Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.



Maybe to help with tyre deg. Ferrari also ran more wing than Red Bull and seemed to cope better with that. What we saw with Ferrari when your engine isn't elite is that if you run less downforce to make up for straight line speed your going to chew through your tyres. This season they can run more wing and still be competitive in a straight line. Jeddah has high speed corners but they are pretty much straight so it'll be interesting to see the wing setups of the cars and in turn who is fastest through the trapsIf you are porpoising through these straights/corners it could get really ugly