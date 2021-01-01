No matter what Mercedes will do I reckon they'll struggle to win even with a great chassis on tracks like Melbourne, Imola, Miami, Montréal, Baku, Red Bull Ring, Paul Ricard, Silverstone, Spa, Monza, Suzuka, Interlagos and Abu Dhabi.



Those more than 10 kph even with a very trimmed wing (unlike the Ferrari) are a huge problem for them. On the other hand, I think if you put their current car on Hungaroring or Zandvoort it would be quite competitive already.



It would seem like wide open between Verstappen and Leclerc for pole, but the S1 pace leads me to believe Charles has more aces to play with on Sunday.