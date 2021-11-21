« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

reddebs

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm
Oh dear what a shame 😂😂😂😂😂
b_joseph

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:02:00 pm
Cant remember the last time I was so happy for a 3rd. Glorious result but so much work to be done.

Shame those two drivers had an issue
Robbie-not-Fowler

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:02:22 pm
If only, if only, if only.....




.....that had happened to the Dutch Belgian in the previous race!
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 04:56:31 pm
Surely they had aspirations to be there or thereabouts for wins though? Build on Monza and the rise they've made since the Honda debacle and they've signed some big name sponsors. I don't think they consider themselves to be a driver academy.

I am sure they were not intending to build such a dog before the season began. I just think they don't get any especially talented people working in the team anymore. They used to attract the good designers but F1 has moved on now. Those people go to other teams not McLaren anymore, it makes a difference. The place were they are now in midfield is very competitive, so if get a car as bad as this appears to be, you are going to see them struggle. Hopefully they can improve it once back in Europe, but its a long way back.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:03:54 pm
Leclerc was 0.8 seconds/lap faster than Hamilton today and Ferrari will almost certainly bring updates worth a few tenths when it's time for Imola so that's... an ambitious statement.

Fundamentally, the Mercedes appears to work quite well on low fuel and okay on fresh softs but not on anything else. If they'll be fast but eat through the tyres like cheese then that's still quite a bit of an issue.
b_joseph

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:05:53 pm
The gaps are as big as ever. Both Mercs have half a minute behind them at one stageand their car isnt even good
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 05:05:53 pm
The gaps are as big as ever

Another disappointing aspect but I guess we need to see it over another couple of races.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:08:53 pm
gaps will always be large after the first race of a regulation change.



seriously have some people never watched any form of motor racing before? or is this just the usual "now now now now now now now now now now now now oh it's not fixed everything within 2 seconds it's obviously all shit and the worst thing ever" thing that seems to be prevalent these days?
b_joseph

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:10:13 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 05:03:54 pm
Leclerc was 0.8 seconds/lap faster than Hamilton today and Ferrari will almost certainly bring updates worth a few tenths when it's time for Imola so that's... an ambitious statement.

Fundamentally, the Mercedes appears to work quite well on low fuel and okay on fresh softs but not on anything else. If they'll be fast but eat through the tyres like cheese then that's still quite a bit of an issue.
Its not working well on anything until they can run their floor as low as they originally wanted toright now, its a massive compromise to stop the car from being bugs bunny
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:10:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:00:22 pm
Dont know about the new engine  development regs

What happens if you have a reliability issue?  Can you work on it, or are you stuck with them?

They can make reliability improvements all the during the freeze, and changes to the electronics and battery until September this year.
El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:08:53 pm
gaps will always be large after the first race of a regulation change.



seriously have some people never watched any form of motor racing before? or is this just the usual "now now now now now now now now now now now now oh it's not fixed everything within 2 seconds it's obviously all shit and the worst thing ever" thing that seems to be prevalent these days?

I think thats probably only in response to people going fucking hell that was great, what a race when pretty much one thing happened in the whole race apart from two cars retiring
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
I tend to think what MotoGP has become where everyone is capable of riding within 0.5 s of one another is a bit garbage when a new guy wins every weekend. Don't want that for F1, ever.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:12:09 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 05:03:54 pm
Leclerc was 0.8 seconds/lap faster than Hamilton today and Ferrari will almost certainly bring updates worth a few tenths when it's time for Imola so that's... an ambitious statement.

Fundamentally, the Mercedes appears to work quite well on low fuel and okay on fresh softs but not on anything else. If they'll be fast but eat through the tyres like cheese then that's still quite a bit of an issue.

What was most impressive today was Ferrari looked good with degredation, aside from the engine the last couple of seasons I always thought the wear was too high but that was probably due to trying to offset straight line speed. Now the engine is there the setup can be kinder to the tyres. Still didn't see that result coming as RB looked stronger with race pace in practice I thought. Such a gulf between Max/Charles and Checo/Carlos
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:13:04 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:08:53 pm
gaps will always be large after the first race of a regulation change.



seriously have some people never watched any form of motor racing before? or is this just the usual "now now now now now now now now now now now now oh it's not fixed everything within 2 seconds it's obviously all shit and the worst thing ever" thing that seems to be prevalent these days?

100%. Im not sure how some people lasted 30 years without us wining the title
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:13:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
I think thats probably only in response to people going fucking hell that was great, what a race when pretty much one thing happened in the whole race apart from two cars retiring

as usual it was probably neither as good or as bad as either side are making out.

it did seem like there was some closer following when it happened, there was some decent action between leclerc and verstappen and the end few laps were pretty amusing.

I did however also nod off for a little in the middle, but that might be partially because I've still got some mild covid.
b_joseph

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:14:48 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
I think thats probably only in response to people going fucking hell that was great, what a race when pretty much one thing happened in the whole race apart from two cars retiring
Yep. Drama at the end but fairly dull overall. Saudi, unless there is chaos, will largely be the sameAus too.

Onwards
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:15:21 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
I think thats probably only in response to people going fucking hell that was great, what a race when pretty much one thing happened in the whole race apart from two cars retiring

Thats 90% of F1 races over the last 30 years! Most of the time its actually pretty boring.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:16:59 pm
In the past couple of years, deg depended very much from circuit to circuit. Like, Leclerc at Algarve in 2020 crushed the midfield and he had superb degradation at Silverstone, but the car chewed through the tyres when they had to really trim the wing.

Compared to 2019 it's night and day though. Mercedes and Red Bull always used to crush them when it came to degradation but today Leclerc extended a 0.1 s/lap advantage in qualifying to 0.3 s/lap over stints when it came to Verstappen. The reason for this is that this Ferrari has a lot of downforce with a powerful engine and can therefore use a ton of wing just like Mercedes always have been able to do.

Degradation and horsepower are the main question marks about Mercedes that we don't know about yet if they solve the porpoising.

iamnant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:21:21 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:13:30 pm
as usual it was probably neither as good or as bad as either side are making out.

it did seem like there was some closer following when it happened, there was some decent action between leclerc and verstappen and the end few laps were pretty amusing.

I did however also nod off for a little in the middle, but that might be partially because I've still got some mild covid.
Get well soon!
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm
https://streamable.com/izadjg

Charles tempting fate just before the end  ;D
RedInside

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:50:15 pm
Massive for Ferrari this and also for Mercedes. Red bull looked the team to beat and Max definitely is the guy to beat. Already a head start for Lewis and Leclerc. Might already cost you the title down the road, who knows, last years difference was 8 points... Though even with all the issues Max had better pace than everyone bar Leclerc, curious to see what next week holds
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 05:52:39 pm
So it sounds like a fuel pump issue then..

Which should be dead easy to fix.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:04:47 pm
Mercedes definitely chew up their tyres quicker. They have a hell of a lot of work to do. Must be miles away from their simulator.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:11:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:04:47 pm
Mercedes definitely chew up their tyres quicker. They have a hell of a lot of work to do. Must be miles away from their simulator.
Yeah at the beginning Hamilton was staying within DRS of Sainz but then he dropped of a cliff after half a dozen laps and ended up being overtaken by Perez. That hard tyre run looked painful too, some odd tactics there.

Hopefully they fix the porpoising soon and gain some time.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm
The question is how much of the deg is genuine or how much is running the car a lot higher? It might be the case that it just has got poor traction out of slow corners along with being slow on the turn regardless and that will stress the tyres a lot. I wouldn't rule out that if/when Mercedes get a car capable to be on pole that the car would go backwards on the Sunday much like the 2019 Ferrari that had the same problem.

For me Verstappen is still the firm title favourite.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:11:50 pm
Yeah at the beginning Hamilton was staying within DRS of Sainz but then he dropped of a cliff after half a dozen laps and ended up being overtaken by Perez. That hard tyre run looked painful too, some odd tactics there.

Hopefully they fix the porpoising soon and gain some time.

I'm hoping the porpoising also messes up tyre wear. If not they could be in a whole world of trouble.

Also the side pod design should reduce drag. Mercedes engine looks to be third best.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:20:03 pm
Hamilton said the reason for the rear tyre issues in his interview. They don't sound good.

Hopefully next week's race won't be a farce like the last Saudi one. I read that some changes have been made.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:21:21 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
I'm hoping the porpoising also messes up tyre wear. If not they could be in a whole world of trouble.

Also the side pod design should reduce drag. Mercedes engine looks to be third best.
Theyve been running a higher ride height in qualifying and the race to stop the porpoising but this then reduces the ground effects, so downforce and grip will be lower.

That will have an impact on tyre degradation so we need to wait and see what theyre like with no porpoising and their ideal ride height.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:24:27 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:20:03 pm
Hamilton said the reason for the rear tyre issues in his interview. They don't sound good.

Hopefully next week's race won't be a farce like the last Saudi one. I read that some changes have been made.

Missed his interview, what reason did he give?
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 06:54:32 pm
cormorant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm
^^

The thing is with our car, we have a car thats bouncing a lot everywhere, said Hamilton. Its not just in a straight line, and we have [a] very poor rear end through all the lower-speed corners and all the medium-speed corners.

The only place its generally quite good is in relatively high [speed], and then we are very slow in a straight line.

I dont know if its drag or power, we havent figured that out yet, but the others we cant keep up with  even with DRS.

So we have a lot of work, and what that means is you are just sliding a lot on the rear, then the tyres just get hotter and hotter and degrade, so thats where weve got a lot of work to try and catch up on.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 07:08:25 pm
Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
I missed the race, but checked the highlights to see Verstappen and Perez didn't even finish the race. Lots of tantrum throwing from Verstappen too, what a pity.  ;D.

I'm really pleased for Ferrari, it's good to see them back where they belong and not some also ran.

Lewis getting third was lucky but he'll take that all day. Clearly Merc are not near the top 2 teams but with a driver as good as Hamilton, there is always a chance of a decent result.
cress

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm
I wonder whether the RBs issue came from overheating. I know they say it's the fuel pump on both cars, but the issues came a few laps after the safety car.
Paul_h

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm
The question is how much of the deg is genuine or how much is running the car a lot higher? It might be the case that it just has got poor traction out of slow corners along with being slow on the turn regardless and that will stress the tyres a lot. I wouldn't rule out that if/when Mercedes get a car capable to be on pole that the car would go backwards on the Sunday much like the 2019 Ferrari that had the same problem.

For me Verstappen is still the firm title favourite.

quite impressed with Leclerc. So calm throughout the weekend. Wasn't fazed at all by the hotheaded Max. A WC in the making, maybe. Defiantly in the same bracket as Lewis and Max.
Expect him to win in SA next weekend too..
RedG13

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
quite impressed with Leclerc. So calm throughout the weekend. Wasn't fazed at all by the hotheaded Max. A WC in the making, maybe. Defiantly in the same bracket as Lewis and Max.
Expect him to win in SA next weekend too..
Is the Track in Saudi going to be improved? It was very yellow/red Flag last year if that is fixed should be good race.
Was pretty impressed by Russell getting up 6th after a bad qualifying and holding it to get 4th bc of the Red Bull issues.
kcbworth

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Yesterday at 11:56:13 pm
Ooft Mclaren - wonder how they can turn this around. Right now they are probably the worst car, behind Williams even
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 02:20:11 am
Perfect drive from Charles.  I still feel that this could be a three team title fight if Mercedes can get it together in the next three or so rounds.  Also, given that both are aggressive, I feel that we're going to see a few comings together from Charles and Max this season.  Nice words from Lewis regarding Ferrari too.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 07:30:23 am
Will Buxton is an insufferable dickhead isnt he?
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Today at 07:43:13 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 07:30:23 am
Will Buxton is an insufferable dickhead isnt he?

He's a smarmy prick. Still remember when Williams were going through some issues (when aren't they!) and Paddy Lowe was leaving and the way Will Buxton said bye to him was like the most cunty thing, like who the fuck are you compared to Paddy Lowe, he also knows fuck all about F1 technical side and the other day in testing when Latifi's car caught fire and they were talking to Albon at the time, he was actually laughing that his car was on fire.
