in late April with average air temperatures of about 28/16 at the turn of the month would've been a lot more feasible.

Sunday noon race would make a lot more sense for everybody if it has to be around Thanksgiving. At least it would be 25-30°C track temps for sure.
Sunday Noon race in the middle of the NFL Season?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 10:00:45 am »
mainly because we've basically had 3 in a row now but I'm kind of sick of night races.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 10:20:07 am »
Think Vegas held races in early 80s

Possibly won by Michele Alboreto, I remember f1 rejects said it was the worst track ever, from seeing footage of it I would agree
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 11:03:47 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:00:42 am
Sunday Noon race in the middle of the NFL Season?

Austin. Then Interlagos and Mexico City are in those time slots. F1 can't schedule around different sports. They'd need to make sure Raiders didn't have an early home fixture that very weekend though but that's a manageable endeavour if there's cooperation between organizers and the Raiders ownership.

Saturday afternoon would also be doable though.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 11:06:10 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:20:07 am
Think Vegas held races in early 80s

Possibly won by Michele Alboreto, I remember f1 rejects said it was the worst track ever, from seeing footage of it I would agree

Caesars Palace, 1981 & '82 - Jones & Alboreto takes the wins, respectively.

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 11:07:47 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:06:10 am
Caesars Palace, 1981 & '82 - Jones & Alboreto takes the wins, respectively.


looks like a layout a child does with a train set
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1199 on: Today at 11:20:47 am »
"Just stick some retaining walls near the corners, that'll do."
