I hope Le Clerc can get the win today, but I fancy Sainz to make a play for it which could lead to some interesting driving the first few corners.
https://mobile.twitter.com/adamcooperF1/status/1505537728867454982?t=J0B6MOIMstyXB7U1FSVkaw&s=19Be interesting to see how teams deal with this. Can see many things being changed post race now
So everyone wants a Ferrari win today then huh?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I can see someone completely misjudging the breaking point into the run to turn one and taking a few people out.
Lovely comments at the end of her interview with Lewis by Naomi Schiff, talking about how she "was one of those kids" inspired by him when she was growing up.
Known inside the trade as a Bottas bowling ball special.
Even dodgy old flavio is back on the grid.
Wow, so many wholesome characters on this grid walk!
More anti-Jools Holland bias as per usual on the F1 thread
not sure if the teams have been told that they still have to wear masks (because they're all doing it) but it seems pretty pointless. the drivers aren'tthe tv crews aren'tthe F1 people aren'tthe "dignitaries" aren'tthe hangers-on aren't
Im amazed it isnt controlled tighter, or that the drivers themselves arent super cautious. Especially after Vettel.
