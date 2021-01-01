« previous next »
Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)

dalarr

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #600 on: Today at 06:14:59 am
My second season of F1. Finally its back. Dont have a clue about anything technical or tactical but this thread has taught me a lot. It nice to not be emotionally invested.

Couldnt watch more than one episode of Drive to survive. Christian Horner is insufferable. I realize you cant be Mr. Nice Guy in that business, but come on..
Statto Red

  Kloppite
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #601 on: Today at 06:29:09 am
The McLaren new livery looks odd, like that time Williams had that odd red livery circa 1998, Ferrari is the best of the liveries.
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #602 on: Today at 06:49:08 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:11:43 am
Is there a YouTube clip to explain the Dubai controversy, the  lapped cars - its clear as mud on the Netflix F1 show.

Ok, but.....



 Here you go:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNhkTvFTxnM
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #603 on: Today at 07:34:22 am
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 03:16:26 pm
I mean the Benetton definitely had an eclectic mix of colours on it, and let's not forget the monstrosity that was the half-and-half BAR

The 1999 Benetton looked a bit hilarious, but the 2001 livery of theirs is one of the best of all time.
cormorant

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #604 on: Today at 08:01:54 am
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

kavah

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #605 on: Today at 09:10:04 am
^ cheers, I promised I'd explain it to my wife  ;D
Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #606 on: Today at 09:10:38 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:29:09 am
The McLaren new livery looks odd, like that time Williams had that odd red livery circa 1998, Ferrari is the best of the liveries.
It's horrible, the initial orange and blue was decent but it's probably the worst on the grid now. I like the Ferrari and Alfa the most.
El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #607 on: Today at 09:38:05 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:11:43 am
Is there a YouTube clip to explain the Dubai controversy, the  lapped cars - its clear as mud on the Netflix F1 show.

Essentially.....

  • They go into the final race with Max a few points ahead in the championship
  • Hamilton started second, took the lead immediately. Was forced off the track by Verstappen but stayed ahead. Red Bull had a tantrum as he'd gone off track to retain his position but the FIA ruled that 'he'd given back any advantage'
  • Hamilton then proceeded to slaughter Verstappen. He had the faster car and was the faster driver on the day. Max's team-mate then did a stellar job of holding Lewis up and got the gap down to about a second, but Lewis eventually passed him and proceeded slaughtering Verstappen again
  • Lap 35 there was a virtual safety car. Max pitted for fresh tyres, Lewis didnt fancy having to pass Max (due to his propensity for causing crashes) so stayed out. He continued to slaughter Max, on the older and slower tyres he was still on
  • 5 laps left, Lewis still slaughtering Max and with an unassailable lead unless something odd happened, the dreadful Latifi crashed and bought out a proper safety car.
  • Lewis, again not fancying having to pass Max due to his previous attempts at causing a crash (which would win him the title) didn't pit, Max did as he had 'nothing to lose'. By doing so he had much fresher, faster tyres but also ended up with five 'lapped' cars between him and Hamilton. Lewis couldn't do the same as there was a fair chance the race would finish under the SC, and would thus hand the title to Max
  • The race director confirmed that lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake, making it even more likely the race finishes behind the SC
  • Red Bulls management have a 'chat' with the race director (later revealed that the race director had become particularly close to certain Red Bull staff members)
  • The race director changes his mind after the chat and decides that only the five lapped cars between Lewis and Max would be able to 'unlap' themselves just before the last lap and not the other lapped cars (going against precedent he himself had set previously in the season). Changing the rules basically. By doing so ensuring that Lewis Hamilton was a sitting duck for a lap, but giving an 'exciting' finish.
  • Max overtakes Lewis easily, knowing if he doesn't win the race he can just cause a crash and win the title anyway on account of leading the championship going into the race and both having a DNF. Lewis tries to attack back, but overtaking someone happy to cause a crash and on much newer, faster tyres is about as easy as hammering a nail into a piece of wood with some cooked spaghetti
  • Max wins a completely manipulated finish and wins the title

I'm pretty sure that covers it. Its definitely one of those 'where were you when that happened?' moments, but not in a good way. More in a morbid watching a car crash as it happens sort of thing. Mercedes appealed, it got rejected on account of the 'ambigious' wording of the rules 'ANY lapped car can unlap themselves rather than ALL'. Also another rule which essentially means the race director can do whatever the fuck he wants, regardless of fairness, competition, bias etc. The race director got sacked, new procedures have been put in place to stop it happening again. Here we are, all done, we go into the new season and Max Verstappen will rightly face the dreaded * until he wins another title. In football terms, its the Champions League Final between Liverpool and Man City. Liverpool go 1-0 up early, Man City have a penalty appeal rejected. Liverpool go 2-0 up on 80 minutes and proceed to pass the ball around between themselves. On 93 minutes Man City have another penalty appeal, the ref goes to the VAR screen and whilst he's there Pep Guardiola says 'Why don't you make it next goal wins, in the interest of fairness?'. Referee agrees, gives the penalty, Gundogan scores it and Man City are European Champions. Boom.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #608 on: Today at 11:39:25 am
Great summary El Lobo.

Been given the morning off work unexpectedly as my employer owes me some hours. Champions League draw done, FP1 incoming. Saw a snippet on Autosport that the TV graphics have been changed for the season. Apparently they would normally have been changed next season. Saw some dummy screenshots and they looked a bit better for comparing pitstop times.
Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #609 on: Today at 11:52:22 am
El Lobo's version...just....wow.    :lmao 
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #610 on: Today at 11:57:48 am
Lap record held by pedro de la rosa.

Well you wouldn't guess that if you didn't know it.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #611 on: Today at 12:02:59 pm
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #612 on: Today at 12:06:15 pm
Those merc 'mirror supports' are defo wings.

The new TV graphics are alright.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #613 on: Today at 12:13:11 pm
The new graphics look a bit clumsy to me.

Pedro's lap record in Bahrain was when substituting for Montoya running a very aggressive fuel strategy.
El Lobo

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #614 on: Today at 12:17:30 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 12:02:59 pm


Exactly mate, its unarguable :) You do great credit to your username.
Qston

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #615 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm
As good analysis as any I have read mate  ;D
cdav

Re: Formula 1 2022: The return of ground effect(s)
Reply #616 on: Today at 12:25:11 pm
That is an incredible camera view from inside Latifi's helmet
