Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #960 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm
They may mistake Lewis for a Houthi rebel so that's definitely a courageous dresscode right now ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:19 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,815
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #961 on: Today at 01:55:21 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 01:50:25 pm
They may mistake Lewis for a Huthi rebel so that's definitely a courageous dresscode right now ;D
*Houthi
As Lewis Hamilton's #1 fan, you should know better. :-X
Logged

Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #962 on: Today at 01:57:51 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:55:21 pm
*Houthi
As Lewis Hamilton's #1 fan, you should know better. :-X

Missiles fired :hally

:wave
Logged
Linudden.

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,324
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #963 on: Today at 02:00:21 pm
brundle and kravitz defo picked the right weekend to have off
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #964 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm
I reckon mercedes engine teams are toast for next 3 years of the engine development freeze. All so slow on the straights.
 
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,324
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #965 on: Today at 02:56:54 pm
These things are all relative but that merc is shite.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #966 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:56:54 pm
These things are all relative but that merc is shite.

Bottom 7 have mercedes engines. Only Hamilton in a mercedes powered car is ahead of another.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #967 on: Today at 03:08:23 pm
No matter what Mercedes will do I reckon they'll struggle to win even with a great chassis on tracks like Melbourne, Imola, Miami, Montréal, Baku, Red Bull Ring, Paul Ricard, Silverstone, Spa, Monza, Suzuka, Interlagos and Abu Dhabi.

Those more than 10 kph even with a very trimmed wing (unlike the Ferrari) are a huge problem for them. On the other hand, I think if you put their current car on Hungaroring or Zandvoort it would be quite competitive already.

It would seem like wide open between Verstappen and Leclerc for pole, but the S1 pace leads me to believe Charles has more aces to play with on Sunday.
Logged
Linudden.

Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #968 on: Today at 03:13:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:54:56 pm
I reckon mercedes engine teams are toast for next 3 years of the engine development freeze. All so slow on the straights.
 

read somewhere that its the 10% biofuel requirement that merc engines are struggling with...maybe they are working on a new potion? to be ready next race. Or has the fuel been frozen for the year?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:49 pm by Paul_h »
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #969 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 03:13:34 pm
read somewhere that its the 10% biofuel requirement that merc engines are struggling with...maybe they are working on a new potion? to be ready next race. Or has the fuel been frozen for the year?

Not sure to be honest. But I think they can change things around the ICE.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #970 on: Today at 03:39:56 pm
Logged

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,324
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #971 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm
Seems odd to put an engine freeze in when they did. You'd think it'd go in at the end of a season (at the end of a year's development) instead of at the start.

But if that merc really is that much slower then they should be allowed some development, freeze or not, or it's a pointless farce.
Logged

G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #972 on: Today at 04:26:14 pm
Hamilton might have been better off retiring after getting cheated out of it last season.

His career might end up petering out, off the pace.
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,316
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #973 on: Today at 04:45:46 pm
I was wondering if Mecercedes were doing race simulations, but they were only a tiny bit off their pace in FP2, so I cant see that
Might struggle to get both cars into Q3 here.
That would really be something
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #974 on: Today at 04:54:27 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:26:14 pm
Hamilton might have been better off retiring after getting cheated out of it last season.

His career might end up petering out, off the pace.

Part of me thinks if he won like he should have he'd have retired anyway. The engine freeze could mean the mercs won't be challenging for another 3 years.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,316
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #975 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm
Crikey
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #976 on: Today at 05:27:06 pm
Russell massively quicker so looks like Hamilton just got his setup wrong.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #977 on: Today at 05:27:57 pm
I'm surprised, I thought he'd make the third row when it came down to it. Shades of Monaco in the past.
Logged
Linudden.

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #978 on: Today at 05:28:03 pm
:lmao
Logged

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,324
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #979 on: Today at 05:28:13 pm
Yep that's shite
Logged

Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #980 on: Today at 05:28:14 pm
Hahahaha!
Logged

OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,374
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #981 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm
Mercedes in the mud.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #982 on: Today at 05:28:50 pm
No excuses when Russel is sitting comfortably in 4th!
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #983 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm
Wow
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #984 on: Today at 05:30:23 pm
Keep in mind that Tsunoda got a technical issue and Vettel is ill so could've easily been even worse.

Having said that, I think he'll score some points tomorrow.
Logged
Linudden.

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #985 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm
Maybe sky should go off air..they sound devastated, has someone died that we don't know about?
Logged

Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Linudden.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #986 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:31:56 pm
Maybe sky should go off air..they sound devestated, has someone died that we don't know about?

81 chaps the other week mind  :-X
Logged
Linudden.

sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #987 on: Today at 05:33:08 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:30:23 pm
Keep in mind that Tsunoda got a technical issue and Vettel is ill so could've easily been even worse.

Having said that, I think he'll score some points tomorrow.

Its a fuel issue for Tsunoda. Not good news for the Red Bull powertrains again, maybe they havent solved the problem from Bahrain.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #988 on: Today at 05:34:41 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:31:56 pm
Maybe sky should go off air..they sound devastated, has someone died that we don't know about?

but....but....it wasn't Lewis fault.  It was the car...or the set up....or the car....or something....or the car. 
Logged
