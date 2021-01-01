If Mercedes can figure out the car soon, they will have a shot. It shaping up to be Charles v Max though.

Was much concerned about more issues at this track, glad it was one safety car overall though. Lewis would got I think 1 or 2 places better if didnt miss the timing for the Pit lane being closed during the VSC, obv he did a good job getting into the Points from 15th.

Ferrari Car looks very good.

Perez got very unlucky with Pit timing, wonder how much was mis direction to get Redbull to pit earlier. Max 100% learned how overtake better after getting over taken.

