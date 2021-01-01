« previous next »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm


Haha. Yeah, a lot of it comes down to that.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:56:54 pm
Probably more to do with Jeedah being a high speed circuit so you want less downforce/drag.

But maybe running less downforce will also let them lower the ride height (or reduce the amount pressure pushing the car closer to the floor) which should improve the porpoising in theory.

Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:27:01 am
Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Yeah it's interesting Red Bull used a lower drag rear wing in Bahrain compared to testing and they topped the speed traps;



Mercedes were lower mid-table in the speed traps and Toto Wolff said they were losing a lot of time on the straights and the fast speed corners so it looks like they went into the race a little unprepared. Maybe they've learnt from that, it wouldn't surprise me if lower downforce does improve the porpoising.
Vettel misses a 2nd Grand Prix because of Covid. Hulkenberg will drive again
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:27:01 am
Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.

Maybe to help with tyre deg. Ferrari also ran more wing than Red Bull and seemed to cope better with that. What we saw with Ferrari when your engine isn't elite is that if you run less downforce to make up for straight line speed your going to chew through your tyres. This season they can run more wing and still be competitive in a straight line. Jeddah has high speed corners but they are pretty much straight so it'll be interesting to see the wing setups of the cars and in turn who is fastest through the traps

If you are porpoising through these straights/corners it could get really ugly
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm
Aye.  Unfortunately, I feel that F1's hypocrisy is something of a microcosm for the way that the Ukraine conflict is treated in general relative to other conflicts.  That's not to say that I don't sympathise with the people of Ukraine, but where are the flags at the football; the outraged politicians and media for the thousands of dead civilians in Yemen as the result of Saudi and UAE air strikes?  Where is the outpouring of grief for the estimated 10,000 children killed or maimed as a result of that conflict?  Then you have the fact that on one hand the US government is condemning Russia for it's invasion of Ukraine and expressing sympathy for the suffering of it's (Ukraine's) people....and on the other it's selling the Saudi government laser-guided missiles, which are being used over and over again for attacks upon civilian targets; essentially war crimes. Now that is hypocrisy on a whole other level.  The whole thing makes me sick to my stomach.

 Sorry for the largely off-topic rant, but the whole situation and the willingness to turn a blind eye to whatever these c*nts do does my fucking head in.  :no


no i fully agree

its been swept under the carpet with Saudi Arabia
Looking at the first practice session, with the obvious caveats, merc are over 1.5 seconds off the pace! Le clerc and verstappen will be fighting it out for the first 5 or 6 races.
Expect safety cars and red flags galore again
I will watch this again because it's on, but much like the race a few months ago I can't help but treat this race with disdain and think it shouldn't be happening.
