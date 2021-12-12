« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 29075 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #680 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
The Tifosi has risen again....
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #681 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm »
What the fuck is a Haas doing in 7th  ;D

Leclerc v Verstappen would be a great battle this season.
Online tubby

  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #682 on: Today at 04:03:05 pm »
Nice to see Ferrari back up there.
Online naYoRHa2b

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #683 on: Today at 04:03:24 pm »
Come on Ferrari!

Bottas ahead of Russell :lmao
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #684 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:02:13 pm
What the fuck is a Haas doing in 7th  ;D


Ferrari power unit and they put all their eggs in the 2022 basket.

Lots of surprises this season and everyone in the midfield has closed their gaps
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #685 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Nice to see Leclerc back on pole, but after many rough race days in 2019 from Ferrari poles I'm not counting any chickens yet.

He's very strong in the middle sector so hopefully tyre degradation will not be too much. I think they'll manage two cars on the podium tomorrow if the cars run as normal.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #686 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm »
Whoever built that McLaren needs sacking. I find it more interesting how the midfield have closed the gap. I can't say I'm delighted Ferrari are back up there, but I guess it's a change from the normal teams.
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #687 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm »
McLaren are awful. But some of the blame will go on having the worst engine on the grid by looks of it. The 5% extra ethanol requirement really seems to have hurt the mercedes engine the most.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #688 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm »
Renault surely is the worst engine on the grid mate?

It might be the case that only Mercedes know how to run the engine in its current state and that the customers can't figure it out. After all, Hamilton was reasonably quick in S1 over a single lap all weekend even with the porpoising.

Tomorrow on the other hand, they're likely to end up a minute adrift if there are no safety cars and the top cars go flat out in bids to overhaul one another.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #689 on: Today at 04:30:40 pm »
Thought Hamilton did very well to get the gap down that much to be honest.  If youre Mercedes, it doesnt seem an insurmountable gap to close over the next couple of months  does it?

 My prediction for the race?  Ferrari spurs it and crash into each other on the first lap ;D
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #690 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm »
I think in race trim it will be a very long way back, considering that's where they really struggle according to Lewis himself. It would seem like they would basically redesign the entire floor and they've already talked about a longer term fix.

Lewis did well in Q3 with his experience to not overdrive. The two of them looked very similar in pace throughout but George clearly wanted a bit too much out of the car once he got the fresh tyres on and it cost him.

It's very rare that a car this far behind in the first race on a permanent track makes a title run. Last time was the very weird season of 2012, so it would take something truly special from Mercedes to find all that time. Verstappen is the major title favourite no matter how you slice it and right now Ferrari look to be the best bet for the constructors' title.

Back in the heavy testing days it was very doable for Ferrari under Brawn and Byrne to show up a second adrift in Melbourne and then sweep consecutive poles at the end of the season in 1998 and 1999, but that really was a different era. The 1998 season was arguably a title Schumacher should've won even with the downforce/tyre deficit but misfortune got the better of him at Spa.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #691 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
the russell car looked far more bumpy on the straights than the hamilton one, for whatever reason.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #692 on: Today at 04:46:36 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:44:26 pm
the russell car looked far more bumpy on the straights than the hamilton one, for whatever reason.
Wouldnt surprise me if they were scatter gunning set-ups to try and solve the porpoising. Different set-ups/parts on both cars and see which one works better.
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #693 on: Today at 04:54:36 pm »
So much for sandbagging ;D I'm hoping for a Ferrari 1-2 tomorrow but the race will be interesting with so many teams close to each other.

Merc have a mountain to climb with this car, and I'm not sure they'll be able to catch up that much time over the course of the season.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #694 on: Today at 05:16:37 pm »
That was brilliant in F2 then, a marshall ran on the track to pick up some debris and his kecks fell down :lmao
Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #695 on: Today at 05:19:14 pm »
Is that a head separating offense?
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #696 on: Today at 05:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 04:42:11 pm
I think in race trim it will be a very long way back, considering that's where they really struggle according to Lewis himself. It would seem like they would basically redesign the entire floor and they've already talked about a longer term fix.

Lewis did well in Q3 with his experience to not overdrive. The two of them looked very similar in pace throughout but George clearly wanted a bit too much out of the car once he got the fresh tyres on and it cost him.

It's very rare that a car this far behind in the first race on a permanent track makes a title run. Last time was the very weird season of 2012, so it would take something truly special from Mercedes to find all that time. Verstappen is the major title favourite no matter how you slice it and right now Ferrari look to be the best bet for the constructors' title.

Back in the heavy testing days it was very doable for Ferrari under Brawn and Byrne to show up a second adrift in Melbourne and then sweep consecutive poles at the end of the season in 1998 and 1999, but that really was a different era. The 1998 season was arguably a title Schumacher should've won even with the downforce/tyre deficit but misfortune got the better of him at Spa.

Dont know where it will end up, but theres a huge step they can take by stopping the porpoising .  Into the first corner it was totally destabilising the car, costing them 0.4 seconds yesterday.  Thats huge.

So Im not sure where they end up, but theres going to be a big jump forwards when they stop it (well, if they stop it maybe).
