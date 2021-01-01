« previous next »
This director needs to be punched in the face repeatedly.
Does Verstappen ever stop whining?
Just outclassed LeClerc there, different levels
How much does Verstappen complain? :D
Ahh Charles. Good race, lots of entertainment. Massive mistake by Mercedes, ruined Hamilton's good work.
Max is such a wanker and sped under VSC too  :wanker
Iiiitttssss just so unfaiiiiirrr
Cracking race. Shaping up to be a great battle for these 2
Merc need to get their shit sorted out because 3 manufacturers able to fight using these cars would be great to see.
Honestly I really like Max, love drivers that are a bit unhinged and unpredictable, makes watching it really exciting.
Good race there. Charles seemed to lose out after the VSC and the RB has Great straight line speed. Great battle out the front and a good haul of points for Ferrari.
Verstappen must have taken some sort of record with that whining.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:31:47 pm
Merc need to get their shit sorted out because 3 manufacturers able to fight using these cars would be great to see.

It certainly doesnt look promising for that to happen, theyre a long, long way behind and the two at the front look a lot more in form right now
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:32:32 pm
Honestly I really like Max, love drivers that are a bit unhinged and unpredictable, makes watching it really exciting.
I always think that too until he comes on the radio. If I muted the TV at that point Id probably really like him.
Good win for Max, though. Great win in fact
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 07:34:01 pm
Latifi is going to be the death of me

Hes like the blue shell in Mario Kart. Strolling to victory.LATIFI!
Quote from: S on Today at 07:33:52 pm
I always think that too until he comes on the radio. If I muted the TV at that point Id probably really like him.

Oh yeah no denying that, entitled prick at times, but makes some of the racing a lot more fun to watch.
Red Bull looked to have the stronger car this weekend and it played out that way. Theres pretty much fuck all between this Red Bull and the Ferrari though, will be interesting to see which car suits the majority of tracks.
Max has such a punchable face.
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:36:02 pm
Red Bull looked to have the stronger car this weekend and it played out that way. Theres pretty much fuck all between this Red Bull and the Ferrari though, will be interesting to see which car suits the majority of tracks.

Im not sure. Ferrari were 1st and 3rd for much of that, and pretty comfortably too. Certainly wouldnt say their drivers are stronger than Red Bulls so youd think the car probably is.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:23:09 pm
Pretty sure that bloke in the crowd went for a full happy grope there.

Noticed that here as well.

Fair play to both Max and Charles. Good racing for the second week running. Nice touch by Charles to congratulate Max over the radio on the slow down lap. Really decent battle between the Alpine's in the first part of the race too.
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:36:02 pm
Red Bull looked to have the stronger car this weekend and it played out that way. Theres pretty much fuck all between this Red Bull and the Ferrari though, will be interesting to see which car suits the majority of tracks.

Yeah, it's going to be very interesting to see who masters different circuit characteristics.  If the first two races in terms of the battle at the front are anything to go by though, bring it on!
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:36:02 pm
Red Bull looked to have the stronger car this weekend and it played out that way. Theres pretty much fuck all between this Red Bull and the Ferrari though, will be interesting to see which car suits the majority of tracks.
Ferrari looked stronger through ~80% of the race, seemed to turn after the VSC. Verstappen* was able to turn his tyres on much quicker than LeClerc.
The twistier it gets, the better the Ferrari since the car is too draggy, so that's a good run coming up from May onwards there. It should be able to handle Canada well due to the four chicanes and the hairpin for example.

The Ferrari engine is very good, it's just that it's not as aerodynamically efficient, yet maintains very high corner speeds. Jeddah is basically Spa with walls so if you have drag there it's a miracle to even be close to the win. He was faster than Pérez by a good margin though.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:38:37 pm
Im not sure. Ferrari were 1st and 3rd for much of that, and pretty comfortably too. Certainly wouldnt say their drivers are stronger than Red Bulls so youd think the car probably is.

Perez got fucked by the safety car and I think Leclerc has shown himself to be smarter than Verstappen, who is more gung ho, with the way he dealt with the battles in Bahrain and here. I just think the higher top speed of the Red Bull gave Verstappen the edge here. I dont think theres much between Max and Charles in ability, both fantastic drivers with very different styles.
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:39:43 pm
Yeah, it's going to be very interesting to see who masters different circuit characteristics.  If the first two races in terms of the battle at the front are anything to go by though, bring it on!

Should be a great battle between these two teams this year. I think Charles and Max are the class of the field and in Sainz and Perez they also have the best number 2's, no disrespect to either of them but I think you see in the opening two races when it matters the difference between the team mates. Checo was unlucky with the safety car though but I don't see him pushing for the win if he was in max's position with a few laps to go today.

You also see the class and humbleness of Charles which for me sets him apart in terms of personalities on the grid.
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:43:45 pm
Perez got fucked by the safety car and I think Leclerc has shown himself to be smarter than Verstappen, who is more gung ho, with the way he dealt with the battles in Bahrain and here. I just think the higher top speed of the Red Bull gave Verstappen the edge here. I dont think theres much between Max and Charles in ability, both fantastic drivers with very different styles.

Pretty much spot on.  Near impossible to defend a 16kph deficit today for Charles.  I'm not convinced that Charles is 'smarter' as such though.  Max was gung-ho at the beginning of the battle, but soon adapted.  Two overall very even drivers and cars.  Hopefully we're into another great season.
decent result for russell to get a 5th considering the lack of pace in that car. norris in 7th seems good too.
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:56:04 pm
Pretty much spot on.  Near impossible to defend a 16kph deficit today for Charles.  I'm not convinced that Charles is 'smarter' as such though.  Max was gung-ho at the beginning of the battle, but soon adapted.  Two overall very even drivers and cars.  Hopefully we're into another great season.

Wasnt a criticism of Max in case it came across that way, youve gotta be smart and have balls to drive at this level. I think Charles is about as intelligent a driver there is on the grid though.
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:01:06 pm
Wasnt a criticism of Max in case it came across that way, youve gotta be smart and have balls to drive at this level. I think Charles is about as intelligent a driver there is on the grid though.

 No, I realised that you weren't having a go mate and I see your point.
Would be great if Merc got it together as well
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:10:35 pm
Would be great if Merc got it together as well
That car looks pretty bad in comparison to Ferrari and RB, I honestly think this season might be a write off. They might have to settle for best of the rest and that's not including the absolutely poor strategy decisions.
I guess the idea is now though that if a team can make an improvement it'll be more teams able to fight on track.

so that's all promising so far.
The issue for Mercedes is that they showed up at Jeddah with a mini wing and still had lower top speed than the Ferrari walrus wing.

That's not really going away.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:32:46 pm
It certainly doesnt look promising for that to happen, theyre a long, long way behind and the two at the front look a lot more in form right now
They will make up a huge chunk if they can stop the porpoising.  But as they said last week that will take a bit of time.
Russell did well to finish 5th to be fair to him.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:20:56 pm
They will make up a huge chunk if they can stop the porpoising.  But as they said last week that will take a bit of time.
Russell did well to finish 5th to be fair to him.

Hes doing alright but then there seems a chasm between them and the rest either side, so pretty hard to judge. Its a pretty lonely battle for third place constructor right now
