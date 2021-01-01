Missed quali so just caught up with the highlights now. Wow!



Really great news to hear Mick is ok, and that's the most important thing from what I've just seen.



It's pretty funny catching up with this thread and seeing it play out in the comments, reminds me why this is such a good threat on RAWK. It's quite funny seeing it being quieter than usual due to the Hamilton cult members being a bit quiet - especially since you can imagine the hysteria if that was Max!



Checo's the man isn't he. Brilliant. Valtteri absolutely bossing it in that Alfa as well! Superb. Tomorrow should hopefully be interesting and hopefully we can have a bit more racing than last week!