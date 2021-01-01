The twistier it gets, the better the Ferrari since the car is too draggy, so that's a good run coming up from May onwards there. It should be able to handle Canada well due to the four chicanes and the hairpin for example.
The Ferrari engine is very good, it's just that it's not as aerodynamically efficient, yet maintains very high corner speeds. Jeddah is basically Spa with walls so if you have drag there it's a miracle to even be close to the win. He was faster than Pérez by a good margin though.