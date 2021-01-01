Yeah, it's going to be very interesting to see who masters different circuit characteristics. If the first two races in terms of the battle at the front are anything to go by though, bring it on!



Should be a great battle between these two teams this year. I think Charles and Max are the class of the field and in Sainz and Perez they also have the best number 2's, no disrespect to either of them but I think you see in the opening two races when it matters the difference between the team mates. Checo was unlucky with the safety car though but I don't see him pushing for the win if he was in max's position with a few laps to go today.You also see the class and humbleness of Charles which for me sets him apart in terms of personalities on the grid.