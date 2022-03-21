« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #880 on: March 21, 2022, 08:13:21 am
Yeah, couldn't agree more lads.  One of the most smug, self-satisfied c*nts that you'll ever see.  I wouldn't mind quite as much if he actually knew what the fuck he was talking about, but - as alluded to above - he's a clueless twat into the bargain much of the time. 
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #881 on: March 21, 2022, 08:36:42 am
I think most will agree RE Buxton. He's so so smug.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #882 on: March 21, 2022, 08:38:42 am
never see him. but someone must like him.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #883 on: March 21, 2022, 09:32:21 am
Quote from: kcbworth on March 20, 2022, 11:56:13 pm
Ooft Mclaren - wonder how they can turn this around. Right now they are probably the worst car, behind Williams even

Its mad really. Most pundits thought they looked on par with Ferrari in Barcelona testing. But this front brake issue has hampered them big time. Can only imagine they had to nurse the car all the way to the finish line. There was no late braking into corners from them, hence why they went backwards at the start. And it must have a knock on effect in how the car handles in corners.
iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #884 on: March 21, 2022, 09:45:05 am
Quote from: Graeme on March 21, 2022, 07:30:23 am
Will Buxton is an insufferable dickhead isnt he?
Absolutely. Has zero sporting knowledge and just tries to create the narrative that's running through his massively over-blown head. He must have loved being given screen time on Drive to Survive, spouting utter bollocks throughout.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #885 on: March 21, 2022, 10:08:36 am
Is it a coincidence that the mercedes teams have all got the aero wrong?

If that's the case they can make their way back up the field. If it's engine related with the engine freeze that's them done for a year. The engine development freeze isn't great.
Skeeve

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #886 on: March 21, 2022, 11:28:43 am
Quote from: S on March 20, 2022, 04:42:47 pm
Feed Horners post race interviews into my veins.

https://twitter.com/RayyLH44/status/1505099412254728195

He must support everton with those levels of delusion.
Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #887 on: March 21, 2022, 12:51:14 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on March 21, 2022, 11:28:43 am
https://twitter.com/RayyLH44/status/1505099412254728195

He must support everton with those levels of delusion.
Nah he's just a privileged entitled asshole who thinks the world revolves around him and any consequences of his actions are unfair. Him and Verstappen are a match made in heaven.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 am
Surprises- Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas

Disappointment - Mercedes (although it could have been so much worse and they have a big haul compared to Red Bull)
McLaren and Aston Martin

Ferrari engine looks good although its very top end speed might be questionable given some of the moves Verstappen managed on Leclerc

McLaren shockingly bad
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 10:12:06 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:46:14 am
Surprises- Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas

Disappointment - Mercedes (although it could have been so much worse and they have a big haul compared to Red Bull)
McLaren and Aston Martin

Ferrari engine looks good although its very top end speed might be questionable given some of the moves Verstappen managed on Leclerc

McLaren shockingly bad

Leclerc ers wasn't working for them overtakes apparently
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 am
I see

I think by the end though he had the measure of Verstappen

A win in a straight fight for me

Exciting times
El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
I'm not sure Ferrari were a surprise, they've looked the fastest team through all of the testing and then practice and quali sessions in Bahrain. Max has only put the Red Bull on the front row and kept in touch with Leclerc because he's the better driver
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 am
In terms of performance from last season I meant

should have said
Barneylfc∗

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
Max has only put the Red Bull on the front row and kept in touch with Leclerc because he's the better driver

My word. Is this the Hamilton fan club leader giving Max a compliment?  ;D :P
El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 10:44:38 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:38:36 am
My word. Is this the Hamilton fan club leader giving Max a compliment?  ;D :P

Lewis Hamiltons #1 Fan will NOT be happy with you saying that!!
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 12:15:27 pm
Red Bull's problems during the Bahrain GP were not caused by the fuel pump, team and FIA sources confirm.

This is interesting as the fuel pump is a standard part supplied to all teams by the FIA. There were lots of questions why Red Bull were the only team affected by this after the race.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm
In terms of % how much do you think DRS is more eh, Powerful if thats the right word.

It looks like it closes the speed much more
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 02:32:38 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:25:17 am
I'm not sure Ferrari were a surprise, they've looked the fastest team through all of the testing and then practice and quali sessions in Bahrain. Max has only put the Red Bull on the front row and kept in touch with Leclerc because he's the better driver

....except that there were less than three tenths between Perez and Max in quali and that Perez was running very similar lap times in clean air to Charles throughout the race.  None of that supports your assertion unless you are going to argue that Perez' pace was also similar to that of Charles because he too is a faster driver in a slower car.  Max may well turn out to be quicker and we'll possibly get to find that out this year, but to infer that Max was dragging that car into a position that it shouldn't have been in is bollocks. 
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 02:36:44 pm
Ferrari bolted on a lot of wing to help with tyre degradation, something that was only possible thanks to having a very strong launch from every corner. That was the case for all Ferrari-engined cars in that they could afford to prioritize overall laptime on this occasion. Back in 2019, it didn't matter if Ferrari put on extra wing since that car refused to turn. This was the reason why it was so fast in speed traps. The much better 2020 Ferrari aero package would've gone slower in a straight line than the year before because it generated more downforce in the first place. Keep in mind the engine loss was about a lap over a full race, but still the 2020 Ferrari ran well where there were no straights.
RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:46:14 am
Surprises- Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas

Disappointment - Mercedes (although it could have been so much worse and they have a big haul compared to Red Bull)
McLaren and Aston Martin

Ferrari engine looks good although its very top end speed might be questionable given some of the moves Verstappen managed on Leclerc

McLaren shockingly bad
Idk If Mercedes was a disappointment too much, they where not as good in qualifying, testing and practice and lucked in 3rd with Hamilton and Russell did a good job getting up to 6th and staying in it to get 4th. It was pretty shocking to see Hamilton get into DRS zone and could not over take on straights that expect from Mercedes.
McLaren was Shockey bad
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #900 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:15:27 pm
Red Bull's problems during the Bahrain GP were not caused by the fuel pump, team and FIA sources confirm.

This is interesting as the fuel pump is a standard part supplied to all teams by the FIA. There were lots of questions why Red Bull were the only team affected by this after the race.
A fuel lifter pump?

The fuel is lifted from the tank into a small holding tank.  This tank holds a couple of litres and is narrow so that fuel doesnt slosh about and cause fuel cut outs.  The fuel pump takes the fuel form here to the engine.
But the fuel gets into the holding tank via lifter pumps..  are these standard?  I suspect not.
The reason is so that you dont get an intermittent supply when fuel levels are low or your going rounds corners etc.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #901 on: Today at 06:34:14 am
The lifting pump is open source, there's 3 pumps, 2 standard and then one that isn't.

Sounds like they ran out of fuel one way or another anyway
