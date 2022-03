There is no chance that Merc from all the running we've seen so far is near the RB or Ferrari. It'll be a Verstappen/Sainz/LeClerc pole today, and probably for the next few races.



I think Merc have left themselves with a lot of work to get that car competitive. So for once I don't think there was sandbagging to the degree we've seen before



This time last season the talk was of Mercedes being on the back foot but they managed to unlock something in the car to be competitive in the first race. This year their issues do look more fundamental though and there doesn’t look like they’ll be an easy fix.For Mercedes to get pole they’d need to make a massive improvement overnight while at least four other drivers need to have a bad day so yeah, next to zero percentage chance of that happening.Mercedes will need to put all their resources into getting the car right ASAP before they’re too many points behind.