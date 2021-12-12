« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:25:19 pm
steiner seems to think schumacher is ok anyway which is good.
Great to hear. Doubt he can race tomorrow, probably has a concussion. Hopefully he recovers quickly, he going to be hurting for a couple of days
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 08:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:44:48 pm
Then 'indispensable' is not the right word. It means 'absolutely necessary'. The complete opposite of what you meant!

I honestly thought your post was a typo or auto-correct and was having a friendly joke. Apparently not :D

Pretty sure English isnt his first language, think hes from Sweden
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm
Great to hear. Doubt he can race tomorrow, probably has a concussion. Hopefully he recovers quickly, he going to be hurting for a couple of days

yeah I can't see any way he gets medically cleared to race tomorrow, might be delayed going home by a day or so too.

I'm sure he'll be back in the car in a couple of weeks though.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm
yeah I can't see any way he gets medically cleared to race tomorrow, might be delayed going home by a day or so too.

I'm sure he'll be back in the car in a couple of weeks though.
Agreed, glad is ok and looks to be nothing serious  It very possible he ready for the Aussie Grand Prix, Emilia Romagna GP 100% he should be good for.
The car did job in the crash.
Who going to race in the Haas in his place this week, assuming they can fix the car in 24 hours.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm »
Now I know why F1 were so keen not to cancel the race. They figure why let any potential terrorists kill the drivers when that's F1's job.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm
Agreed, glad is ok and looks to be nothing serious  It very possible he ready for the Aussie Grand Prix, Emilia Romagna GP 100% he should be good for.
The car did job in the crash.
Who going to race in the Haas in his place this week, assuming they can fix the car in 24 hours.

it'll be a 19 car race. pretty sure someone who doesn't take place in quali can't race.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
it'll be a 19 car race. pretty sure someone who doesn't take place in quali can't race.
Ah Makes sense. Will be interesting with Hamilton starting 16th too, can he get into the points at all.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm
Ah Makes sense. Will be interesting with Hamilton starting 16th too, can he get into the points at all.
It'll be 15th with Schumacher dropping out.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 08:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm
It'll be 15th with Schumacher dropping out.
My bad your correct. thanks
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm »
Is that crash any worse than Norris slamming into the wall at Eau Rouge? Not for me and he raced.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:32:10 pm
My bad your correct. thanks
Just another 5 dnf's and he'll be in the points  :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm
Is that crash any worse than Norris slamming into the wall at Eau Rouge? Not for me and he raced.

Depends what the g sensors and medical professionals say. I find it best not to judge a shunt on what it looks like
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 08:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm
Is that crash any worse than Norris slamming into the wall at Eau Rouge? Not for me and he raced.
very likely, medical team has more injury but Mick went into a concrete  wall at about 175 MPH(281 KPH) and possibly blacked out and his car lost 2 wheels plus the back end. Lando went into tires and lost a wheel, and didnt have a concussion
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm »
Confirmed not racing. No replacement driver, Haas running one car.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 08:31:00 pm
It'll be 15th with Schumacher dropping out.
unless they change the setup, and start from the pitlane, which has been mooted..
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 09:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm
unless they change the setup, and start from the pitlane, which has been mooted..
I hope they go with that.
The setup on his car is crap as it is now.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:01:22 pm
Pretty sure English isnt his first language, think hes from Sweden

Jag är svensk, ja. Om någon av er vill testa er svenska, så finns jag på PM :wave

I know what the word meant, indisponibel means 'unavailable' in Swedish coming from the French language as a borrowed word, but I don't think 'indisponible' is a word in the English language, so I just gambled it could mean both things. Also safety is 'indispensable' either way you slice it. Whatever :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 03:15:16 am »
Missed quali so just caught up with the highlights now. Wow!

Really great news to hear Mick is ok, and that's the most important thing from what I've just seen.

Missed quali so just caught up with the highlights now. Wow!

Really great news to hear Mick is ok, and that's the most important thing from what I've just seen.

Checo's the man isn't he. Brilliant. Valtteri absolutely bossing it in that Alfa as well! Superb. Tomorrow should hopefully be interesting and hopefully we can have a bit more racing than last week!

Checo's the man isn't he. Brilliant. Valtteri absolutely bossing it in that Alfa as well! Superb. Tomorrow should hopefully be interesting and hopefully we can have a bit more racing than last week!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 03:28:53 am »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 07:59:57 am »
Glad Mick is okay. A shame for both himself and Haas as they looked strong.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 10:19:26 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:15:16 am
Missed quali so just caught up with the highlights now. Wow!

Really great news to hear Mick is ok, and that's the most important thing from what I've just seen.

It's pretty funny catching up with this thread and seeing it play out in the comments, reminds me why this is such a good threat on RAWK. It's quite funny seeing it being quieter than usual due to the Hamilton cult members being a bit quiet - especially since you can imagine the hysteria if that was Max!

Checo's the man isn't he. Brilliant. Valtteri absolutely bossing it in that Alfa as well! Superb. Tomorrow should hopefully be interesting and hopefully we can have a bit more racing than last week!
Maybe most people were more concerned about Mick rather than a bad performance by Hamilton. He admitted it, so there is no need for being over the top.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm
Is that crash any worse than Norris slamming into the wall at Eau Rouge? Not for me and he raced.

I think it's mainly that Haas aren't loaded for cash so prefer not building the car up right now, especially for a pitlane start. They also lose curfew exemptions if this is being done. I don't believe for a second if a championship contender had been cleared from hospital with a car fast enough to score at least 10 points from the pitlane that the car wouldn't be built up overnight.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 11:27:28 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:19:26 am
Maybe most people were more concerned about Mick rather than a bad performance by Hamilton. He admitted it, so there is no need for being over the top.

He's right though, it is a Hamilton cult at the best of times. You just have to look at the reaction last week when Max retired.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:27:28 am
He's right though, it is a Hamilton cult at the best of times. You just have to look at the reaction last week when Max retired.
He's not right, and neither are you. The childish taunts are petty and boring at this point in time.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 11:37:37 am »
Odd how having a favorite driver (who also happens to be the best driver ever) is described as being in a cult :D

But going by the definition is sort of fits

a person or thing that is popular or fashionable among a particular group or section of society.

Funny though isnt it. Hamilton does well - Its annoying how the Hamilton cult are so vocal today. Hamilton does shit - Wheres that Hamilton cult? I miss them. Id also say you could describe an abnormal hatred of a particular driver as a few things.

Alas.that Mercedes team are doing quite the job of tarnishing their reputation so far. Not being bang at the front is one thing but being so far off the pace is pretty piss poor. The whole no sidepods thing is almost coming across as doing something different on the off chance no one else does it rather than just doing what everyone else does.but better.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 11:53:43 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:32:40 am
He's not right, and neither are you. The childish taunts are petty and boring at this point in time.

I can only assume you don't read the F1 threads much given you have waited until iamnant posted that to call out "childish taunts" and "insults"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 11:56:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:27:28 am
He's right though, it is a Hamilton cult at the best of times. You just have to look at the reaction last week when Max retired.

So that makes RAWK a Liverpool cult then?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
ffs give it a rest.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 12:13:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:37:37 am
Odd how having a favorite driver (who also happens to be the best driver ever) is described as being in a cult :D

Naw :)
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 12:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:53:43 am
I can only assume you don't read the F1 threads much given you have waited until iamnant posted that to call out "childish taunts" and "insults"
I don't see other Hamilton fans here insulting other posters.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 12:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:38:16 pm
I didn't wait. He posted it and I read the thread. He's also insulted other posters for being Hamilton fans before, so yeah I'll call it out for being immature. You defending it is a reflection on you. I don't see other Hamilton fans here insulting other posters.

 :lmao

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 01:28:34 pm »
Only just watched the end of qualifying - tried to watch it late last night but a combination of the hour delay and the clocks going forward proved too much for me!

That grid makes the race an exciting prospect - always expect Max to compete for a win, so any race in which he's not on the front row is likely to provide some entertainment. Good to see Alpine qualifying well - the Enstone team in its various guises have underperformed since Alonso's titles (though I do I seem to recall a spell where Kimi and Grosjean picked up a win and some podiums, perhaps right before the hybrid era?) and it'd be great to see them capitalise on McLaren, Mercedes, and Aston's slow start and to see Alonso & Ocon competing for podiums.

Watching the race a bit later than the live broadcast, but hoping for an entertaining - and safe - one.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 02:13:01 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:28:34 pm
Only just watched the end of qualifying - tried to watch it late last night but a combination of the hour delay and the clocks going forward proved too much for me!

That grid makes the race an exciting prospect - always expect Max to compete for a win, so any race in which he's not on the front row is likely to provide some entertainment. Good to see Alpine qualifying well - the Enstone team in its various guises have underperformed since Alonso's titles (though I do I seem to recall a spell where Kimi and Grosjean picked up a win and some podiums, perhaps right before the hybrid era?) and it'd be great to see them capitalise on McLaren, Mercedes, and Aston's slow start and to see Alonso & Ocon competing for podiums.

Watching the race a bit later than the live broadcast, but hoping for an entertaining - and safe - one.

Pussy.  It was 5AM here by the time that it finished and that I got to sleep, but I stuck with it.  I'm fairly sure that I ran over a child on the way to work three hours later, but I stuck with it goddamnit!
