Probably more to do with Jeedah being a high speed circuit so you want less downforce/drag. But maybe running less downforce will also let them lower the ride height (or reduce the amount pressure pushing the car closer to the floor) which should improve the porpoising in theory.
Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Aye. Unfortunately, I feel that F1's hypocrisy is something of a microcosm for the way that the Ukraine conflict is treated in general relative to other conflicts. That's not to say that I don't sympathise with the people of Ukraine, but where are the flags at the football; the outraged politicians and media for the thousands of dead civilians in Yemen as the result of Saudi and UAE air strikes? Where is the outpouring of grief for the estimated 10,000 children killed or maimed as a result of that conflict? Then you have the fact that on one hand the US government is condemning Russia for it's invasion of Ukraine and expressing sympathy for the suffering of it's (Ukraine's) people....and on the other it's selling the Saudi government laser-guided missiles, which are being used over and over again for attacks upon civilian targets; essentially war crimes. Now that is hypocrisy on a whole other level. The whole thing makes me sick to my stomach. Sorry for the largely off-topic rant, but the whole situation and the willingness to turn a blind eye to whatever these c*nts do does my fucking head in.
I will watch this again because it's on, but much like the race a few months ago I can't help but treat this race with disdain and think it shouldn't be happening.
There was a rocket attack 10km away from the track. Insane
Marko is a fucking bellend. He has no place in that team, or any team. Hes just there cos hes mates with the team owner. Whats his official role? Motorsport advisor? What advice could the likes of Newey and Horner ever take from Marko?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Part of this information involved the possible consequences of not racing, such as how easily teams and drivers would be able to leave the country if the race did not happen.
