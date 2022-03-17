« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)  (Read 27803 times)

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 06:14:59 am »
My second season of F1. Finally its back. Dont have a clue about anything technical or tactical but this thread has taught me a lot. It nice to not be emotionally invested.

Couldnt watch more than one episode of Drive to survive. Christian Horner is insufferable. I realize you cant be Mr. Nice Guy in that business, but come on..
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 06:29:09 am »
The McLaren new livery looks odd, like that time Williams had that odd red livery circa 1998, Ferrari is the best of the liveries.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 06:49:08 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 06:11:43 am
Is there a YouTube clip to explain the Dubai controversy, the  lapped cars - its clear as mud on the Netflix F1 show.

Ok, but.....



 Here you go:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNhkTvFTxnM
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 07:34:22 am »
Quote from: Tobez on March 17, 2022, 03:16:26 pm
I mean the Benetton definitely had an eclectic mix of colours on it, and let's not forget the monstrosity that was the half-and-half BAR

The 1999 Benetton looked a bit hilarious, but the 2001 livery of theirs is one of the best of all time.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 08:01:54 am »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 am »
^ cheers, I promised I'd explain it to my wife  ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:29:09 am
The McLaren new livery looks odd, like that time Williams had that odd red livery circa 1998, Ferrari is the best of the liveries.
It's horrible, the initial orange and blue was decent but it's probably the worst on the grid now. I like the Ferrari and Alfa the most.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 06:11:43 am
Is there a YouTube clip to explain the Dubai controversy, the  lapped cars - its clear as mud on the Netflix F1 show.

Essentially.....

  • They go into the final race with Max a few points ahead in the championship
  • Hamilton started second, took the lead immediately. Was forced off the track by Verstappen but stayed ahead. Red Bull had a tantrum as he'd gone off track to retain his position but the FIA ruled that 'he'd given back any advantage'
  • Hamilton then proceeded to slaughter Verstappen. He had the faster car and was the faster driver on the day. Max's team-mate then did a stellar job of holding Lewis up and got the gap down to about a second, but Lewis eventually passed him and proceeded slaughtering Verstappen again
  • Lap 35 there was a virtual safety car. Max pitted for fresh tyres, Lewis didnt fancy having to pass Max (due to his propensity for causing crashes) so stayed out. He continued to slaughter Max, on the older and slower tyres he was still on
  • 5 laps left, Lewis still slaughtering Max and with an unassailable lead unless something odd happened, the dreadful Latifi crashed and bought out a proper safety car.
  • Lewis, again not fancying having to pass Max due to his previous attempts at causing a crash (which would win him the title) didn't pit, Max did as he had 'nothing to lose'. By doing so he had much fresher, faster tyres but also ended up with five 'lapped' cars between him and Hamilton. Lewis couldn't do the same as there was a fair chance the race would finish under the SC, and would thus hand the title to Max
  • The race director confirmed that lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake, making it even more likely the race finishes behind the SC
  • Red Bulls management have a 'chat' with the race director (later revealed that the race director had become particularly close to certain Red Bull staff members)
  • The race director changes his mind after the chat and decides that only the five lapped cars between Lewis and Max would be able to 'unlap' themselves just before the last lap and not the other lapped cars (going against precedent he himself had set previously in the season). Changing the rules basically. By doing so ensuring that Lewis Hamilton was a sitting duck for a lap, but giving an 'exciting' finish.
  • Max overtakes Lewis easily, knowing if he doesn't win the race he can just cause a crash and win the title anyway on account of leading the championship going into the race and both having a DNF. Lewis tries to attack back, but overtaking someone happy to cause a crash and on much newer, faster tyres is about as easy as hammering a nail into a piece of wood with some cooked spaghetti
  • Max wins a completely manipulated finish and wins the title

I'm pretty sure that covers it. Its definitely one of those 'where were you when that happened?' moments, but not in a good way. More in a morbid watching a car crash as it happens sort of thing. Mercedes appealed, it got rejected on account of the 'ambigious' wording of the rules 'ANY lapped car can unlap themselves rather than ALL'. Also another rule which essentially means the race director can do whatever the fuck he wants, regardless of fairness, competition, bias etc. The race director got sacked, new procedures have been put in place to stop it happening again. Here we are, all done, we go into the new season and Max Verstappen will rightly face the dreaded * until he wins another title. In football terms, its the Champions League Final between Liverpool and Man City. Liverpool go 1-0 up early, Man City have a penalty appeal rejected. Liverpool go 2-0 up on 80 minutes and proceed to pass the ball around between themselves. On 93 minutes Man City have another penalty appeal, the ref goes to the VAR screen and whilst he's there Pep Guardiola says 'Why don't you make it next goal wins, in the interest of fairness?'. Referee agrees, gives the penalty, Gundogan scores it and Man City are European Champions. Boom.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 am »
Great summary El Lobo.

Been given the morning off work unexpectedly as my employer owes me some hours. Champions League draw done, FP1 incoming. Saw a snippet on Autosport that the TV graphics have been changed for the season. Apparently they would normally have been changed next season. Saw some dummy screenshots and they looked a bit better for comparing pitstop times.
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:52:22 am »
El Lobo's version...just....wow.    :lmao 
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:57:48 am »
Lap record held by pedro de la rosa.

Well you wouldn't guess that if you didn't know it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 12:02:59 pm »
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 12:06:15 pm »
Those merc 'mirror supports' are defo wings.

The new TV graphics are alright.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 12:13:11 pm »
The new graphics look a bit clumsy to me.

Pedro's lap record in Bahrain was when substituting for Montoya running a very aggressive fuel strategy.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 12:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 12:02:59 pm


Exactly mate, its unarguable :) You do great credit to your username.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:38:05 am
Essentially.....

  • They go into the final race with Max a few points ahead in the championship
  • Hamilton started second, took the lead immediately. Was forced off the track by Verstappen but stayed ahead. Red Bull had a tantrum as he'd gone off track to retain his position but the FIA ruled that 'he'd given back any advantage'
  • Hamilton then proceeded to slaughter Verstappen. He had the faster car and was the faster driver on the day. Max's team-mate then did a stellar job of holding Lewis up and got the gap down to about a second, but Lewis eventually passed him and proceeded slaughtering Verstappen again
  • Lap 35 there was a virtual safety car. Max pitted for fresh tyres, Lewis didnt fancy having to pass Max (due to his propensity for causing crashes) so stayed out. He continued to slaughter Max, on the older and slower tyres he was still on
  • 5 laps left, Lewis still slaughtering Max and with an unassailable lead unless something odd happened, the dreadful Latifi crashed and bought out a proper safety car.
  • Lewis, again not fancying having to pass Max due to his previous attempts at causing a crash (which would win him the title) didn't pit, Max did as he had 'nothing to lose'. By doing so he had much fresher, faster tyres but also ended up with five 'lapped' cars between him and Hamilton. Lewis couldn't do the same as there was a fair chance the race would finish under the SC, and would thus hand the title to Max
  • The race director confirmed that lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake, making it even more likely the race finishes behind the SC
  • Red Bulls management have a 'chat' with the race director (later revealed that the race director had become particularly close to certain Red Bull staff members)
  • The race director changes his mind after the chat and decides that only the five lapped cars between Lewis and Max would be able to 'unlap' themselves just before the last lap and not the other lapped cars (going against precedent he himself had set previously in the season). Changing the rules basically. By doing so ensuring that Lewis Hamilton was a sitting duck for a lap, but giving an 'exciting' finish.
  • Max overtakes Lewis easily, knowing if he doesn't win the race he can just cause a crash and win the title anyway on account of leading the championship going into the race and both having a DNF. Lewis tries to attack back, but overtaking someone happy to cause a crash and on much newer, faster tyres is about as easy as hammering a nail into a piece of wood with some cooked spaghetti
  • Max wins a completely manipulated finish and wins the title

I'm pretty sure that covers it. Its definitely one of those 'where were you when that happened?' moments, but not in a good way. More in a morbid watching a car crash as it happens sort of thing. Mercedes appealed, it got rejected on account of the 'ambigious' wording of the rules 'ANY lapped car can unlap themselves rather than ALL'. Also another rule which essentially means the race director can do whatever the fuck he wants, regardless of fairness, competition, bias etc. The race director got sacked, new procedures have been put in place to stop it happening again. Here we are, all done, we go into the new season and Max Verstappen will rightly face the dreaded * until he wins another title. In football terms, its the Champions League Final between Liverpool and Man City. Liverpool go 1-0 up early, Man City have a penalty appeal rejected. Liverpool go 2-0 up on 80 minutes and proceed to pass the ball around between themselves. On 93 minutes Man City have another penalty appeal, the ref goes to the VAR screen and whilst he's there Pep Guardiola says 'Why don't you make it next goal wins, in the interest of fairness?'. Referee agrees, gives the penalty, Gundogan scores it and Man City are European Champions. Boom.

As good analysis as any I have read mate  ;D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 12:25:11 pm »
That is an incredible camera view from inside Latifi's helmet
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 01:08:52 pm »
Imagine if Mercedes is just a midfield team this year? Theyre not looking great so far. Seeing Hamilton having to get out of the way as Verstappen & LeClerc lap him would be a sight - and it would obviously give Linudden a permanent stiffy  :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:17:30 pm
Exactly mate, its unarguable :) You do great credit to your username.

Schumacher was a lot better :)

I think Mercedes are going to have two cars in the top five tomorrow Igor.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 01:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 12:48:26 am
I agree that the black looked nice, but silver is sort of Mercedes thing though, so dumping it permanently would have been a bit like Ferrari ditching the red in my opinion. [b/]

I agree with Igor in saying that the Mclaren looks a bit gash. Personal fave was the 2007 livery.

It would be nice to see them use Ferrari Yellow in a race or two.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 01:48:55 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 01:08:52 pm
Imagine if Mercedes is just a midfield team this year? Theyre not looking great so far. Seeing Hamilton having to get out of the way as Verstappen & LeClerc lap him would be a sight - and it would obviously give Linudden a permanent stiffy  :D

I can see that for a few races before they figure it out.

But I reckon Linudden with be passing out with a permanent stiffy for several weeks. So will save us from hearing his delight. Poor lad has had a floppy one for last 8 years so deserves some excitement
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 12:48:26 am
I agree that the black looked nice, but silver is sort of Mercedes thing though, so dumping it permanently would have been a bit like Ferrari ditching the red in my opinion.

I agree with Igor in saying that the Mclaren looks a bit gash. Personal fave was the 2007 livery.

Absolutely get why they did it, I just dont like it.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 02:05:24 pm »
It's possible to have a good-looking black livery but Mercedes just didn't have that in them.

This slow beauty that Alonso once drove on the other hand...




Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 02:07:58 pm »
that car was a mess.

but it had sponsors, which was a credit to them.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 02:20:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:48:55 pm
I can see that for a few races before they figure it out.

But I reckon Linudden with be passing out with a permanent stiffy for several weeks. So will save us from hearing his delight. Poor lad has had a floppy one for last 8 years so deserves some excitement

That's not weird and creepy at all.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 03:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:20:30 pm
That's not weird and creepy at all.

Blame Mercedes for dominating Ferrari.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:28:24 pm
Blame Mercedes for dominating Ferrari.

I don't do kink-shaming :D
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm »
5 Ferrari engines in the top 10 for Practice 2. Looking very good for the Ferrari engine so far.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 08:05:35 pm »
Been working all day so currently catching up with all the day's actions.

Mercedes my not be there yet but you've got to be from another planet not to expect them to be back up to usual 'speed' in a few weeks.

For the neutral, will be great to see Ferrari and McLaren fighting at the top again like the good ol' days (I started watching in 1994!) and Haas maybe back in midfield.

Are we going to do some predictions?
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 08:11:18 pm »
Im surprised Russel got the Merc as high as 4 th today to be honest.  It was such a handful

Still, huge room to improve.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm »
Feels like any of Ferrari, Red Bull, Mclaren or Mercedes could get the Pole tomorrow
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm
Feels like any of Ferrari, Red Bull, Mclaren or Mercedes could get the Pole tomorrow
Mercedes? No chance.

My money is on Ferrari
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm
Mercedes? No chance.

My money is on Ferrari
Never know with Mercedes, I tend to lean they not winning the Pole tomorrow though, dont want to count them out.
Which Ferrari driver though
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #633 on: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm »
Whats the chances of Mercedes getting rid of the bouncing by tomorrow? Youd imagine it would improve their pace a bit and Russell wasnt a million miles away is it is although others may go up a level..
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #634 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm
Whats the chances of Mercedes getting rid of the bouncing by tomorrow? Youd imagine it would improve their pace a bit and Russell wasnt a million miles away is it is although others may go up a level..
5% max
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #635 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm
Whats the chances of Mercedes getting rid of the bouncing by tomorrow? Youd imagine it would improve their pace a bit and Russell wasnt a million miles away is it is although others may go up a level..
Zero.

I mean, there might be some sandbagging still, but the porpoising and the general handling like an absolute bitch isnt going to go away any time soon.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #636 on: Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
Zero.

I mean, there might be some sandbagging still, but the porpoising and the general handling like an absolute bitch isnt going to go away any time soon.
Its sort of what I thought and if they were sandbagging it doesnt really make sense to me cause that bouncing cant be good for reliability.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #637 on: Today at 03:17:48 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 01:22:10 pm
It would be nice to see them use Ferrari Yellow in a race or two.

Yeah, me too. I'd like to see that for a milestone event or something.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
« Reply #638 on: Today at 03:21:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm
Its sort of what I thought and if they were sandbagging it doesnt really make sense to me cause that bouncing cant be good for reliability.

40/60 or thereabouts I'd say. There are some quite knowledgable analysts saying that Mercedes were running the car lower than they need to in testing. All speculation at this point, but to suggest zero percent is a bit silly in my opinion.
