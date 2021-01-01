Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Yeah it's interesting Red Bull used a lower drag rear wing in Bahrain compared to testing and they topped the speed traps;
Mercedes were lower mid-table in the speed traps and Toto Wolff said they were losing a lot of time on the straights and the fast speed corners so it looks like they went into the race a little unprepared. Maybe they've learnt from that, it wouldn't surprise me if lower downforce does improve the porpoising.