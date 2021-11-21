« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 30683 times)

Online TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,258
  • Posts: 81,258
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #720 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm
Wolf saying that they have 5 or 6 charges to make which are low hanging fruit and will give substantial performance improvements.

Thats what Id assumed

The question is, how long does that take, and how much does it gain them?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,674
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #721 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:42:44 am
I hope Le Clerc can get the win today, but I fancy Sainz to make a play for it which could lead to some interesting driving the first few corners.

The dynamics of the driver pairings could make this one of those seasons when the drivers' & constructors' champions don't quite match up - Verstappen is clearly considered Red Bull's priority, whereas I imagine Ferrari will allow Leclerc & Saint to battle for supremacy for the first portion of the season and I imagine Russell will want to assert himself as Hamilton's successor at Mercedes.
Online cormorant

  Kopite
  Posts: 841
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #722 on: Today at 02:22:59 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:44:19 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/adamcooperF1/status/1505537728867454982?t=J0B6MOIMstyXB7U1FSVkaw&s=19

Be interesting to see how teams deal with this. Can see many things being changed post race now

Makes you wonder what the point of introducing var was. Guess we'll find out soon.

Doesn't look like the abolition of the q2 to race start tyres rule for the top 10 has had the desired effect, at least for this race. Predicted to be a 2 stopper across the board with nearly everyone starting on the softest compound in fear of missing out on performance early in the race.
Last Edit: Today at 02:25:24 pm by cormorant
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #723 on: Today at 02:24:47 pm
So everyone wants a Ferrari win today then huh?
Online S

  • pineless
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,300
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #724 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:24:47 pm
So everyone wants a Ferrari win today then huh?
Yep. Dont even have a favourite team, just cant stand Horner.

Their car is also just a beauty.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 81,258
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #725 on: Today at 02:31:51 pm
Much harder to get these cars off the line with these big wheels I suspect. Might be an interesting start
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #726 on: Today at 02:35:19 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:24:47 pm
So everyone wants a Ferrari win today then huh?
Would rather that then Max win.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,514
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #727 on: Today at 02:35:45 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:24:47 pm
So everyone wants a Ferrari win today then huh?

Dont really care, but Verstappen winning will make this place more interesting :D

Sky touched on an interesting point about the start, these cars are obviously a lot heavier then last year, and I can see someone completely misjudging the breaking point into the run to turn one and taking a few people out.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online cormorant

  Kopite
  Posts: 841
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #728 on: Today at 02:38:02 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:35:45 pm
I can see someone completely misjudging the breaking point into the run to turn one and taking a few people out.

Known inside the trade as a Bottas bowling ball special.
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,264
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #729 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm
 Nothing like Flavio Briatorie on the grid to show how F1 is cleaning itself up and having a positive PR offensive  ::)
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #730 on: Today at 02:38:42 pm
Even dodgy old flavio is back on the grid.
Online S

  • pineless
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,300
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #731 on: Today at 02:43:14 pm
Wow, so many wholesome characters on this grid walk!
Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,674
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #732 on: Today at 02:43:21 pm
Lovely comments at the end of her interview with Lewis by Naomi Schiff, talking about how she "was one of those kids" inspired by him when she was growing up.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #733 on: Today at 02:44:37 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:43:21 pm
Lovely comments at the end of her interview with Lewis by Naomi Schiff, talking about how she "was one of those kids" inspired by him when she was growing up.

Never seen her before this weekend but she's been decent on the sky coverage over the past few days.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 47,753
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #734 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:24:47 pm
So everyone wants a Ferrari win today then huh?

Nah this is where we truly see that Mercedes were sandbagging even in quali
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,514
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #735 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 02:38:02 pm
Known inside the trade as a Bottas bowling ball special.

You read my mind!

Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:38:42 pm
Even dodgy old flavio is back on the grid.

Considering his partner in crime Pat Symonds is working for F1, nothing surprises me.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 30,738
  • Truthiness
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #736 on: Today at 02:47:48 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 02:43:14 pm
Wow, so many wholesome characters on this grid walk!
More anti-Jools Holland bias as per usual on the F1 thread  :P
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #737 on: Today at 02:49:38 pm
not sure if the teams have been told that they still have to wear masks (because they're all doing it) but it seems pretty pointless.

the drivers aren't
the tv crews aren't
the F1 people aren't
the "dignitaries" aren't
the hangers-on aren't

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,674
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #738 on: Today at 02:50:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:47:48 pm
More anti-Jools Holland bias as per usual on the F1 thread  :P

Not usually one for these shouts, but he should definitely stick to the music based on that prediction ;D
Online S

  • pineless
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,300
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #739 on: Today at 02:51:42 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:49:38 pm
not sure if the teams have been told that they still have to wear masks (because they're all doing it) but it seems pretty pointless.

the drivers aren't
the tv crews aren't
the F1 people aren't
the "dignitaries" aren't
the hangers-on aren't
Im amazed it isnt controlled tighter, or that the drivers themselves arent super cautious. Especially after Vettel.
Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,674
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #740 on: Today at 02:51:58 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:49:38 pm
not sure if the teams have been told that they still have to wear masks (because they're all doing it) but it seems pretty pointless.

the drivers aren't
the tv crews aren't
the F1 people aren't
the "dignitaries" aren't
the hangers-on aren't
the role models are

No bad thing  :thumbup
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #741 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 02:51:42 pm
Im amazed it isnt controlled tighter, or that the drivers themselves arent super cautious. Especially after Vettel.

you either have a regulation for everyone or it's pointless.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 58,186
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #742 on: Today at 02:55:48 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:24:47 pm
So everyone wants a Ferrari win today then huh?

Not especially...
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Paul_h

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #743 on: Today at 02:55:52 pm
lets see if Russell has improved his starts..
