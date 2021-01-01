« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #920 on: Today at 06:18:26 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm


Haha. Yeah, a lot of it comes down to that.
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #921 on: Today at 06:27:01 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:56:54 pm
Probably more to do with Jeedah being a high speed circuit so you want less downforce/drag.

But maybe running less downforce will also let them lower the ride height (or reduce the amount pressure pushing the car closer to the floor) which should improve the porpoising in theory.

Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,909
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #922 on: Today at 07:02:05 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:27:01 am
Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.
Yeah it's interesting Red Bull used a lower drag rear wing in Bahrain compared to testing and they topped the speed traps;



Mercedes were lower mid-table in the speed traps and Toto Wolff said they were losing a lot of time on the straights and the fast speed corners so it looks like they went into the race a little unprepared. Maybe they've learnt from that, it wouldn't surprise me if lower downforce does improve the porpoising.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #923 on: Today at 07:54:16 am
Vettel misses a 2nd Grand Prix because of Covid. Hulkenberg will drive again
naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #924 on: Today at 07:57:16 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:27:01 am
Sound theory and you're possibly correct. It does beg the question though why Mercedes ran so much rear wing in Bahrain relative to other teams. It's gonna be really interesting to see the developments, that much is certain.

Maybe to help with tyre deg. Ferrari also ran more wing than Red Bull and seemed to cope better with that. What we saw with Ferrari when your engine isn't elite is that if you run less downforce to make up for straight line speed your going to chew through your tyres. This season they can run more wing and still be competitive in a straight line. Jeddah has high speed corners but they are pretty much straight so it'll be interesting to see the wing setups of the cars and in turn who is fastest through the traps

If you are porpoising through these straights/corners it could get really ugly
