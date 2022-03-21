Ferrari bolted on a lot of wing to help with tyre degradation, something that was only possible thanks to having a very strong launch from every corner. That was the case for all Ferrari-engined cars in that they could afford to prioritize overall laptime on this occasion. Back in 2019, it didn't matter if Ferrari put on extra wing since that car refused to turn. This was the reason why it was so fast in speed traps. The much better 2020 Ferrari aero package would've gone slower in a straight line than the year before because it generated more downforce in the first place. Keep in mind the engine loss was about a lap over a full race, but still the 2020 Ferrari ran well where there were no straights.