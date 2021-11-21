^^
The thing is with our car, we have a car thats bouncing a lot everywhere, said Hamilton. Its not just in a straight line, and we have [a] very poor rear end through all the lower-speed corners and all the medium-speed corners.
The only place its generally quite good is in relatively high [speed], and then we are very slow in a straight line.
I dont know if its drag or power, we havent figured that out yet, but the others we cant keep up with even with DRS.
So we have a lot of work, and what that means is you are just sliding a lot on the rear, then the tyres just get hotter and hotter and degrade, so thats where weve got a lot of work to try and catch up on.